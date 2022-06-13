How To Start Your Content Creator’s Journey?

In these modern times, it is difficult to talk of self-employment without thinking of content creation. Some people upon discovering they have the talent to share have abandoned their 9 to 5 jobs to venture into full-time content creation on accredited platforms like Talkytimes, Snapchat, and others. Due to content monetization availability on such platforms, creators have the chance of getting rewarded for their efforts.

Do you want to be a creator? Even more — do you want to make some money from sharing your content online? Well, it cannot all happen in a day, there is some work to be done.

What do content creators do?

There are several platforms that content creators work on, from Talytimes to YouTube to company blogs and more. What every creator does varies depending on the needs of the company they are working for or the type of social media platform they are using. Writers and bloggers usually spend a lot of time online researching before producing a piece of content. Sometimes this may involve finding similar content online and collecting statistics they can use for reference within the post.

Depending on how engaging the brand wants a content creator to be, the writing may just be a small piece. For others, posting and editing on the company’s blog may be part of the content creation contract.

Video content creation is also another well-known medium. If you want to venture into content creation, you will need to learn how to create professional videos, this can help you build a lucrative career. Most videographers spend lots of time creating scripts, and storyboards and planning video shoots. After that, there is editing work, which can also be time-consuming.

Here are some steps you need to know about, which can also help you start your content creation journey.

7 tips you should know about before becoming a content creator:

1. Know your target audience

According to Rockconnect article, your content may not be engaging because they don’t address certain needs of your audience. It is a waste of time to create content that does not resonate with your audience. Most people will ignore and scroll past it. Before you start any project, ensure you understand these basic details about your audience:

Their age

Their gender

Where do they live, socialize, work, or in their spare time

Their family situation, whether they are married, single or have children.

The brands they like

Their favorite digital platform?

What do they care about the most, is it politics, health, or minimalism?

2. Identify your voice and style

There are thousands of content creators already, but don’t forget that you and your message to the world are unique. There are so many ways in which you can stand out in a crowd. You just need to take time, to do some research to identify what makes you unique in your field, and how you should build on it to attract a larger audience on the platform of your choice. Finding your style and voice will also help brands determine if you are the right creator they need to work with. They need to be certain that your mission, values, and audience are in line with the product or service they are looking to promote.

3. You need to be a social person and show up to your audience

In the world of content creation, it matters who you know. It is essential that you network with other creators and brands. Also, ensure you show up for your audience consistently, this will help you grow your following. You don’t have to spend a lot of time on the internet, but try to post new content or hold live streams consistently, a few times a week.

Your audience will gradually become used to your posting schedule and expect your content on certain days. This will help to increase engagement with your followers. In addition, you will acquire valuable insights from the connections you make with diverse people.

4. Learn from professionals

There are amazing content creators out there, and there is a reason why they excel in their industry. Learning from such content creators will provide you with an opportunity to see what can work well on the platform that you want to focus on and how to successfully engage with your audience.

While learning from the masters, it is a good idea to look at how they handle crises, more so if you are planning to work within an industry that usually covers controversial or difficult topics. Take note of how other creators address issues or respond to comments.

5. Practice makes perfect

You may not always be inspired to create new content, but if you keep practicing every day, your skills will grow and put you in a better position, when the time comes for you to apply for work as a content creator or build your own brand. You can also take online courses to help you sharpen the skills you haven’t used for a while. Learning something new is great for your resume and can be a great way to stand out in the crowd.

6. Make money as a full-time content creator

Content creators can work as freelancers or be employed by companies. It is not a must to have any formal qualifications. However, having skills in marketing, business, or specialized skills like writing, video production and photography is essential in helping you start your career.

Most content creators started with no experience but became better with time. Gradually build your audience, and make a powerful portfolio of work until you are able to leave your 9 to 5 job to focus on content creation on a full-time basis.

In the US, Canada, and the UK, a typical content creator makes between $30,000 to $40,000 a year for agency positions and in-house. In Europe, the amount varies from as low as $30,000.

Experienced creators and freelancers can sometimes earn up to six-figure salaries for every project they complete. It is also not uncommon to find those who earn millions from videos and brand sponsorships. You see, there is no limit to how much you can earn! Everything depends on your creativity and the type of work that you do.

7. Choose a good platform

Depending on the kind of content you produce, you will need to choose a good platform to share your content on. For example, you can share both long and short-form content on a platform like Talkytimes. The platform helps content creators organically promote their content and profile for followers. Then followers can send online or real gifts and donate if they like your content. Talkytimes allow you to create communities that will view your content. Before you get access to the platform, you will need to go through the verification process. The verification process helps to prevent scams and identify real creators.

Is it that challenging to become a successful content creator?

Becoming a pro online content creator takes time, but practicing among other tips we have provided here can help you become better with time and get monetized like other professionals in a field.