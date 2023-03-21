How To Make Sure That Your Company Stands Out From The Crowd

Owning a business can offer exciting opportunities. From meeting new people to running a company the way you want, all the way to accomplishing set goals.

However, there’s sadly no sidestepping the facts: UK businesses face a number of significant challenges in 2023. These challenges range from the on-going cost of living crisis, to supply chain issues, rising inflation, and changing customer expectations. As a result, it’s now more vital than ever for companies to find ways to stand out from their competition and attract – and keep – a solid customer base.

But how do you go about achieving this in the midst of such difficult circumstances? How can you find low-cost ways to reach out to your customers and show them why your company is definitely the best? It may seem like a daunting proposition – but never fear, help is at hand!

Below, you will find a range of helpful cost-effective suggestions and inspiration that you can use to boost your business’s profile and use its unique qualities to rise above your competition. Hopefully, before you know it, your customer numbers will increase – as will your repeat business – and you will find it easier than ever to engage with and satisfy your new collection of loyal consumers.

Lay A Sturdy Foundation

While you may be keen to jump straight into finding cool and quirky ways to advertise your company’s USP, the first and most important task on the agenda is to ensure that you have a firm foundation under your feet.

This means paying some attention to your existing premises – both physical and online – and making sure that the image you are projecting is the best one possible. For example, if you own a store, you should make sure the look and the layout are appealing to customers, and that your employees are providing high standards of customer service.

When it comes to your virtual presence, it’s vital that you have an attractive and informative website that is easy to use and provides plenty of support and information about what your company has to offer. Not content with the current state of your site and its performance levels? Don’t worry, you can get in touch with the web design wizards at e-innovate.co.uk, a web design agency in Reigate, and they can give your site an eye-catching overhaul in no time.

Make Philanthropy Part Of Your Brand Identity

This perhaps goes without saying, but customers tend to value companies more when they know that the business in question is involved in good work – whether it’s donating to charity or focusing on sustainability.

This is an important point to take note of if you want to craft a particularly appealing brand story that will win your company a place in the hearts of your target consumers. For instance, if you sell items of clothing or food, you could donate an item each time you sell five. Or perhaps you can make a difference another way, such as planting trees, or setting aside part of your business premises to create a natural habitat for local flora and fauna.

By introducing philanthropic practices to your business, you will not only become more attractive to customers, but you will also be making a difference and helping to bring about positive change, which is something to be proud of.

Hold Quirky Sales On Unusual Holidays

Consumers are used to being bombarded with sales offers and seasonal email marketing campaigns before all of the familiar holidays – Valentine’s, Mother’s Day, Halloween, Christmas and New Year. While those ad campaigns serve their purpose, they are not exactly original or intriguing.

To help your company stand out from the crowd in no time, why not opt to hold some sales to mark more unusual and characterful occasions? From Britain’s National Beer Day to Hug A Plumber Day and Men Make Dinner Day, there are plenty of fun holiday dates you may be able to use to your business’s advantage when it comes to marketing your products or services.

Hold Regular Contests And Giveaways

People love to take part in competitions and giveaways, so by holding them on a frequent basis, you will be more likely to keep your customers engaged. These kinds of promotions will not only prevent them from looking elsewhere or switching to another brand, but can also help you to gain a larger audience into the bargain. After all, it’s very likely that your customers will spread the news about your contests to their friends and co-workers, via word-of-mouth or social media shares.

One of the best things about hosting giveaways and competitions on social media is that it is an incredibly simple and highly effective form of promotion. You can also use your contests for a range of specific purposes – such as to bump up your follower numbers, or to highlight a fantastic new product or service that your company is unveiling.

Admittedly, you will have to make a small initial investment – by providing items for the giveaway or as competition prizes – but the number of sales you can make as a result has the potential to vastly outnumber whatever you had to spend. You will also be generating more interest in your business and helping your brand to stand out from competitors, which is another great reason to make giveaways a regular part of your marketing strategy.

Become A Valuable Part Of Your Local Community

As we’ve already mentioned, people appreciate businesses that contribute to society and play a positive role in the community. If you want to stand out from your competitors, a wonderful way to do so is by participating in local events whenever possible, as well as forming fruitful partnerships with other local businesses.

After all, in these difficult economic times, it’s never been more important for companies to stand in unison with the communities that they serve, and with their fellow businesses.

So, whether you participate in a food drive for your local food bank, contribute to a village fete, donate goods to a charity, or encouraging your staff to volunteer – you will be making both valuable contributions and a positive impression on your customers.