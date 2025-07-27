By Pavel Shynkarenko

Full-time employment is no longer defined by the traditional 9-to-5 office schedule. The pandemic, remote work, and shifting employee priorities have blurred the boundaries between full-time roles, contractors, and freelancers. This article explores the evolving meaning of full-time work, its legal framework, and how flexibility and outcomes now shape modern employment.

For decades, the image of a full-time employee was clear. When we heard that term, we pictured a person working in an office from 9 to 5, five days a week, with a steady paycheck, benefits, and job security. Freelancers and contractors, on the other hand, were considered outliers.

The accelerated digital transition fostered by the pandemic changed everything — remote work and flexible schedules became the norm, and even after things normalized again, many companies shifted to hybrid or even fully remote models. This begs the question: What does it mean to be a full-time employee today?

While we used to define full-time employment through traditional metrics — like working a fixed number of hours in an office — those boundaries have blurred. Today, as I’ve often said, employment models are evolving rapidly, and what once defined full-time workers is no longer as clear-cut. With more people working flexibly, the very definition of a “full-time job” becomes ambiguous.

Two parallel universes

The legal world

Legally, full-time employment is associated with legal and financial requirements. In the United States, full-time status is tied to benefits, taxes, and work protections. Employers are required to withhold taxes for Social Security, Medicare, and other programs, and full-time employees receive health insurance, retirement contributions, and paid time off (PTO).

Additionally, laws such as the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) provide job protection for up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave for health or family reasons. There is also the retirement question, as employees may be enrolled in a company-sponsored 401(k) or similar plan.

Full-time is also associated with working in a particular state. And this is where a breakdown occurs, because many people do not work full-time — even though they are still employed — or work out of the office. Sometimes, both apply.

The real world

Having said this, these legal definitions are out of sync with what happens day-to-day. Consider how many companies operate remotely or hybrid. While employees may technically still be full-time, they may never visit an office and work on their own schedules. They still shape the company’s growth, culture, and objectives but might not receive the same perks as traditional full-time employees.

We also need to account that in many cases, the hours worked by contractors exceed those worked by full-time employees. They may also work on weekends without getting special pay for it the way a full-time employee would.

What traditionally defines full-time employment?

Standard hours

Under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), the government doesn’t explicitly define what constitutes “full-time” work. Instead, the Act allows employers to set their own thresholds for full-time and part-time work.

For example, under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), full-time is defined as working an average of 30 hours per week. Yet today, many companies embrace flexible hours or even a four-day workweek, focusing less on the number of hours worked and more on the work produced.

Company benefits

In the traditional model, full-time employees received an array of benefits: healthcare, retirement savings, paid sick days, and even perks like gym memberships or snacks. While these still exist, their relevance is shifting.

Remote employees often don’t need a company-provided office setup, and even the most appealing of corporate headquarters such as Google or Meta lose part of their allure compared to the freedom of working from anywhere.

Many millennials and Gen Z workers are prioritizing experiences, pay, and flexibility over long-term job security. They seek work that aligns with their passions, offers fast-paced, project-based tasks, and provides compensation that reflects their expertise, all without the long-term commitments of full-time employment.

Workplace

Whether someone works remotely or in an office, the most important factor is their contribution to the company. Companies are increasingly treating workers based on this.

In the real world, a full-time employee might work remotely or only come into the office once a week. The hybrid model has gained so much popularity that it’s no longer viewed as an anomaly but as a standard option that provides a better work-life balance for many.

The new definition of employees

The most significant shift in the conversation is the emergence of core-team and non-employee distinctions. Many companies no longer divide work into full-time or part-time. Instead, roles are more fluid, based on a person’s function as it relates to the business goals.

Some people, regardless of their legal status, are seen as core-team members, and they are given significant benefits, opportunities for professional development and even perks.

Legally, though, the distinction remains. Full-time work is often associated with wages for time worked, while contractors are usually paid for specific tasks or projects. This is an important difference between employees and contractors.

How does this work in practice?

Translators may work up to 50 hours a week and are involved in various company processes. Yet their work is paid on an hourly basis. They earn more than full-time employees, but they don’t receive benefits. These specialists end up working more than a standard schedule, albeit flexibly.

When it comes to office work, for example, our colleagues in Brazil don’t visit the office at all, while contractors may come in for event preparations and briefings. This creates an ambiguous picture: full-time doesn’t always mean strictly adhering to a schedule or constantly being in the office.

The bottom line: The future of full-time employment

It’s clear that the definition of full-time employment is evolving.

Companies are increasingly abandoning rigid definitions and focusing more on employees’ actual work, contributions, and integration into their long-term vision.

While some people may still prioritize traditional benefits, stability, and a fixed work schedule, others may focus on outcomes, engagement, and flexibility.

Ultimately, the definition of full-time work will continue to shift, and it will be driven by the changing priorities of workers. I anticipate this will result in the lack of a universal definition for “full-time,” which will result in increased innovation and growth.

