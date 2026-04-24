It seems obvious, perhaps, but the process of managing organizational change is, in essence, about managing human issues. This article presents a comprehensive approach to change management, and focuses on how proven theoretical models can be combined with practical guidance developed from real-world experience.

Introduction

In today’s dynamic business environment, organizations must develop adaptive capabilities to survive and thrive. Effective change management has become a key organizational competency, especially in the face of unpredictable challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts, which have radically altered the way businesses operate worldwide.

The process of implementing organizational change requires not only strategic thinking but also a deep understanding of human psychology and group mechanisms. As recent experience has shown, organizations that effectively manage transformation gain a significant competitive advantage. On the other hand, those that ignore change management principles often encounter strong employee resistance, which can lead to the failure of the entire transformation process.

Theoretical Foundations – The Nature of Organizational Change

Change management is a systematic approach to moving organizations, teams, and individuals from their current state to a desired future state. This process encompasses not only the technical aspects of implementing new solutions but, above all, managing the human dimension of transformation.

The process of implementing organizational change requires not only strategic thinking but also a deep understanding of human psychology.

Modern organizations operate in an environment characterized by high levels of unpredictability and complexity. Changes can range from minor modifications to operational processes to fundamental transformations of the business model. Regardless of scale, every change triggers specific reactions within the organization that can either support or hinder the transformation process. As change is a very demanding process, managers should find the answer to whether and why the change is needed.

A key element in understanding the nature of change is the awareness that humans, as adaptive beings, possess a natural ability to adapt to new conditions. However, remaining in a comfort zone for too long leads to its gradual narrowing, making it increasingly difficult to escape. Therefore, consciously exposing ourselves to new situations and stimuli allows us to experience previously unfamiliar things in a controlled manner and systematically expand our comfort zone.

Psychological Aspects of Change

Reactions to change are deeply rooted in human psychology. When we are suddenly placed in new, uncomfortable circumstances, we can easily slip into a panic zone, losing not only control of the situation but also the ability to make rational decisions. This phenomenon is perfectly illustrated by the metaphor of the “boiling frog,” which describes a situation in which changes occur so slowly and systematically that we may initially not even notice them.

Here, it can be useful to consider the concepts of “growth mindset” and “fixed mindset”. A growth mindset is the belief that abilities, intelligence, and talents can be developed further through effort, learning, and persistence, leading to a love of challenges and resilience, as well as a rigidness to change. On the other hand, a fixed mindset assumes that these traits are innate and unchangeable, causing individuals to fear failure and avoid challenges, which leads to a resistance to change and the feeling of being threatened by the success of others. Yet, coming back to the “boiling frog,” with the rapid increase of temperature we can make them jump out of the water immediately, which brings us to the assumption that growth should also be gradual. Yet, in the case where the new challenges are threatening for the survival of the organism, the employees themselves should both challenge and know their limits. Moreover, it is also the task of the managers not to threaten the emotional and psychological well-being of the employees, eventually leading to better results.

The problem with the boiling temperature is that sometimes we find ourselves in circumstances that gradually become more and more uncomfortable, triggering physical reactions of resistance, freezing, and complete aversion. When the temperature of change rises slowly, we remain in the situation, unaware of the threat. However, when the change is too abrupt, it triggers immediate resistance and a desire to escape. Therefore, it should be the task of managers to ensure a smooth transition in order not to prejudice the physical, emotional, or psychological safety of the engaged parties.

This analogy perfectly illustrates our approach to organizational change. On the one hand, overly radical transformations can provoke strong employee resistance. On the other hand, changes that are too slow and barely noticeable can lead to a situation in which the organization gradually sinks into problems, oblivious to growing threats.

Lewin’s Model as the Foundation for Change Management

Lewin’s model, also known as the three-step theory, remains one of the most influential and widely used approaches to change management. Kurt Lewin, a pioneer in social psychology, proposed a model consisting of three key stages: unfreezing, changing, and refreezing.

The first stage of Lewin’s model involves preparing the organization for the upcoming change by “unfreezing” existing structures, processes, and ways of thinking. In this phase, it’s crucial to create awareness of the need for change among all stakeholders. The organization must understand why the current state of affairs is no longer sufficient and what benefits the planned transformation can bring.

