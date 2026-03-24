In regulated payments and e-money, licence strategy still matters. But in 2026, it is no longer enough.

A licence gives legal permission to perform specific regulated activities. It does not, by itself, guarantee banking access, payment scheme reach, safeguarding design, instant payment readiness, fraud controls, outsourced resilience, or group-wide operational discipline. That gap matters most at CFO level, because growth usually fails at the operating-model layer long before it fails on the licence certificate.

For finance leaders, the real question is no longer, “Do we have the right entity?” It is, “Can this entity deliver payment continuity under regulatory, banking, technology, and treasury pressure?”

That distinction is becoming sharper across Europe. The EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act has applied since 17 January 2025, increasing focus on ICT governance, third-party dependency mapping, incident handling, and resilience testing for in-scope financial entities. At the same time, the EU payments framework remains in transition through the Commission’s PSD3 and PSR proposals, while instant-payments infrastructure expectations continue to rise.

Why CFOs Should Stop Treating the Licence as the Operating Model

A regulated licence is a gateway. It is not an operating architecture.

That distinction gets lost in growth planning. Boards approve market entry. Commercial teams forecast launch dates. Investors hear that the regulated perimeter is covered. But once execution begins, the business hits practical questions that the licence itself does not solve.

Can the entity maintain uninterrupted transaction flows if one banking rail fails? Is safeguarding built for scale, not just for authorisation? Are outsourced providers mapped, contracted, and monitored at a level consistent with current resilience expectations? Can treasury, finance, compliance, and operations produce the same answer when asked where client funds sit, how reconciliations work, and which fallback paths exist?

Those are operating-model questions. They determine continuity.

The 2026 CFO Lens: Growth Under Constraint

For CFOs, regulated growth is usually constrained by five moving parts.

1. Banking and account infrastructure

A payment or e-money licence does not guarantee durable banking support. Firms still need credible account architecture, safeguarding logic, settlement routes, and contingency planning.

That becomes more important as firms expand across corridors, currencies, and customer segments. The weak point is often not customer acquisition. It is concentration risk in one banking partner, one PSP relationship, or one settlement workflow.

2. Operational resilience

DORA changed the standard of discussion. Operational resilience is no longer a soft governance topic. It is a board-level and control-function matter with direct implications for outsourced ICT, incident management, and service continuity.

A CFO should therefore ask not only what systems the business uses, but also how dependency risk is documented, costed, monitored, and escalated.

3. Payment rail readiness

Instant payments are no longer a strategic “nice to have” in Europe. They are becoming a baseline expectation in euro payments, with implementation milestones affecting PSP readiness and infrastructure planning.

For finance leaders, this means capex, vendor selection, liquidity handling, reconciliation logic, and treasury timing must align with payment-product promises.

4. Regulatory transition management

The EU payments package remains in legislative motion through PSD3 and the PSR proposals. CFOs do not need to predict every final clause today. They do need to plan for change management, documentation upgrades, process redesign, and potential cost impacts across licensing, compliance, fraud handling, and customer-facing operations.

5. Group governance and scalability

A regulated entity may be structurally valid but commercially unusable if governance is fragmented. Growth often exposes that problem late.

The classic symptoms are familiar: manual reconciliations, weak MI, inconsistent risk ownership, treasury opacity, duplicated vendors, and poor visibility across jurisdictions. A licence can coexist with all of those weaknesses. Payment continuity cannot.

What the Right Operating Model Looks Like

The CFO operating model for 2026 should be built around continuity, not only compliance.

That means designing the business so regulated growth can continue through stress, onboarding surges, provider issues, audits, and infrastructure changes. In practical terms, five features matter most.

Multi-layer continuity planning

The business should know what happens if a bank account is restricted, a payment partner de-risks the relationship, a core vendor fails, or a reconciliation process breaks. That planning must be operational, not theoretical.

Finance-compliance-operational alignment

In weaker firms, those functions work in parallel. In stronger firms, they work from one shared operating logic. The CFO should be able to trace how funds move, where risks sit, and which controls evidence continuity.

Outsourcing discipline

Outsourcing is not just procurement. Under current European resilience expectations, financial entities must maintain proper visibility over ICT third-party arrangements and related risk registers.

That means contract inventory, dependency mapping, fallback thinking, and documented ownership.

Scalable safeguarding and treasury design

Client fund protection logic that works at low volume may fail under scale. CFOs should test safeguarding, reconciliation timing, intraday liquidity, account segregation, and reporting discipline before growth makes remediation harder.

Realistic market-entry structuring

Sometimes the fastest commercial route is not a fresh licence build. In some cases, acquiring or onboarding an existing regulated structure may shorten execution time, provided the operating stack, governance, and remediation profile are understood properly. That is why some groups review a curated list of ready-made licenses for sale when assessing regulated expansion options, rather than viewing licensing as a greenfield exercise only.

The key point is not speed alone. It is whether the structure can support continuity after the transaction closes.

The Questions CFOs Should Ask Before Approving Regulated Expansion

Before signing off on a launch or acquisition, a CFO should ask:

What would interrupt payment continuity in the first six months?

Which provider, bank, or workflow creates the highest concentration risk?

Can finance evidence safeguarding and reconciliations daily, not just at audit time?

Does the entity have resilience documentation consistent with current expectations?

Is the regulatory perimeter matched by an operational perimeter?

If volumes double, which control fails first?

These questions usually reveal more than a licence summary ever will.

Final Takeaway

In 2026, the winning regulated businesses will not be the ones that merely obtained permission. They will be the ones that built continuity into their finance, payments, outsourcing, treasury, and governance model.

That is why licence strategy should now be treated as one workstream inside a larger operating-model decision. For CFOs, regulated growth is no longer about getting authorised and hoping the rest follows. It is about proving the business can keep operating when real-world friction begins.

FAQ

Is a payment or e-money licence enough to support market entry?

No. It provides legal permission, but not automatic banking access, payment-rail connectivity, or operating resilience.

Why does payment continuity matter so much in 2026?

Because regulatory expectations around resilience, ICT governance, and payment execution have become stricter, while customers expect uninterrupted service.

What is the main CFO mistake in regulated expansion?

Treating the licence as the operating model. The actual challenge is building finance, treasury, control, and provider architecture that can scale.

Are ready-made regulated entities always the better option?

No. They can accelerate entry, but only if governance, banking, compliance history, and operating readiness are examined carefully.