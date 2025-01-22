Climate change is a hot topic. Pun intended. And, as we enter 2025, full of purpose and good intentions, we’re seeing UK headlines warning of icy blasts and flash floods. While across the pond, the strongest wildfires in over a decade have ravaged Los Angeles devastating thousands of homes and lives.

Nature’s warning couldn’t be clearer. And LSE Executive Education is paying close attention by preparing future leaders to rise to the challenges of these changing times. Their Executive Education programme, Climate Change: Economics and Governance is equipping executives with the tools and insights to plan for an uncertain future and the organisational impact that climate change could bring.

An escalating climate crisis and increasing economic threat

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) has confirmed that 2024 was officially the warmest year on record. It surpassed 2023, which had previously held the record and global temperature data going back to 1850 shows an alarming trend of escalating heat and increasingly extreme weather conditions.

There have been epic storms sweeping across our oceans. We’ve had torrential rains in three continents. And wild megafires that consumed more than 18 million hectares in Canada alone. The increasing impact of climate change are clear to see. And the knock-on effect this will have for global business and the world economy are expected to be intense and far-reaching.

A multidisciplinary approach for an ambiguous future

While we all realise the world is changing rapidly, there’s massive uncertainty around how these changes will manifest. Speculation is rife. But no one really knows exactly what the impact of climate change will be or how it will affect global markets, supply chains and consumer behaviours.

Rated the number one university in the UK and University of the Year by the Times and Sunday Times, LSE has an integrative and multi-disciplinary understanding of the threats, challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Their competitive insight and tools are helping equip leaders with what it takes to adapt to and thrive in a constantly changing world.

Other schools give you the weather report – we teach meteorology.

– Dr. Connson Locke, Department of Management, LSE

A leading social sciences university, LSE has long believed that a multidisciplinary approach and understanding is fundamental to success. This belief shapes the way they teach their Executive Education programme Climate Change: Economics and Governance.

It’s delivered by a world-class faculty made up of some of the world’s foremost business and leadership thinkers. They bring together ground-breaking international expertise on economics, finance, geography, the environment, international development and the political economy. Participants of the programme are welcomed into a global network of excellence and a ‘gold standard’ course, informed by cutting-edge research.

An empowering programme. Inspirational testimonies.

“LSE faculty delivered first-class insight into the challenges we face, the opportunities that are opening up and the emerging business models that can be leveraged to drive change that benefits businesses and the population.”

Innovative, game-changing, relevant and future-focussed, LSE’s Climate Change: Economics and Governance programme empowers ambitious executives, senior executives and decision-makers to explore the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and gain competitive insights to futureproof their organisations. Here’s how some recent participants benefitted from the programme.

I’ve gained a good understanding and a level of knowledge that has empowered me to communicate climate change as a real and tangible risk. I would not hesitate to recommend the programme to any professional from any discipline who needs, as I did, to cover something of the science as well as the economics and is looking for a broad, multidisciplinary approach to understand all the issues at stake. The interchange of perspectives with fellow participants, the faculty expertise and the LSE experience itself are immensely powerful in broadening your understanding.

– Kumar Jegarasasingam, As a Credit Risk Manager for

International Settlements in Switzerland

I was looking for an authoritative perspective on policy-making on climate change, to create strategies that could help drive awareness – which remains a huge issues in developing countries – and build momentum around meaningful and sustainable change. LSE faculty delivered first-class insight into the challenges we face, the opportunities that are opening up and the emerging business models that can be leveraged to drive change that benefits businesses and the population. The programme has given me inspiration and fuelled my sense of urgency as well as my intellectual curiosity.

– Ali Khoso, Director General of Urban Policy and

Strategic Planning, Karachi Government

Innovative thinking for an ever-changing world

While uncertainty is increasingly becoming the norm in today’s world, LSE’s Executive Education portfolio is reassuringly delivering results. How? By empowering participants to think critically and analytically about the bigger global picture. It translates today’s issues into tomorrow’s impact, enabling executives to position their organisations at the forefront of change. And this unique interconnected approach is developing truly rounded global leaders. In business and beyond.