Artificial Intelligence is rapidly progressing from being a sales tool to a technology that can prompt prospective customers, qualify leads, create calls, and manage entire sales processes. So, how can businesses take advantage of AI’s capabilities without compromising on security, compliance, and customer experience?

The best approach is to launch a pilot project. A well-planned test period of 60 days is enough to see if an AI sales agent can deliver tangible benefits before expanding its reach and responsibility. What matters is making sure you choose a single case, formulating clear control measures, having people involved, and tracking the results honestly.

The article below explains some tips to pilot AI sales agents safely.

Start With One Specific Sales Use Case

The most effective way to initiate an AI pilot is by addressing a business challenge instead of focusing on an exciting technology demonstration. AI agents can perform numerous tasks, including prospect research, lead qualification, follow-ups, CRM updates, meeting scheduling, and outreach.

However, automating multiple processes at the same time will make it difficult to determine what is working. It increases the risk of something going wrong. That is why it’s better to begin with one repetitive process whose prospective result is easy to assess.

For instance, it could be possible to employ an agent to conduct research about target accounts and prepare reports for salespeople. Alternatively, the agent can look for suitable prospects, give more information about companies, or draft letters for marketing.

At this point, GTM AI can be introduced into the discussion. It is an agent system belonging to go-to-market teams, which combines AI processes with B2B information, thus being able to assist sales teams, not in general but in specific operations.

Define success

During the initial 10 days, define the pilot and establish the benchmarks for success. Select a few metrics instead of trying to analyze everything. Depending on the context, metrics may be research time, leads processed, meetings set up, rate of response, qualified leads’ percentage, conversion ratio, or sales cycle duration.

For example, the team may be spending two hours researching each significant prospect. Your goal could be to cut that time without compromising the quality of the research.

This provides the team with a clear target, making sure no one has to struggle with ambiguity, which can turn the pilot into an experiment where everyone has a different definition of success. At the same time, think of what would be considered failure. If the agent manages to save time, but produces erroneous information about prospects, for instance, this will count as a failure case.

Protect Business Data

The risk of data access is one of the most prominent challenges when incorporating AI into sales processes. An agent may have to access your CRM, customer details, company documents, and other necessary external data. However, this does not mean that it should have unlimited access to all data kept in the company.

You should use the principle of minimal rights. Provide the agent with only the data and rights that are essential for work. For instance, while searching for potential clients, the agent may need access to some data in the CRM. However, it does not need to see employee files, confidential agreements, and unrelated customer files.

Keep Humans in the Loop

Human supervision must be included in the design process from day one. During the early stages, treat the AI as a sales assistant and not an autonomous sales agent. It can obtain data, see trends, offer leads, and draft texts. Then, the salesperson checks this information and makes decisions.

For instance, an agent may find ten suitable companies and explain why they are proper choices. It can also produce personal texts using some preliminary information, while the sales representative checks the content before sending it to clients. As the assistant gains more confidence, some simple tasks can become more automated.

Start Small and Let AI Earn Its Autonomy

The purpose of a 60-day pilot project for the use of artificial intelligence in sales is not to demonstrate that AI is capable of replacing a sales team. The goal is to find out if a specific workflow can be enhanced without any risk and in a measurable way.

Focus on a single well-defined issue. Set a benchmark and consider the tips listed above. If the results of the trial show that it is worth extending the project, gradually expand the scope of the agent’s job responsibilities.

The most reasonable way of implementing automated AI in sales is not to give agents full independence on the first day. It is to carry out test trials, learn from them, and then proceed to expand the agents’ functions.