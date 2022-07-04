Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee James Taylor has set dates for his new tour, and it’s time for fans to enjoy his live performances again. If you’re a big fan of this artist, you surely know you have to get your hands on James Taylor concert tickets early. So, gear up to see acts from the iconic 74-year-old rocker as he performs across your country.

Taylor’s works hit mainstream and achieved a commercial breakthrough in 1970 after releasing the number three single “Fire and Rain” and number one hit “You’ve Got a Friend” in 1971. Thereon he released several hits like “Long Ago and Far Away,” “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight,” “One Man Parade,” and “Shower the People.”

He has sold over 100 million records globally, making him one of the best-selling artists. His Greatest Hits album (1976) sold twelve million copies in the United States alone and received diamond certification. Since releasing his eighth studio album JT in 1977, the artist has retained a massive fanbase throughout the decades. All of his albums released between 1977 and 2007 have reached over one million sales. It isn’t surprising that James Taylor concert tickets are highly sought-after to this day.

When you see Taylor’s shows, you’ll hear songs from a collection of twenty studio albums and forty singles. His discography also contains four live albums, seven compilation albums, 15 music videos, seven video albums, and more. Besides his highly-appreciated original works like “Sweet Baby James,” Taylor is also known for performing covers like “Handy Man” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You).”

Taylor has won six Grammy Awards, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, Kennedy Center Honors in 2016, an Emmy Award in 2014 and has been ranked the 84th Greatest Artists of All Time by Rolling Stone in 2004. He has received numerous accolades for his contribution to music and is regarded as one of the best artists of all time.

James Taylor has spent almost six decades in the music industry catering to fans of folk-rock, pop, blues, rock, country, pop, and soft rock genres.

The music icon has several dates scheduled in Canada, including in venues like Mary Brown’s Center- St. John’s, NL; Avenir Center- Moncton, NB; Canadian Tire Center- Ottawa, ON; Center Bell- Montreal, QC; Budweiser Stage- London, ON; and Scotiabank Arena- Toronto, ON. You can now check his full tour schedule to see if he’s performing in your area.

For the upcoming tour, you can expect to spend an average of $200 to see a James Taylor concert. Those looking for cheap tickets might find them for a low price of $45, while VIP ticket options cost up to $3200 per piece.