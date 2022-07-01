If you’re a fan of the iconic rock band, book your Journey concert tickets today as the band has hit the road, and you won’t want to miss their upcoming shows. You’ll find tickets on various sites and outlets ranging at varying prices, and you can pick one that’s best for you. Since Journey’s tour has already begun, tickets for the show will be easy to find, and even if the event you wanted to attend has sold out, you can opt for secondary ticket resellers as well. You’ll get plenty of options to choose from, regardless of the price range you’re looking for. Book the best seats by using the filter option on the sites to know which seats and prices work best for you.

How To Buy Journey Concert Tickets

Buy them here > Journey concert tickets

The American rockers are one of the most famous bands in the world, and their live shows are nothing short of spectacular. Secure Journey concert tickets if you want to listen to some of the best classic rock n’ roll music, and be ready to rock with the band when they come to a venue near you. Since their formation in 1973, the band has undergone several line-up changes. Its current band members feature Neal Schon, Deen Castronovo, Jason Derlatka, Randy Jackson, Jonathan Cain and Arnel Pineda. The band have enjoyed massive success throughout the ’70s and ‘80s and have sold millions of records worldwide, making them one of the world’s best-selling bands of all time. Throughout its successful career, the band have had 25 gold and platinum albums, certified platinum 15X by the RIAA, produced 19 top 40 singles, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Journey released its eponymous debut album in 1975, charting the Billboards at No. 138, followed by the second album, “Look into the Future,” in 1976, which chartered at No. 100, and their third album, “Next,” came in 1977, which peaked at No. 85. Journey’s fourth album “Infinity,” was released in 1978, debuting at No. 21, and their fifth album “Evolution,” released in 1979, was the start of their successful career debuting at No. 20 on Billboards and its hit single “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin” was the band’s first single to chart the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 16. Their sixth album, “Departure (1980),” spawned a hit single “Any Way You Want It”, charting the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 23. The seventh album, “Escape (1981)”, was their most successful album that peaked at No. 1 in the US, producing smash hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Who’s Crying Now,” and “Open Arms.” Journey’s discography contains 14 studio albums, 59 singles, 8 Compilation albums and more. If you don’t want to miss their one-of-a-kind stage show, you can keep tabs on their upcoming tour schedules to know where they’re heading next so that you can secure Journey concert tickets to match your schedule.

Journey’s ongoing tour, dubbed “JOURNEY FREEDOM TOUR 2022”, features Billy Idol & Toto as very special guests. The band will be performing across the US with a few shows in Canada, so don’t pass the chance to get your Journey concert tickets and see America’s most beloved rock band entertain you with their classic smash hits. It’ll be a day worth remembering. Their next show is scheduled to take place on March 17 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. After which, the band will be travelling to various cities such as Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Denver, Cincinnati, and more for their next concerts. So check out their schedules and book your tickets for the show.

Journey Ticket Prices

You’ll find Journey concert tickets at a varying price range for all events and cities depending on the seating capacity, seat location, type of tickets you choose, day of the week, and various other reasons. The lower the price of the tickets, the further the seats at the venue, and expensive tickets means you’ll be seated near the stage depending on your seat selection. On average, you can expect to pay $350 to attend their live shows, and if you’re looking for cheap seats, they can be priced at around $50. Suppose you want to experience VIP treatment and enjoy exclusive perks; in that case, different VIP tickets will be available at varying prices with varying amenities, which you can select depending on your preferences. In addition, if you wish to meet them in person, you can go for meet and greet tickets.