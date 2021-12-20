Know the Process of Animation & Video Production

Animated videos are excellent for product demonstrations, introducing new concepts, and sharing ideas with your audience. You may create material that engages viewers in ways that other types of video content cannot, with the help of a professional animation studio. If you want to make an animated video, you must first comprehend the complicated animated video production process. Here’s all you need to know to plan your project and stay on schedule!

Dissecting the Animation Production Process

The animation production process is comprised of multiple parts and necessitates a significant amount of time, work, and planning. While it may appear scary at first, making a great animated video can be a simple process with the appropriate team in place.

The animated video production process consists of the following processes from start to finish:

Idea Script Storyboard Music with voice-over Animistic fashion Characters & Styleframes Manufacturing Animation

Let’s look at what each of these processes entails to have a better picture of how it all fits together.

1. Conceptualization

The first stage is the concept phase. Before you start smoothing out the specifics, you should have a good sense of what you want to achieve and what the final product should look like. At this point, you must answer the following questions:

– What is the purpose of the video?

– What should the audience take away from this?

– What artistic style should you employ?

– What is the ideal length for the video?

– Where is this video going to be shared or distributed?

– What is the intended audience?

2. Script

A script is an essential component of any animated video. Effective animated products should be brief, comprehensive, and easy to understand.

Make an advance decision on the duration of the video, as this will dictate the length of your script. One to two-minute videos is the most effective for marketing objectives. This may vary based on the aim of your video. As a general guideline, 140-150 words amount to approximately one minute of speaking time.

3. Create a storyboard

A storyboard is a sequence of sketches that depict each scene of the video. This is used as a basis for animators to refer to and build on when making the video. The storyboard will also help to establish the video’s style.

4. Music with voice-over

Voice acting is an essential component in animated video creation. The correct tone of voice and delivery can help you effectively deliver your message to your target audience. Typically, this entails listening to sample reels from a number of voice actors in order to select the best fit for your production. The voice-over procedure can be finished reasonably fast once a voice actor has been chosen and the screenplay has been approved.

This is also the time to select any music that will be played during the video. Music should fit the video’s tone and be able to be played in the background without overpowering the voice-over.

5. Animatics

Animatics are animated storyboards. While that may appear to be a video, it is actually the halfway point between a storyboard and a finalized animated video.

Timing and scene transitions are typically established using animatics. animation companies in san francisco are made by playing each scene from the storyboard in order and altering the timing of each scene to adjust the tempo in conjunction with the source of the voice-over.

Animatics are frequently played alongside a soundtrack to make the video feel more finished and to provide a better idea of what the final product will look like.

6. Fashion

How do you want your video to appear? Before you begin production, you must decide on a creative direction for the video. First and foremost, the style should match the image of your company. It is also critical to select a style that is appealing to your target audience.

Often, gathering a collection of images from similar videos and businesses for inspiration is the greatest method to build a specific style.

7. Characters & Style Frames

Style frames are detailed sketches of a few scenes from your video. These graphics aren’t animated, but they’re highly detailed, and they’re used to make sure you like the look of the video before the animation begins. During this stage, everything from the colors to the character design is decided.

Making sure you’re happy with the style frames and characters before moving on with production will save you a lot of time and money. If you decide you don’t like the style after production has begun, it can be expensive to rewrite it and reanimate scenes.

8. The Production Process Begins

Production may begin now that the video’s style has been established, scenes have been illustrated, and voiceovers have been completed.

Everything developed up to this point in the animated video production process is assembled in this step.

Designs have been finalized, voiceovers have been mixed, background music and sound effects have been generated, and so on. Assuming you’ve carefully fleshed out the design and concept for the video, production is usually a relatively smooth process.

At this point, all assets should be completed. At this stage, requesting adjustments to assets developed in prior rounds might significantly increase the cost of your project.

9. Animation

The animation is, of course, the final step in generating an animated video. This is the stage at which the narrative is brought to life with motion graphics and animation.

Frame by frame, the animators will combine and assemble all of the essential components. This technique necessitates a significant amount of time and attention to precision, as even little errors might damage the viewer’s experience.

Several modifications may be required before the video is finished, and these are usually included in the production company’s quote. When you are satisfied with the finished output, you may publish it and share it with the rest of the world.

Employ Professional Animation Studios

We hope this animated video production process guide helps you plan your next project. Animated videos are an excellent method to engage your target audience, build brand identification, and generate leads. However, generating an animated video can be a difficult task to tackle on your own. Experienced animation production pros can assist you in streamlining this process and producing a high-quality video that meets your objectives.