When you heard the word ‘Korea’ earlier, you could have lots of recollections, and not all of them were positive. However, the majority of men associate this word with only one thing nowadays – Korean mail order brides. Who are they, where to find Korean girls, and why have they got stuck in western men’s minds? This article is your best guide to Korean ladies dating and an answer to many questions about them!

Materials provided by: Asianwomenonline.org

List Of Websites Where You Can Find Korean Women

Are you ready to check these sites in search of a Korean mail order bride? The chances that your desired Korean wife may be there are incredibly high! However, don’t lose a chance to learn more about beautiful Korean women and ways to meet and attract them!

Korean Brides: Who Are They?

Beautiful mail order brides are single women from South and North Korea who want to meet a foreign partner from another developed country and marry him. The majority of these foreign brides are miniature and tender creatures with pale skin and dark luscious hair who go an extra mile to look perfect. The average women’s height in Korea is only around 160 cm, but it doesn’t prevent them from having royal manners and perfect bodies. Local mail order brides put much effort into looking excellent every day and have many great traits of character too.

Korean women are conservative when it comes to family traditions and marriage, as well as supportive and loyal partners for their husbands. Korean ladies are also very educated and intelligent. Being broad-minded and easy-going, these girls can spice up any discussion with funny jokes and make amazing moms for kids!

South and North Korean brides comparison

If you compare two countries located on the Korean peninsula, you’ll spot lots of differences, and the same goes for women living there.

South Korea is the fourth most developed country in Asia, and its population keeps up with modern trends and changes too.

🇰🇷 South Korean women are among the most desirable brides now thanks to their looks, mentality, and the global popularity of South Korean culture. Here’s a brief list of the biggest advantages of South Korean mail order brides:

Appearance matters a lot for South Korean brides, so every third girl agrees to have a nose surgery or exhaust themselves with various diets;

They’re ambitious and goal-oriented: it’s important for an average South Korean wife to be not only an excellent mother and lover but also achieve success at the job;

Rational and sound mind dominate sensuality in South Korean women. Even if they fall in love deeply, they leave much space for analysis and evaluation of the situation as well as developing plans for the future to see whether it’s promising.

There’s no sense arguing that South Korean mail order brides look as fragile and innocent as delicate North Korean ladies.

​​🇰🇵 As for North Korean mail order brides, they are noticeably different from their South Korean counterparts, and here are some of the most prominent peculiarities:

North Korean women for marriage are usually shy and calm. Being severely restricted in everyday life and taught to subordinate and endure difficulties, these ladies never try to stand out among others and don’t consider appearance anything special. North Korean mail order wives just take care of the beauty given by nature to them;

Strong will and submissiveness are two other features you won’t see in South Korean women. North Korean mail order brides are communists and have equal rights to men, but the society remains culturally patriarchal and still requires women to be obedient to their husbands;;

Early marriage is a norm for local girls, so it’s not surprising for a lady to become a Korean bride online at a quite young age.

Such living conditions encourage many North Korean brides to leave the country and open themselves to the world from other sides. They become amazing spouses for men from other countries and get rid of constant frames to flourish and develop beside them! However, it may be challenging to find and take a girl from North Korea since this country is restricted from Asian countries and the rest of the world!

Pros and cons of marrying a Korean mail order bride

Lots of males from western countries know that Korean women for marriage are the best bet, but some men have doubts about the success of getting South Korean wives since these babies aren’t perfect. If you also can’t conclude whether marrying a Korean woman is a good idea, it’s necessary to evaluate all the pluses and minuses of this decision.

👍 Pros:

You get an excellent housekeeper and mother for your children;

She’ll encourage you to follow a healthy lifestyle;

Excellent moral values make Korean wives loyal, supportive, and caring;

Asian women aren’t so demanding of costly gifts and attention like Slavic ladies;

You’ll constantly develop hand in hand with your Korean bride.

