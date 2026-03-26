A jury in California has found Meta and YouTube legally responsible in a major case about social media addiction and mental health harm.

A young woman filed the case, saying the platforms showed her harmful content from a young age and played a part in serious mental health problems like anxiety and body image issues. The jury decided that the companies didn’t take enough account of the risks their platforms might have for younger users and didn’t do enough to warn about potential harm.

Jurors ordered the companies to pay a total of $3 million in damages. They also assigned most of the responsibility to Meta, saying it carried 70% of the blame, while YouTube was responsible for 30%. Additional punitive damages were also recommended.

The decision could influence many similar lawsuits already filed against social media companies. Legal experts say the outcome may push platforms to rethink how their systems are designed, especially features that encourage long periods of use or promote appearance-based filters.

Executives including Mark Zuckerberg were involved in the trial. Both companies said they disagree with the decision and plan to appeal. They argued that mental health challenges are complex and cannot be linked to a single platform.

The case is seen as an important moment in the ongoing debate about the impact of social media on young people. Parents, lawmakers, and advocacy groups have raised concerns for years about issues such as unhealthy comparison, excessive screen time, and exposure to harmful content.

More than 1,500 related cases are still pending in courts across the United States, which means the legal and public discussion around social media safety is likely to continue.

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