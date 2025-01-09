INFINOX is a well-known online trading broker. It has been around since 2009 and caters to over 15 countries. Its official website is available in 13 languages. The INFINOX reviews tend to be positive. It has a reputation as a reliable and innovative broker with a decent quality of service. Its target audience includes traders of all experience levels, from newcomers to professionals. In this review, we will highlight the main INFINOX pros and cons as well as share customer feedback about it.

Integrity Proof

INFINOX meticulously obeys the laws of every territory that it caters to. It holds two powerful licenses, issued by the FSC and the SCB.

To guarantee the maximum security of its audience’s funds, the broker keeps them on segregated accounts. Each deposit is insured for up to $500,000.

Sign-Up Process

To register at INFINOX, it is necessary to fill in a form with the following personal information:

Name Email address Country Phone number Referral code (optional)

Right after that, a new customer can verify their account, deposit cash and get down to trading. The client area is well-thought-out and the navigation is intuitive.

Trading Platforms

INFINOX clients can benefit from four trading platforms. The first two are custom and the last two are popular among other brokers as well:

IX SYNC. It offers a variety of analytical widgets, such as the economic calendar and pips calculator. Users can rely on over 120 indicators as well as informative charts and live market broadcasts.

IX Social. This one is a copy trading tool with built-in risk management functions. It allows beginner-level customers to follow the trades of their more experienced counterparts.

MT4. It is the most in-demand solution of this sort on a global scale, focused exclusively on Forex. Its users can employ algorithmic trading, technical analysis and indicators.

MT5. This is a faster and more advanced variation of the MT4 with a more extensive spectrum of assets.

The IX SYNC, IX Social, and the MT5 have a web version and are compatible with all the major operating systems, including macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android. The MT4 lacks the iOS version but has all the others.

Spectrum of Assets and Trading Terms

INFINOX enables its audience to make an income on over 900 instruments. These include futures, stocks, indices, commodities, bonds, equities and Forex. The minimum trade amount is just 0.01 lot, which is equally comfortable for users with limited budgets and experts who apply advanced strategies such as scalping.

A considerable part of the broker’s customer base is experienced traders who are ready to take reasonable risks. For them, leverage was introduced. This tool allows them to borrow money for trading if they lack their own funds. For futures, indices and Forex, the maximum limit is 1:1000. For bonds, it is 1:100, for equities, it is 1:50, and for commodities, it is 1:20.

Account Types

At INFINOX, customers can choose between two account types with different terms and conditions.

The STP offers spreads starting from 0.9 and has no commissions on trades.

The ECN offers spreads starting from 0.2% and charges commissions on trades starting from 3 units of the national currency. Unlike its STP counterpart, it does not have a primary account.

Both the STP and ECN types offer leverage up to 1:1000, allow sub-accounts and accept trade sizes starting from 0.01.

Both account types support USD, GBP, EUR and AUD. If a customer wishes to switch between currencies, they should contact the support team for assistance.

Muslim clients can request access to swap-free accounts. They should be ready to prove their faith with documents, such as a written confirmation from their mosque. The INFINOX administration will also investigate the applicant’s account to make sure they qualify for swap-free trading.

To master the basics without unnecessary stress, newcomers can try out a demo account that expires automatically after a month. This is a great opportunity to practice financial operations using virtual coins that don’t have real-world value.

In terms of ownership, INFINOX supports three account categories:

Individual. It grants complete rights for the account to one person only.

Joint. Friends, spouses or partners can manage it together.

Corporate. Such accounts operate on behalf of a company.

Each user has the right to create up to 10 accounts within INFINOX. It is essential that all of them are registered on one name and are linked to one email address. It can be a worthy opportunity for those who are eager to experiment with different strategies and currencies.

Some brokers charge fees for customers who remain inactive for a specific amount of time. INFINOX avoids this restriction. If an individual’s trading balance is empty and they remain inactive for more than three months, their account may be archived.

