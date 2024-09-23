Instagram announced a major update on Tuesday aimed at safeguarding young users, rolling out new “teen account” settings that will automatically set accounts for users under 18 to private. The changes also restrict the content teens can view and encourage parental supervision.

The update comes three years after the “Facebook Papers” exposed the risks social media platforms pose for teens. Instagram’s parent company, Meta, says these updates address concerns about who teens interact with online and the content they see.

The new settings will apply automatically to all teen accounts, starting in the U.S. and other select countries next week. Teens aged 13 to 15 will need parental approval for any setting changes, while older teens can adjust settings manually. The updates also include time limit reminders and stricter content controls, part of Meta’s ongoing effort to prioritize teen safety.

