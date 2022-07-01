The band was formed in 1986 José Fernando “Fher” Olvera (vocals), Juan Calleros (bass guitar) and Ulises (guitars). The trio were former members of the band Sombrero Verd. They continued to play together after Sombrero Verd disbanded in 1983. Their drummer Alex González joined the group after the trio had placed an ad in the papers for a drummer. Soon after, they released their first studio album in 1987. It was a slow start for the band, and their first hit single entitled “Rayando el Sol” was only from their second album Falta Amor. But they did their due diligence promoting their music by touring heavily in Latin America. Now they are one of the most prolific Latin rock bands with fans across the globe. If you want to get your hands on Mana concert tickets to witness them play live, you can check the official sites for all their show details.

How To Buy Mana Concert Tickets

This band has persevered through critical assessment of their music and discouragement from pursuing it further. Unhappy with all the negativity, the band changed record labels and added new members César “Vampiro” López on guitar and Iván González on keyboards to the group. Ulises Calleros stopped performing with the band and became one of its managers. With this vast revamp, the group started dishing out hit singles like “Vivir Sin Aire,” “De Pies a Cabeza,” “Oye Mi Amor” all from the 3rd album they released entitled “Dónde Jugarán Los Niños.” This record sold over 3 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling Latin rock album of all time. This boosted the band’s popularity and allowed them to go on a massive world tour where they performed 268 concerts across 17 countries.

After this massive success, the band changed their music style after two members left, and it proved fruitful with the new album entitled Cuando Los Ángeles Lloran becoming a great success. The band has been on many tours ever since, and their music is always exciting to listen to. If you’ve wanted to attend one of their shows, you can get mana concert tickets for a night of fun and great music for you and your friends.

In 2016, the band was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and in 2018 they were given the Billboard Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Award. They were honored with the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award, which established them as pioneers of the Latin rock and roll genre. Through all the different hurdles, the band has managed to stay true to their core sound while infusing a bit of pop and soul into the music and has proved all the naysayers wrong by becoming the most popular Latin rock band across the globe. Suppose you haven’t yet seen this band play live; now is your chance to get tickets for their upcoming shows. Get your Mana concert tickets and be in the presence of legends.

Besides music, the band has set up a humanitarian foundation that fights for the environment and assists with immigrant rights. They’ve done great work in creating awareness of protecting the environment and have received support from the Mexican government in their campaign. They’ve also served as ambassadors for the Food and Agriculture Organization UN and give a part of the ticket proceeds to fund the cause of the FAQ. This band is not just inspiring in music but has used their platform to generate a lot of good in the world. They deserve our attention and appreciation, and you can do that by getting your Mana concert tickets when they are available.

Are you a big fan of the seven-time Latin Grammy Award winner rock band Mana? If you are, then you’re in luck! The band will be playing in the US this month. They have 8 shows scheduled at the Forum in Inglewood. So, please mark your calendars for an evening of great music and entertainment as they kick off their tour on the 18th of March. All the location and tour details will be updated on the official sites and their social media channels, so make sure you keep your notification on so that you can get your Mana concert tickets as soon as they are out. The tickets, on average, can cost around $160.00. But, if you’re vigilant and keep checking for details on the tickets sales, you could get them at prices as low as $69.00. If you want to get your hands on premium tickets, they may cost you more, but you’ll have a more refined experience of the show.