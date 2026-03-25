Internationally recognized as an HR leader, Guillaume doesn’t just walk into a room, he invites you to step onto the stage. Every conversation and interaction comes alive with insight, warmth, and a leadership that is felt as deeply as it is seen. He brings generosity, energy, and intention to each moment, transforming challenges into experiences that inspire, connect, and cultivate growth.

His focus is always on others, their potential, their shared goals, and the success of the team. Every project becomes a collaborative journey where courage, insight, and collective achievement naturally converge.

What makes Guillaume extraordinary is how he combines professional mastery with human understanding. He sees the people behind the roles, listens to their needs and aspirations, and meets them where they are. Employees, peers, and clients alike feel his presence as a motivating force, someone who faces obstacles alongside them and turns setbacks into opportunities. Working with Guillaume, it’s about creating experiences that leave a lasting impact on individuals and organizations.

A graduate with an MBA, Guillaume brings a rare combination of advanced academic training and practical expertise. With extensive HR experience across multiple industries and cities, from Paris to New York, he joined Printemps New York in 2024 as the very first employee, setting up HR operations for the store’s opening. Prior to that, he worked as an HR professional at the InterContinental New York Times Square.

Deeply embedded in the NYC community, Guillaume collaborates with prestigious institutions such as ESSEC, Parsons School of Design, the Fashion Institute of Technology, as well as various Embassies and Chambers of Commerce, designing and implementing programs that mentor emerging leaders and strengthen workforce capabilities in the U.S. He guides talented individuals, including newcomers to New York City, helping them adapt, grow, and contribute meaningfully to their organizations and the broader professional ecosystem.

Guillaume’s work directly benefits the United States by fostering high-potential professionals, strengthening workforce capabilities, and driving innovation across hospitality and retail , supporting economic growth and national competitiveness. His expertise is rare and difficult to replace in the U.S., combining international experience, executive-level HR leadership, and a proven track record of building high-performing teams in complex, high-profile environments. He continues to expand mentorship initiatives and development programs that ensure long-term impact, generating measurable benefits for organizations and the national workforce.

In your experience, what characteristics do leaders who consistently excel tend to exhibit?

Great question! Over the past decade, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with leaders across the world, through workshops, seminars, and team building. What I’ve discovered is that the most effective leaders don’t just make decisions, they first take the time to understand, to really listen, and to consider the consequences of their actions. They stay close to the “stage”, feeling the challenges alongside their teams, celebrating and guiding people with both heart and insight.

It’s this combination of emotional intelligence, presence, and thoughtful action that consistently inspires trust, motivates engagement, and drives extraordinary results.

Challenging people to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

This is one of my favorite topics because so often, we underestimate ourselves. We don’t fully see the potential we carry, even though each of us has incredible abilities and hidden talents waiting to be discovered. Talent might light the spark of a dream, but what truly brings that dream to life is the hard work, the discipline, and persistence, the sweat, effort, and everyday grind that most people never notice.

Great leaders help their teams see what’s possible beyond the limits they think they have. They encourage people to explore their ideas, face challenges, and aim for goals that feel ambitious, even “impossible.” At the same time, they offer guidance and support not to take over, but to help people grow the skills they need to move forward.

Providing encouragement and positive motivation.

Have you ever heard about the impact of words? The words we use can have an incredible effect on someone’s confidence and success.

“I believe in you,” “You can do this,” or “This is possible” does more than inspire it gives people the courage to try, to grow, and to go beyond what they thought was possible.

Today, more than ever, we are all much more sensitive and attentive, and tone matters even more. The way we speak can unite people, build trust, and create a sense of shared purpose. Kindness and empathy are essential. To create real change, we need to bring people together and make them feel part of something bigger than themselves.

Your words should be warm, inclusive, and encouraging. Celebrate successes openly, and don’t be afraid to accept mistakes these are the moments that help people learn and grow. Speak as an equal, never with judgment or condescension. The goal is to guide, uplift, and empower. When we speak with care and authenticity, people feel supported, motivated, and capable of amazing things.

What is the legacy you aspire to leave as a leader?

For me, it is about bringing people together and creating a shared journey of learning, grounded in care, curiosity, generosity, and the authenticity of simple choices. It’s not just about giving instructions; it’s about listening, exchanging stories, and passing on the lessons we’ve gathered.

We are all apprentices in life, learning continuously across every area. By committing to this shared journey, staying curious, sharing discoveries, and supporting others’ growth, we open doors to possibilities that once seemed out of reach. Each conversation, each moment of connection, and each insight contributes to something greater than ourselves.

“Dream, feel, and live fully!” We only live once, and everything is fleeting. Life passes quickly, and the legacy we leave comes from the love, guidance, inspiration, and the authentic choices we make along the way.

The photo in the article is provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.