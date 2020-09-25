Just Some Cake Quotes As Sweet & Creamy As Cake

The cake is a widely loved food, and people are in awe of it. The cake has made itself an inseparable part of celebrations and all the magic lies in the blend of batter, cream, and sugar. It is so loved that many great personalities have quoted ideas and things using the example of cake.
So when you order cake online in Patna or wherever you live, or you get it from the nearest bakery shop, here are some quotes that you can read to double the deliciousness.
And we are starting with the quote from the mind behind companies like Tesla and SpaceX, Mr Elon Musk.
- If you’re trying to create a company, it’s like baking a cake. You have to have all the ingredients in the right proportion. – Elon Musk
- You have to have really wide reading habits and pay attention to the news and just everything that’s going on in the world: you need to. If you get this right, then the writing is a piece of cake. – Terry Pratchett
- You know you’re getting old when you get that one candle on the cake. It’s like, ‘See if you can blow this out.’ – Jerry Seinfeld
- Let’s make a law that gay people can have birthdays, but straight people get more cake – you know, to send the right message to kids. – Bill Maher
- “Let’s face it, a nice creamy chocolate cake does a lot for a lot of people; it does for me.” — Audrey Hepburn
- “A lot of movies are about life, mine are like a slice of cake.” — Alfred Hitchcock
- “Cakes are special. Every birthday, every celebration ends with something sweet, a cake, and people remember. It’s all about the memories.” — Buddy Valastro
- “Freedom is… not to be bound by my wounds. And to be able to eat cake every day.” — Amanda de Cadenet
- “I love eating chocolate cake and ice cream after a show. I almost justify it in my mind as, ‘You were a good boy onstage and you did your show, so now you can have some cake and ice cream.’” — Steven Wright
- “A great empire, like a great cake, is most easily diminished at the edges.” — Benjamin Franklin
- “In my experience, entrepreneurship tends to be kind of cumulative, like a layer cake. Taking some time away can make it hard to rev up.” — Andrew Yang
- “All I ever wanted to do with my life was own a little house. I did that way back with ‘Rocky,’ so now everything I do is just icing on the cake.” — Mr. T
- “Because the sweeter the cake, the more bitter the jelly can be.” — Lady Gaga
- “Would ye both eat your cake and have your cake?” — John Heywood
- “I don’t really cook much. I’m more of a baker. My favourite things to bake that everybody loves, and I can only keep in the house for about ten minutes, are 7-Up cake and Pineapple Upside-Down Cake.” — Jada Pinkett Smith
- “The most dangerous food is a wedding cake.” — James Thurber
- “All the world is a birthday cake, so take a piece, but not too much.” — George Harrison
- “I want people to fall in love with themselves and to be really proud and full of joy for the space they take up. If someone else appreciates the space you take up, then that’s the icing on the cake.” — Jonathan Van Ness
- “My music is like a baby-pink frosted cake with sprinkles, but when you cut into it, there’s a gooey, dark chocolate centre.” — Melanie Martinez
- “I could be hit by a Sara Lee truck tomorrow. Which is not a bad way of going: ‘Richard Simmons Found in a Freeway in Pound Cake and Fudge, With a Smile on His Face.’ Let’s face it. We don’t know anything.” — Richard Simmons
- “Music’s been around a long time, and there’s going to be Music long after Ray Charles is dead. I just want to make my mark, leave something musically good behind. If it’s a big record, that’s the frosting on the cake, but Music’s the main meal.” — Ray Charles