Verification

To verify an account with INFINOX, you will need to provide a passport, government-issued identification, or driver’s license. In some cases, clients may also be required to provide proof of address, such as a utility bill in the name of the account holder that was issued within the last 90 days.

If a client has multiple accounts, it is enough to submit the papers for only one of them. It is not necessary to verify a credit or debit card before using it.

Third-party verification is also possible. For instance, it can come in handy for people who live together with their spouses and do not receive utility bills in their names. The spouse can provide their ID and utility bill to verify their partner’s account.

Normally, the INFINOX team approves the documents within one business day.

Deposits and Withdrawals

The scope of the available banking options at INFINOX depends on the location. For selected territories, it includes only bank wire and cards. In others, it can also feature e-wallets, prepaid cards and other alternatives.

There are two main rules to remember:

Each client has the right to use only the cards and accounts that are issued in their name.

After a customer has deposited funds via a specific banking method, they should withdraw the money using the same provider. However, it is impossible to withdraw profits to credit or debit cards.

The deposits tend to be instant. Withdrawals take up to 5 working days—first, the broker reviews the application within 24 business hours and then, the payment provider processes it.

There are no limits for deposit or withdrawal amounts or the number of deposits and withdrawals that one can complete per day. To initiate the transfer of earnings to one’s card, bank account or e-wallet, the customer should submit a request from their client area. They can do so even when they have open trades.

INFINOX doesn’t charge a commission for processing deposits. However, withdrawals through Skrill, Neteller and bank wire can involve a $15 fee. To avoid it, one can ask for withdrawals once per 30 days. Payment providers can also charge their fees for processing transactions.

Analytical Tools and Expertise

Traders with any level of expertise can benefit from extensive educational and analytical materials at INFINOX. This broker shares informative articles, daily research insights, and courses for free. Users can exchange ideas and experiences in chats. Trading experts regularly come up with insights for all market segments.

INFINOX features a multitude of tools that facilitate the processes of buying and selling assets. For instance, the Economic Calendar keeps users aware of the events that can impact trades. Another example is Autochartist that scans the market 24/7 and suggests promising opportunities to traders, backed up by thorough analysis.

Partnerships

To institutional clients, INFINOX offers the IXO Prime program. This program provides liquidity and technology solutions to financial organizations. The scope of services is tailored for each company individually.

Private individuals can become IX Partners and make money by expanding the INFINOX audience. There are two payout schemes to choose from: CPA or Hybrid. The former enables the partner to earn up to $1,200 on every client who signs up for the broker through a personalized invitation link and starts trading. The latter can bring to the affiliate from 10-20% CPA per referral and an opportunity to earn lifetime rebates for the trades that new clients make.

In addition, one can also try their hand at being an introducing broker for INFINOX. These professionals not only bring new clients to the platform, but also develop long-term relationships with them. Each introducing broker has access to a custom portal to plan and track their activities.

Support Services

Whenever a user has a question, they can contact the support team 24/7. They can choose from a variety of communication channels, including email, phone, social media, instant messaging and a web form. Support services are available in over 15 languages, and the operators usually respond quickly to ensure that clients don’t have to wait long for assistance.

Before submitting a query to the support team, clients can check the FAQ section. It is well-structured and contains comprehensive answers to the most common questions.

Customer Feedback

The INFINOX reviews on various platforms tend to be positive. For example, Gabriel Jaramillo loves the varied instruments, trading conditions and liquidity:

Al Hakam Khalaf in his INFINOX Forex review accentuates leverage, customer support and zero commissions on trades:

S.Farhat highlights execution, leverage, and the MT terminals:

Selected INFINOX broker reviews are focused on one or two advantages only. For instance, Liam Gardner praises the combination of spreads and execution:

Gregory values the speed and affordability of transactions:

Final Thoughts

INFINOX is a reputable and established online broker with comprehensive support services. Customers can enjoy leverage of up to 1:1000, spreads starting from 0.2% and a variety of useful analytical tools. Educational materials and expert analysis are available free of charge. The INFINOX trading platform feedback is generally positive, with many users reporting that it is possible to generate profits.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



