LSE’s Executive Education programme ‘Climate Change: Economics and Governance’ provides leaders with the big picture on climate change, so you can formulate competitive strategies for adaptation and mitigation.

Led by LSE’s renowned Grantham Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, this five-day course brings together ground-breaking international expertise on economics, finance, geography, international development, and political economy. Participants of the programme emerge with the skills to leverage climate models and science to trace the link between carbon emissions and economic growth and competitiveness.

You’ll be joined by a cohort of senior leaders from a broad diversity of roles, organisations, sectors and geographies where your learning experience will be enriched by dynamic group discussion with your faculty and peers.

“All organisations face risks but also opportunities from climate change and the better their employees are able to assess these risks and opportunities and respond to them, the better the organisations are going to do.” Professor Simon Dietz, Professor of Environmental Policy

Taking place at the LSE campus in London from 24-28 February 2025, sign up today to position your organisation at the forefront of positive and proactive change.