The unfreezing process requires effective communication, which should include a clear outline of the reasons for the change, the vision for the future, and the benefits the change will bring to both the organization and individual employees. This phase often reveals natural resistance to change, which must be managed through dialogue, education, and employee involvement in the planning process.

The second stage involves the proper implementation of new solutions, processes, or structures. During this phase, the organization undergoes a period of uncertainty and learning, where old ways of operating are replaced by new ones. A key element of success is providing adequate support to employees, including the training, tools, and resources necessary to function in the new reality.

The transition phase is often characterized by a decline in productivity, which is a natural phenomenon associated with the learning process. Employees need time to master new skills and adapt to new working conditions. Therefore, a patient approach from management and systematic support for teams during this difficult period are crucial.

The final stage of Lewin’s model involves stabilizing and consolidating new ways of operating. The goal of this phase is to ensure that the implemented changes become a permanent part of the organizational culture and prevent a relapse into old habits. This requires systematic reinforcement of new behaviors through appropriate incentive systems, procedures, and organizational structures.

The freezing phase also involves regularly monitoring the effects of the implemented changes and making any necessary adjustments. The organization must develop mechanisms that will maintain the new status quo and further improve the implemented solutions.

The ADKAR Model in Organizational Practice

The ADKAR model, developed by Jeff Hiatt, presents a systematic approach to managing change from an individual perspective. The acronym “ADKAR” stands for five key elements: awareness, desire, knowledge, ability, and reinforcement.

The first element of the ADKAR model focuses on building awareness of the need for change among employees. It’s not enough to simply announce that a change will take place—employees must understand why the change is necessary, the consequences of inaction, and how the change will impact their daily work.

Effective awareness-raising requires clear communication, which should be tailored to different audiences within the organization. Senior management may need information about the strategic benefits of the change, while operational employees will be more interested in the practical aspects of how the change will impact their daily responsibilities.

Awareness of the need for change does not always translate into a willingness to support it. The second element of the ADKAR model focuses on evoking employees’ desire to participate in the change process. This requires presenting the benefits that the change will bring to both the organization and individual employees.

A key element in generating desire is the involvement of organizational leaders, who, through their example and enthusiasm, can inspire others to adopt a positive approach to change. It’s also important to acknowledge employees’ concerns and outline how the organization intends to address them.

The third and fourth elements of the ADKAR model focus on the practical aspects of preparing employees for the new reality. The organization must ensure adequate knowledge of new processes, tools, and procedures, and enable employees to develop the skills necessary to effectively implement change.

Training and development programs should be tailored to the specific needs of different employee groups. We shouldn’t simply introduce a new tool and leave employees to their own devices. Such an approach can lead to many undesirable situations and undermine management’s authority.

Last but not least, the final element of the ADKAR model focuses on the long-term sustainability of implemented changes. Reinforcement encompasses reward systems, control mechanisms, and organizational culture that support new ways of doing things and prevent a relapse into old habits.

Overcoming Resistance to Change

Natural resistance to change is one of the greatest challenges organizations face during transformation processes. Resistance can take many forms, from overt opposition to covert sabotage of new initiatives. Understanding the sources of resistance and effectively managing it is crucial to the success of any change process.

Resistance to change can stem from various factors. At the individual level, employees may fear job loss, a decline in status, the need to learn new skills, or simply stepping outside their comfort zone. At the group level, resistance may stem from organizational culture, existing power relations, or concerns about the impact of change on team dynamics.

It’s important to distinguish between overt and covert resistance. When we don’t observe visible resistance, yet people declare that everything is fine, it often means we’re dealing with covert resistance. There’s no situation in which everyone enthusiastically and smilingly accepts the changes being introduced. If we don’t see opposition, it means resistance exists, but it’s hidden from management.

Effectively managing resistance requires a differentiated approach, tailored to the specific situation and nature of the resistance. Just like trying to push something with your hand, the more force you apply, the more resistance you encounter. Sometimes it’s better to ease the pressure and implement changes gradually, in small increments.

