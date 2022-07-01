Are you a big fan of the hit band, Imagine Dragons? If yes, you’d be thrilled to know that the group has embarked on their long-awaited Mercury Tour, and you can get a chance to see their live performances in your city! Check out Imagine Dragons concert tickets online to grab a suitable one for you and your group to enjoy a concert that feels like a party!

Imagine Dragons consists of four members- Dan Reynolds (lead singer), Daniel Platzman (drummer), Wayne Sermon (guitarist), and Ben McKee (bassist). They first gained recognition after releasing the single “It’s Time,” which was followed by their first studio album, Night Visions, in 2012. The album spawned chart-topping songs like “Demons” and “Radioactive,” of which the latter was called the “biggest rock hit of the year” by Rolling Stone.

The band subsequently released a series of highly successful albums and singles, including “Believer,” “Natural,” and “Thunder.” It has a collection of five studio albums, 34 music videos, four live albums, ten EPs, 26 singles, and six promotional singles. Some of the accolades Imagine Dragons received include three American Music Awards, ten Billboard Music Awards, one Grammy Award, and one International Dance Music Award. Altogether, the band has received 53 awards from a total of 160 nominations throughout the years.

The group has performed four successful world tours, including Evolve World tour (2017-18) and Smoke + Mirrors Tour (2015-16). Their previous tour had a total of 136 shows, selling out several venues and performing for thousands of fans. We can say without a doubt that the current tour will reach similar success levels, if not better. So don’t wait around and start booking your Imagine Dragons concert tickets to be a part of the extravaganza!

Imagine Dragons has sold over 75 million records globally, which makes them one of the best-selling artists. They are the first rock group to have four singles, each surpassing a billion streams. The band has made quite the achievement since its inception in 2008. And when it comes to live shows, they prove over and over again why fans can’t get enough! If you’re not a fan of them already, you will become one once you see the live performances! So grab your Imagine Dragons concert tickets and prepare to have some of the most enjoyable concert experiences of your life!

Where are the Imagine Dragons performing?

Fans can soon see live performances from the group in venues like Footprint Center- Phoenix, AZ; Virtual Experiences Zone- Your Home, NY, Save on Foods Memorial Centre- Victoria, BC; Rogers Place- Edmonton, AB; Scotiabank Saddledome- Calgary, AB; and many more. You can find their tour schedule online to find shows near you and book Imagine Dragons concert tickets as soon as possible.

How Much Do Imagine Dragons Tickets Cost?

The ticket prices vary according to several factors, including the city, venue, seat location, ticket demand and availability, and more. You can expect to pay an average of $300 while looking for Imagine Dragons concert tickets. Those aiming for the exclusive tickets and packages might spend $3500 at the most per ticket. And if you’re on a tight budget and looking for cheap tickets, they may be available for as low as $55. There are various ticketing websites from where you can compare the ticket prices and get the best deals for the seats you wish to book.

When to purchase Imagine Dragons tickets?

The ideal time to purchase tickets to a concert is as soon as the shows get announced. If the artist you’re planning to see is popular, you’ll have a hard time securing a ticket at the last minute. Some fans also opt for presale tickets during such times to grab their tickets in advance and avoid the hassle later. While it’s not compulsory that you get yours during a presale, it is a good choice as you wouldn’t have to worry about whether you’ll be able to secure a seat during the general sale.

Sometimes fans wait for the day of the show to arrive to get incredible deals on the ticket prices as many sellers lower the price when the shows are very close. However, it isn’t recommended if you’re determined to see the concert as there is no guarantee that the tickets will be available at the time.

You can conveniently purchase your tickets during a general sale, preferably early on, to get your hands on the tickets you wish to book. If you’re lucky, you’ll get them at prices within your budget!