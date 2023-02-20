How to Maintain and Troubleshoot a Stick Packing Machine?

Pharma stick packaging machines are highly specialized automation equipment used to produce single-dose stick packs. Used mainly in the pharmaceutical industry, they offer several advantages in production efficiency, hygiene, cost-effectiveness, and accuracy. Pharma stick pack machines enable medicines to accurately measure, packed, and sealed in paper/plastic laminated material. This provides a safe, hygienic, and reliable packaging solution for medicines and medical supplies.

Benefits of Stick Packing Machine

Regarding production efficiency, pharma stick packing machines offer some significant advantages over traditional liquid or powder-filling techniques. Automating the process ensures that the packing is much faster and more accurate than manual methods, which helps reduce production time and cost. In addition, stick packs are much easier to handle and transport due to their slim design, making them ideal for shipping purposes.

The hygienic features of pharma stick packing machines make them very attractive to pharmaceutical companies. The machines are designed with advanced sanitization features to ensure that products remain safe and free from contamination. This helps to reduce the risk of product adulteration, which can lead to serious health risks for patients. Furthermore, stick-packing machines offer added convenience in terms of product disposal. Stick packs can be easily disposed of or recycled, eliminating the need for bulky and messy liquid or powder waste containers.

How to Properly Maintain a Stick Packing Machine?

Maintaining a stick packing machine is an important part of ensuring that product packaging is carried out efficiently and effectively. Stick packing machines are used for packaging products such as powders, granules, liquids, capsules, and tablets into stick-shaped containers. This type of packaging is widely used in the pharmaceutical, food, and beverage industries.

For a stick packing machine to operate at its optimal performance, it is essential to be properly maintained regularly. The following are some tips for maintaining and troubleshooting your stick packaging machine:

Cleaning – Cleaning the stick packing machine regularly will ensure that it continues to dispense products accurately and efficiently. It is important to use only approved cleaning products when cleaning the machine, as they will not damage any components. Make sure to remove all dust and dirt from the machine’s internal and external parts before lubricating them with light oil or grease. Calibration – Regularly calibrating your stick-packing machine is essential for its proper functioning. When calibrating, check the machine’s settings to ensure that it dispenses the product at the correct rate and in the appropriate amounts. Adjust any settings as needed to ensure accurate product flow and packaging. Troubleshooting – If you experience difficulties with your stick packing machine, such as incorrect product flow or inaccurate packaging, it is often helpful to troubleshoot the issue. Make sure to check all of the settings and connections on the machine before attempting any repairs. If you cannot solve the issue, contact a professional.

Common Issues and How to Troubleshoot Them

Most stick packaging machines are used in the pharmaceutical industry, as they offer a convenient, efficient way to package products. These machines use a variety of components and processes to create small, single-serve packages of medication or other pharmaceutical products. While these machines are generally reliable and easy to operate, there can be common issues requiring troubleshooting.

Common issues with stick packaging machines include problems with sensors, incorrect product settings, clogged nozzles, and worn-out belts. Issues can also arise from improper maintenance and calibration or incorrect use of the machine’s controls. These issues can lead to incorrect filling volumes, inaccurate weight, unacceptable package seals, and other product defects.

To prevent these issues from occurring in the first place, stick packaging machines must be properly maintained and calibrated regularly. This includes regularly cleaning the machine and its components, checking for any worn-out parts or leaking seals, making sure that product settings are accurate.

What to Look for When Purchasing a New Stick Packing Machine?

When it comes to stick packing machines, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Every application requires its own unique set of features and characteristics. Therefore, careful consideration is necessary when selecting a new stick packing machine for any packaging line. Here are some factors to consider when choosing a stick packaging machine.