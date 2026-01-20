IPXO Simplifies AWS BYOIP as Public IPv4 Costs Become Explicit

AWS has made public IPv4 a metered resource, turning address usage into a visible and recurring cost. IPXO simplifies AWS Bring Your Own IP by automating what was once a complex, manual process, allowing organizations to avoid public IPv4 charges without changing how their AWS infrastructure is built.

Amazon Web Services’ decision to introduce a usage-based charge for public IPv4 addresses has turned what was once an invisible infrastructure cost into a measurable line item. Since February 2024, AWS charges $0.005 per IP-hour for all standard public IPv4 addresses, whether attached or idle. While customer-owned IPv4 addresses brought to AWS through Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP) are exempt from this charge, the operational complexity of BYOIP has historically limited its adoption.

IPXO has addressed this gap by automating AWS BYOIP provisioning, turning a traditionally manual and error-prone process into a repeatable, auditable workflow. The goal is straightforward: allow organizations to avoid recurring public IPv4 charges on AWS without taking on additional operational risk or architectural compromise.

BYOIP allows organizations to use IPv4 address ranges they own or lease instead of consuming AWS-assigned public IPs. From a service perspective, nothing changes. Customer-owned IPs continue to work with standard AWS networking constructs such as Elastic IPs, NAT Gateways, Network Load Balancers, and Global Accelerator. The difference lies in cost ownership and control. As public IPv4 usage scales, the savings compound predictably.

Despite the financial case, BYOIP has remained a specialist exercise, requiring coordination across IP registries, public key infrastructure, routing authorizations, and AWS-specific provisioning steps. These tasks are infrequent, difficult to standardize, and often executed under time pressure, increasing the likelihood of misconfiguration or delays.

IPXO’s solution reduces this complexity to a single CloudFormation-based action. Customers deploy a tightly scoped IAM role in their own AWS account, granting permissions limited strictly to BYOIP-related operations. IPXO assumes this role using a customer-specific External ID, aligning with AWS best practices for secure cross-account access and preventing unauthorized use.

Once the role is in place, IPXO automates the full BYOIP lifecycle, including address ownership validation, provisioning, advertisement, retries, and readiness checks. All actions occur within the customer’s AWS account and are fully visible through standard auditing tools such as AWS CloudTrail.

By replacing ad-hoc runbooks and manual procedures with consistent automation, IPXO reduces operational risk while making BYOIP practical at scale. As public IPv4 costs become increasingly explicit on AWS, IPXO enables organizations to regain control over how those addresses are sourced, governed, and paid for.