👎 Cons:

It may be challenging to win the affection of many Korean girls;

They take an example of family members and introduce Korean culture and traditions to international romantic relationships;

Korean women may look shocking and extravagant in comparison with other females.

How to find a Korean bride?

The possibilities to get acquainted with hot Korean women aren’t limited to online dating portals and trips to South or North Korea, but these are the most popular approaches to getting rid of loneliness beside a beautiful Korean woman. So what steps to undertake to date nice Asian ladies? The most efficient ways are described below.

Online

Asian dating sites remain the number one destination for starting romantic relationships at any distance. The Internet erases boundaries and unites people from different cultures and races. Western men join international dating sites to find Korean brides online or wives from other countries and become a part of the Asian culture thanks to them.

What makes a man choose a dating site to meet foreign mail order brides? Here are several benefits:

A huge database of single Korean girls for marriage is available in one place;

Advanced matchmaking opportunities to select the most suitable candidates with a few clicks;

Additional services and helpful tools that make acquaintances easy, fast, and free of obstacles.

So, where to look for Korean beauties if you prefer an online dating approach? The list of the best Asian dating sites is here.

EasternHoneys

✅Pros:

Free sign-up;

User-friendly interface;

Intelligent matching system;

Translation service;

Verified mail order brides’ profiles.

❌Cons:

No mobile app;

Only written communication tools.

Korean ladies constitute a high percentage of Asian mail order brides registered on EasternHoneys. There are Korean mail order brides with different relationship goals, but the majority of Oriental ladies want to find real-life relationships online. This platform has everything for foreign men who want to meet Korean women. They can browse thousands of profiles with breathtaking photos, spark ladies’ interest with winks and likes, make lists of favorites, and send them both instant messages and lengthy emails to learn more about them.

Though many Korean brides are shy and calm, they aren’t afraid of taking the initiative and contacting grooms from other countries, being tired of awful attitudes and violence from Korean men.

Things people like most on EasternHoneys: men looking for South Korean wives know that these women like attention and care. Fortunately, this is one of the dating sites that allows you to diversify Korean women dating by presenting local women with pretty bouquets and precious gifts even if you’re miles away from each other.

TheLuckyDate

✅Pros:

Many photographs of Korean brides in profiles;

Time-savvy start;

Super-detailed profiles;

Pay-when-you-use system;

Support for popular payment methods.

❌Cons:

Lack of search filters;

No live chat support.

The main thing that differentiates TheLuckyDate from any other dating site is its various directions. One of its types is devoted to Asian brides and Korean ladies in particular, so it won’t take much effort to find a good match there. Another peculiarity of this platform is its audience. Most users of TheLuckyDate are around 30 years old, so it proves their readiness to start families and make serious connections.

Korean mail order brides choose TheLuckyDate because this site has a high success rate. Being asked to answer a quiz upon sign-up allows the system to connect people who have always been looking for each other. And the fact that most users are validated and real, makes it possible for every Korean girl to find love.

Things people like most on TheLuckyDate: unlike other sites that suggest dating Korean women, this service has not only a responsive website version and a functional mobile app but also a day and night mode. The last one removes eye strain no matter whether you access a platform during the day or when it’s dark already.

CuteAsianWoman

✅Pros:

Huge database of Asian women;

Convenient functionality;

Lots of filters for more accurate search results;

Extra services;

Easy-to-use interface.

❌Cons:

It can be accessed only by registered users;

No app for mobile devices.

Meeting Korean mail order wives has never been easier with CuteAsianWoman. Charming and beautiful Korean women can be contacted in a variety of ways. Members of this dating site can not only exchange letters like many years ago but also call and even see each other in real-time in video chat. Can you imagine how sexy Korean women make your day?

CuteAsianWoman is a perfect online destination to interact with Korean women for marriage since you can learn who’s online at the moment and whose identities have been confirmed by the support team. It prevents scams and speeds up the process of marrying a Korean woman too!

