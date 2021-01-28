How to relax from the stress of COVID 19

Being stressed out during an outbreak of a pandemic is not something you can shy off. Strikingly, you may think that you have got everything under control and not stressed when in the real sense, you are stressed-out. Below is what stress looks like:

Change in behavioral patterns.

Recurrent mood swings.

Lack of interest in activities that usually are of interest.

Drug abuse.

A feeling of being worried and anxious.

Experiencing indigestion, headache, and general body pain.

Notwithstanding, there are some ways that can help you relax and reduce stress.

Take care of yourself and listen to your body

Give your body the best attention that you can give to it. Doing this will enable you to take note of any slight change in your body. Treat your body to a hot shower.

Having a hot shower can relax every part of your body. These suggest that you need a good bathroom. If you do not have one, you can seek the services of general contractors that are specialized in making luxury bathrooms. Do the following to your body so your body will thank you and ignore the stress that you may feel:

Get enough rest.

Exercise your body regularly.

Eat healthy balanced meals.

Reduce excess alcohol intake.

Additionally, pay apt attention to your mental health because it affects how you generally react to stress and your environment. Knowing that you know how and where to get treatment during COVID19 significantly helps to reduce stress.

Hence, to reduce stress and tension, seek to know all the available health support services even before a need for them arises. Doing so will give you a feeling of security as you know where to go should you need help.

Find new thrilling hobbies

Choose new and fun-filled hobbies and plan them daily for your perusal. Ensure that they are activities that you enjoy doing or ones that you will enjoy doing.

One of these hobbies could be about taking care of plants as a way of reducing stress. No worries if your room is dark, grow lights can provide artificial lights needed for growing plants inside.

Breaking out of your regular activities will help you unwind and keep you refreshed and lively. Picking up a new hobby brings you the following benefit.

Less susceptible to exhaustion.

A break from a situation.

Life becomes more interesting.

It gives you a sense of freedom and fun.

Also, create a thrilling and fun-filled daily routine that will include your hobbies and cover all other necessary activities of your life. Your routines should cover the following area.

Learning activities.

Recreation activities.

Devotional/ personal time.

Worthy of note is that these activities are not rigid as you can include yours on the list.

Don’t be an Island

It’s not only a well-known fact but also a proven fact that talking to a trusted person about your innermost fears helps relieve stress and tension.

Although the COVID 19 protocols do not allow coming in close contact with people, there are mediums through which you can communicate with the outside world. These mediums include.

Social media platforms.

Phone calls.

Video chats.

Also, if you are a religious person, do well by connecting online with your religious group as this will go a long way to strengthen your belief. Maintaining communication will build your mental health, reduce stress, depression, and anxiety.

Be Optimistic and Read to know the fact and shun hearsay

A positive mind suffers less from stress. Consequently, silence any and every form of pessimism. Channel your energy towards thinking and acting positive things that will salvage the situation. Remember that there is no limit to what optimism can grant you.

Spreading rumors and listening to lies about COVID19 can increase anxiety and worsen stress. To this end, do not be gullible but seek to know the fact about the pandemic.

Knowing the fact will help you with a piece of better knowledge of how and to what extent you are safe or vulnerable to COVID19. This knowledge will assist you in protecting yourself or your family.

Additionally, pay no attention to going through every latest incredible update of the COVID new cases as this will make you uneasy and get you stressed out.

Summarily, feeling worked out and stressed is normal. However, one should watch out to ensure that the feeling of being stressed out is not gradually elevating in a direction that can trigger depression, anxiety disorder, or a life-threatening situation. Know that only you can watch out well for yourself.