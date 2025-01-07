Join LSE on campus in February 2025 for the launch of their new Executive Education Programme Creating Inclusive Organisations.

This intensive programme for business leaders expertly integrates theory and practice to enable you to become experimental and adaptable in your approach as a leader. You will learn to innovate, exploring and evaluating new ways of including different voices, perspectives and capabilities within your organisation to drive innovation.

Rated the top university in the UK and ‘University of the Year 2025’ by The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, LSE Executive Education programmes bring world-renowned, interdisciplinary faculty expertise and cutting-edge insights to illuminate critical yet complex ideas.

The programme is led by Dr Grace Lordan, the author of Think Big and the Founding Director of The Inclusion Initiative at LSE. She will be joined on the programme by Behavioural Science experts Dr Dario Krpan and Dr Christian Krekel.

“Our world is being reshaped by difference, by polarisation, culture wars and AI. We need inclusive leaders like never before: leaders who can bring in those critical, diverse perspectives from around the table and channel collective knowledge for better results; leaders who know what levers to pull to overcome friction and accelerate productivity.” Dr Grace Lordan, Associate Professor and Founding Director of The Inclusion Initiative at LSE.

You’ll learn to innovate as a leader and master leadership tools built on world-class behavioural science research to maximise the value of diverse talent in your organisation.

LSE Executive Education are currently accepting applications for this programme taking place on campus 24-28 February 2025, spaces are limited so find out more today.

Secure your place.