Things people like most on CuteAsianWoman: secrets only spark men’s interest, so the fact that North and South Korean girls can hide their private photos from others encourages them to look for a puzzle solution. Their curiosity and imagination lead them to go premium and open all photos and videos of the most adorable foreign brides.

DateNiceAsian

✅ Pros:

Profile verification system;

Huge selection of Korean ladies;

Detailed and informative profiles;

Cross-platform mobile app;

Offline date arrangement.

❌Cons:

Costly credits;

No identity verification sign-on profiles.

If you’re new to dating Korean brides online, it’s better to start your experience with Date Nice Asian. This platform is popular with Korean girls thanks to its simple but exclusive design, helpful customer support, and an adjustable search feature with numerous filters. New members should wait for account approval to get access to the communication tools, but it’s worth their patience. In addition to chat and EMF mail, Korean girls for marriage can learn about potential partners better by calling or interacting with them through a CamShare.

Things people like most on Date Nice Asian: a unique Smart Matches feature of Date Nice Asian allows finding a perfect Korean wife in a fast and simple manner. The system analyzes not only profile details and your expectations about a future Korean girlfriend, but it also takes into account the user’s behavior on the site and most Korean women he’s interacted with to suggest the best match!

Asian Melodies

✅Pros:

Free messaging;

Mobile compatibility;

Great special features;

Not expiring credits;

Responsive customer support.

❌Cons:

Possible fake accounts;

No private photos.

Asian Melodies can be compared with international marriage agencies by the efficiency of online dating. The number of love stories started on this platform is confirmed by numerous positive reviews and a high trust rate for this dating service. The active pool of Korean mail order brides and plenty of ways to express your feelings have contributed to the popularity of this site in South Korean society as well. It’s a perfect spot on the web when it comes to making romantic connections and developing relationships that may once grow into a real family!

Things people like most on AsianMelodies: there are two key features appreciated by both foreign guys and Korean mail order brides on Asian Melodies. Firstly, this is a huge audience of over 4 million people and over 200k active monthly users of the dating service. Secondly, these are cheaper credits. You get more credits paying the same money, so it’s possible to try a wider range of features here than on other dating sites.

AsiaMe

✅Pros:

Scam-free community;

Different means of interaction;

Android app;

Sleek website interface;

New members check.

❌Cons:

Paid communication tools;

Lack of unique features.

Being one of the oldest platforms to meet a Korean mail order bride, AsiaMe focuses on elite singles who magnetize foreign men at first sight. It’s received worldwide fame and is available through the CharmDate app on mobile gadgets too. People seeking affairs in South Korea use this platform due to the ease of the registration process, strict safety measures, and unforgettable romantic experiences. This dating service is a source of energy for people looking forward to flirting with a Korean girl as well as western men dreaming of a Korean wife too.

Things people like most on AsiaMe: there’s no need to wait long for a response from a Korean lady since 96% of mail orders Korean brides don’t ignore messages received from foreign guys and do their best to appeal to them in socializing as well. They’re active and infantile online though these aren’t common characteristics of a typical Korean woman.

Offline

It goes without saying that any man can set off for South Korea and try to find an Asian girl there. Naturally, the majority starts with Seoul, the capital of the country, Itaewon, and Hongdae. These cities can boast a vibrant nightlife, so meeting Korean mail order brides there is an easy task. However, it’s also necessary to come to terms with several challenges on your way. You should be aware of the average Asian mail order bride price—the dating and travel expenses a Western man has to pay while courting a mail order bride from Asia. Depending on your final destination (North or South Korea), you may spend a pretty penny within a short period of time to find a Korean wife there. Flight tickets (around $1,400 – $2,000), hotel room ($1,000 – $2,000 a week), food, transportation, entertainment, and other expenditures may cost you about $5,000 as a total. And you don’t have a guarantee of finding a Korean bride even if you arrive in the country!

Consequently, it’s easier and cheaper to look for a South Korean mail order bride via an online dating site since the monthly cost of communication on it costs $200 – $400, and the success rate is much higher there!

