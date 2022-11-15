IT rating is your new digital ecosystem and directory for your business

IT is one of the most rapidly developing industries. Millions of people want to get an interesting and well-paid job in IT. Businesses need websites, mobile apps and other digital solutions. New technologies and tools hit the market every year. IT Rating was created to systematize contacts and knowledge that are relevant to the sector.

Mission of the Project

As its name suggests, IT-rating.com provides impartial ratings of contractors in the IT industry like SEO services companies. It relies on an efficient and highly transparent methodology of assessing professionals according to their skills and experience. Customers don’t need to be tech-savvy to identify the IT company that best fits their demands and budget.

To achieve these goals, the team behind IT-rating.com decided to:

Verify all the information that IT contractors provide

Introduce an AI-powered algorithm to facilitate the process of searching

These two factors give IT-rating.com a significant competitive edge.

Verified Data

An IT agency that wants to find clients typically resorts to these measures:

Creates a website for itself and promotes it

Runs profiles on social media

Places paid adds online

Adds itself to themed catalogs and directories

Posts offers on headhunting websites

Google or Facebook Ads, the moderators of headhunting platforms and the teams of many IT catalogs take all the provided information for granted. They just make sure it doesn’t violate their policies and they share it. Customers can never be sure whether the data in the ad is 100% relevant.

When the IT-rating.com staff receives a new application, they meticulously scrutinize it. Before placing the contractor in a certain position on the list, they analyze the following factors:

Portfolio

Number of projects completed

Number of articles published

Previous customer experience

Customer reviews (quantity and credibility)

Visibility of the contractor’s domain in search engines

Participation in competitions

Prospects for further development of the agency

Manual screening is inevitably subject to the impact of the human factor. That’s why IT-rating.com employs a mathematical formula to assess the performance of each applicant.

Many IT professionals ask how to fill in their profiles to secure the highest possible places in the rating. To answer their questions, IT-rating.com has prepared a comprehensive video instruction. To get it, fill in the form on this website and wait for a few minutes until its representatives will get in touch with you.

You can’t pay money or use any other tricks to improve your position on IT-rating.com. Only facts that prove your professionalism will be taken into account.

AI-Powered Algorithm

Every time you visit IT-rating.com, you perform some actions on the website. The algorithms of the system remember what you were looking for. Next time you open IT-rating.com, it will automatically suggest to you those professionals, news and technologies that you’ll be potentially interested in.

How Can IT Professionals Benefit from IT-rating.com?

The target audience of this web resource includes individuals and organizations that specialize in the following niches:

Web development

Mobile development

Web design

Marketing (including digital and on social networks)

Advertising (including contextual)

SMM

SEO

PR

Creative activities

Copywriting

Outsourcing

Freelance

Professionals of any level of expertise are welcome. It doesn’t matter whether you’re an IT student or the CEO of a renowned agency. IT-rating.com gives you a chance to get visibility both among your potential clients and other professionals in the industry. Let’s see which types of information you can find on this website, apart from the ratings.

IT News and Research

You won’t need to check dozens of websites to be aware of what’s going on in the industry. Every day, the IT-rating.com team sifts through hundreds of news pieces and analytical articles. They share only those materials that have a high pragmatic value.

CMS/Framework/Constructors

To pick the optimal constructor, framework or CMS for a specific project, you should glance through the statistics that reveal its performance. IT-rating.com will provide these insights to you.

Portfolio

In addition to publishing your own portfolio on IT-rating.com, you can check what other companies do. All the information on this website has an identical format and structure. It will be easy for you to detect your strong and weak sides, compared to your competitors, and start improving.

Tenders

Customers create tenders to compare the offers of different contractors. Thanks to the convenient structure of the information, they can impartially determine the best offer.

Prices

You’ll understand how much different types of IT work cost. You’ll find out about the factors that influence pricing policies and figure out how to optimize your expenses.

Job Offers

The monthly audience of IT-rating.com counts tens of thousands of individuals. Each time a new vacancy goes live, it attracts a lot of attention.

Staff of IT Businesses

It’s not necessary to get in touch with a professional to get to know what they do. This information is publicly available. At a glance, you can understand which position the person occupies and which types of tasks they can complete.

Reviews

IT-rating.com doesn’t allow users to post anonymous reviews. Each customer needs to confirm that they have indeed interacted with a specific contractor.

Hosting

This web resource runs a rating of hosting providers. That’s important because the quality of hosting impacts customer satisfaction, the number of sales and the revenues that businesses make.

Events

The calendar of this website features dozens of noteworthy online and offline events. They will enable you to make new contacts and get new knowledge.

Resume

IT-rating.com doesn’t encourage IT professionals to create a conventional CV and fine-tune it each time they want to apply for a new job. Instead, it would be wiser to invite customers to your LinkedIn profile. It’s a more modern and user-friendly approach.

Technologies

Proper technologies serve as the foundation for the success of any IT project. It would be unreasonable to choose a technology simply because it’s popular. Instead, you should ensure that it’s compatible with the solutions that you already use. Besides, imagine that the team that has built a digital project for you won’t be able to support it anymore. Will it be easy for you to find a new team to replace the previous one? The overview of various technologies at IT-rating.com will help you make a data-driven decision.

Courses

To succeed in the IT sector, it’s not enough to get your diploma or certificate just once. You should keep continuously acquiring new knowledge and skills. IT-rating.com will inform you about the courses that will let you improve your qualification.

Startups

Investments in IT startups can bring you a considerable profit in the future. The trickiest part is to pick the projects that have the highest odds of taking off. IT-rating.com applies a smart algorithm to assess the perspectives of various startups and identify the most promising ones. The team of this web resources keeps enhancing and refining the methodology that backs up the multi-stage analysis.

Final Thoughts

IT-rating.com is a thriving ecosystem for IT professionals from various niches and their clients. This project employs AI-powered algorithms to ensure maximum transparency of its ratings and facilitate the process of choosing the best contractor. On this website, you can find the latest IT news and research, overviews of various technologies and solutions, tenders, job offers, reviews and any information you might be interested in.