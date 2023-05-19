Many players get confused when it comes to Inclave casinos and RTG casino sites – but we’re here today to help you learn what sets these two different casino-related software apart.

In this article, we will take a look at what is Inclave, why online casinos use it, and which online casinos accept it.

We will also take a look at what RealTime Gaming stands for and take a look at a few gambling sites that host games by this provider.

Let’s get started.

What is Inclave & Which Online Casinos Offer Inclave Logins?

Inclave is an identity management solution that securely stores your passwords and allows you to log into various online casinos without having to create an account. It’s basically a system put in place to make online gambling easier and simpler.

You can create one single Inclave account, and then use face-recognition software or fingerprint to log in to your favorite online casino without having to enter the password manually or create a new casino account.

Why Should I Use Inclave at Online Casinos?

Using Inclave to play at online casinos has many features and benefits – the biggest of which is that the casino doesn’t get any of your personal information, as they are kept by Inclave.

Other features include:

Safety : Your account details are completely secure with Inclave, as it uses advanced technology and SSL encryption that make cyber attacks virtually impossible.

Fast Login : You never need to enter your password again to log in to your favorite casino – you can do it via face recognition software or by tapping your finger.

Works on All Devices : Whether you’re playing via desktop, Android, or iOS, you can use Inclave to log in hassle-free.

Which Online Casinos Accept Inclave?

There are a handful of online casinos right now that accept Inclave logins, but not all of them are secure. Based on our research, we have discovered that the following are the only trustworthy Inclave casinos you should consider using:

Even though these online casinos are trusted by many players, there are also tons of other online casinos, like Ignition, that might prove much better for you.

What is RealTime Gaming (RTG)?

RealTime Gaming is a software provider that develops casino games and online slots. Its software is used by tons of online casinos, and it is one of the most popular software providers in the world.

This company was established in 1998 in Georgia, but it has moved to Costa Rica since 2007. Today, there are many RTG-powered casino sites where you can find games from this extremely popular provider.

Why Should I Play RTG Games?

RealTime Gaming games are known for their smooth gameplay, fantastic graphics, and – when it comes to slots – big progressive jackpots and exciting bonus rounds.

Some of the most popular games you can play by RTG include:

Aztec’s Millions

Perfect Pairs Blackjack

Bubble Bubble

Megasaur

Both Aztec’s Millions and Megasaur have progressive jackpots above $1 million, and you can find them both at Slots of Vegas.

Which Online Casinos Have RTG Games?

Nowadays, there are hundreds of RTG online casinos – some of which are the most popular casinos worldwide. These include:

Even though there are a lot of RealTime Gaming casinos, we suggest you stick with licensed brands like the ones we mentioned above.

Are RTG Casino Games Safe?

Yes, games developed by RealTime Gaming are fully secure because this is not your run-of-the-mill software provider – it’s a company with over 25 years of experience and hundreds of casinos under its belt.

Nearly all RTG-powered casinos are licensed by reputable authorities like Curacao eGaming, so you can rest assured that each game has a fair outcome. The return-to-player percentage for these games varies between 92.5% and 97.5%.

Inclave Casinos vs RTG Casinos: Final Words

Although some players confuse them, RTG and Inclave casinos are two different things.

The main confusion comes from the fact that the online casinos that work with Inclave logins happen to host games by RealTime Gaming – but there’s nothing more to it.

Inclave is an identity-management solution that stores your passwords and which you can use to play at online casinos, and RTG is a software provider that develops games for many casinos in the USA and across the world.

Thanks for reading, and we hope that you’ve learned about the differences between these two.