How to impress a Korean mail order bride

An average Asian woman is discrete and unfamiliar to men of other races, so they often lack creative ideas of how to surprise them. If you want to get a Korean girl like you, consider the following secrets of impressing her:

Buy presents any Korean mail order bride could only dream about;

Show your kindness by helping the elderly and pampering kids;

Help your potential Korean woman with English practicing;

Show your intelligence and broadmindedness;

Learn several phrases in Korean.

Korean wedding traditions (South and North)

When your relationship with a Korean bride gradually moves to a wedding ceremony, it’s time to learn the difference between Korean wedding traditions in the northern and southern parts.

Wedding traditions in South Korea

There are several things to keep in mind about weddings in South Korea:

Not only do a Korean bride and her groom unite their destinies on this day since it’s also a union of two families in this country;

Wedding guests wash the couple’s hands to symbolize cleansing;

A Korean bride and a groom drink from one copper cup, and this ceremony is known as Hapgeunrye;

Newlyweds get a wooden duck or goose as a gift from their parents to symbolize their marriage longevity;

The majority of gifts are envelopes and postcards with money;

Every wedding is followed by a family gathering where parents throw chestnuts at the Korean wife, while a groom should carry his Korean woman on his back around the table to show his ability to become a support for her.

Marriage ceremony with a North Korean mail order bride

Exchanging rings with a Korean girl in North Korea has also its peculiarities:

Newlyweds bring flowers to pay respects to the statue of Supreme Leader Kim Il-sung instead of throwing the bouquet;

The couple wears traditional hanbok dresses on this day;

Attendants usually give money as gifts;

Stuffed chicken with chili in the beak is the main dish;

A ceremony is held in the bride or groom’s house;

Unfortunately, a honeymoon is more of a miracle than a custom in Korean culture.

How to marry a Korean bride?

If you’re from the USA and are lucky to meet your destiny among numerous Korean mail order brides, finally, you’ll decide to marry your Korean beauty! A real-life marriage can be registered in her motherland if you’re a foreigner, or you can bring her to the US before a wedding takes place:

Visit an American consulate in Korea and apply for your wife’s green card. You’ll need to provide Form I-130, Form DS-160, complete a medical exam, and do an interview too. Arrive in the US and apply for a K-1 visa. As soon as your soulmate from East Asia gets a fiancee visa, you’ll have 90 days to celebrate the wedding. You can get this visa only if you have met your Asian woman at least once before that.

Facts and myths about brides from Korea

There’s lots of information about Korean women for marriage, but not all facts mentioned are truthful and can be trusted. Let’s distinguish between real data and fakes about Korean brides online!

Fun facts about Korean women

Local girls want to become Korean wives of American husbands being obsessed with western culture;

South Korean mail order brides make plastic surgeries the most frequently in the world;

Every Korean wife is a chef since she can cook literally everything;

Women from Korea need more time to develop deep feelings for men;

Mail order Korean brides adhere to traditional family values.

Myths connected with Korean girls for marriage

All Korean brides are slim and petite: naturally, plump and overweight ladies can be met in Asian countries too;

Korean wives aren’t allowed to have tattoos: it’s impossible to make one on an official hospital, but this body decor isn’t considered illegal;

Seoul’s style is too defiant: you may see women looking strange in Korea, but this rule can’t be applied to all ladies living there;

There’s hardly any Korean wife who hasn’t changed her appearance in the plastic surgery clinic: surely, this experience is popular there, but only one-third of girls between 19 and 29 have claimed to do that.

Verdict

Though Korean culture seems something incomprehensible to western people, there’s still something incredibly magnetizing and attractive about Korean mail order brides. Men look for opportunities to meet these fabulous creatures through online dating and in real life since the fame of Korean brides has gone worldwide. If you have come to the conclusion that a Korean wife is a spouse you’ve always dreamt about, don’t delay your happiness for later. Choose a platform with stunning Korean brides and pave your way to paradise!