A key strategy is to involve employees in the change planning and implementation process. When people feel they are co-creators of change rather than passive recipients, it’s much easier to gain their support. It’s also crucial to ensure clear communication that allows employees to understand the reasons for the change and its potential benefits.

Insufficient or inappropriate information sharing can put employees in an uncomfortable position where they lack full knowledge of ongoing changes. Situations where some people possess information that is unavailable to others can be particularly problematic, leading to unpleasant situations and mutual discrediting of employees.

Thus, effective communication in the change management process should be regular, two-way, and tailored to the needs of various audiences. It’s important not only to communicate planned changes but also to actively listen to employee concerns and suggestions and respond to their needs.

Best Management Practices in Transformation Processes

Analyzing successful transformation projects allows us to identify key success factors that can be applied in various organizational contexts. Best practices for managing change processes encompass both strategic and operational aspects, focusing on a holistic approach to transformation.

Organizational culture can be both the greatest enabler and the greatest barrier to change processes.

One of the most important success factors is strong leadership and visible commitment from top management. Leaders should not only communicate the vision for change but also demonstrate their commitment through concrete actions and decisions. A lack of genuine support from management is quickly noticed by employees and can lead to cynicism and resistance. Effective change leaders are characterized by the ability to inspire others, build trust, and maintain a high level of team motivation even during difficult moments of the transformation process. They are also able to make difficult decisions and implement them consistently, which builds credibility throughout the entire change process. All personal development and change management methods emphasize the importance of breaking down a major challenge into smaller, more manageable steps. These smaller steps, implemented gradually and systematically, allow us to maintain control and avoid panic. An abrupt change can trigger a physical reaction of resistance, paralysis, and fear in the body.

Breaking a task down into smaller chunks makes it easier to grasp, understand, and organize it, as well as to see what specific actions we need to take. A systematic approach requires developing a detailed action plan with clearly defined goals, timelines, and success metrics for each stage of the transformation.

Organizational culture can be both the greatest enabler and the greatest barrier to change processes. Organizations that effectively manage change invest significant resources in developing a culture that supports innovation, learning, and adaptation. This requires a long-term approach and consistent action at all levels of the organization. It is here of utmost importance to state that if we look forward to Mondays to return to our work and everyday corporate duties, this is a strong indicator for a positive workplace environment.

A key element of culture management is the identification and development of change ambassadors, individuals who naturally support new initiatives and can influence the attitudes of their colleagues. These individuals often become informal leaders of the change process and play a key role in building a positive attitude toward transformation.

Practical Challenges in Change Management

Despite the availability of proven models and methodologies, organizations still face significant challenges when implementing change. Understanding these challenges and developing strategies to mitigate them is crucial to the success of transformation processes.

One of the most common challenges is underestimating the time and resources required to effectively implement change. Organizations often focus on the technical aspects of transformation, forgetting the time needed to prepare people for the new reality. The adaptation process takes time; the team needs the opportunity to adapt to the new reality and accept it as the new normal.

Effective resource management requires realistic planning that takes into account not only the direct implementation costs but also the opportunity costs associated with temporary productivity losses and investments in employee training

and development.

The change process is characterized by a U-shaped pattern that perfectly describes people’s reactions to transformation. Initially, everyone seems positive and enthusiastic about the announcement of change, but then a sharp decline occurs – a significant drop in energy, strong resistance, and complete rejection of the proposed solutions.

At this critical juncture, many organizations make the mistake of abandoning further action or radically changing direction. It’s crucial to understand that this decline is a natural part of the change process and requires a patient approach and systematic support from teams.

Different people respond to change in different ways and at different paces. Some adapt quickly to new conditions, while others require more time and support. Effective change management requires a personalized approach that recognizes these differences and provides appropriate support for all employee groups.

Therefore, organizations should develop the ability to identify different types of responses to change and adapt their communication and support strategies to the specific needs of individual groups. This requires flexibility and a willingness to modify initial plans based on observed team responses.

Tools and Technologies Supporting Change Management

Modern organizations have access to a wide range of tools and technologies that can significantly support change management processes. Effective use of these tools can contribute to increased transformation efficiency and reduced associated risks.

Effective communication is the foundation of a successful change process. Modern communication platforms enable organizations to build transparent information channels that provide all stakeholders with access to up-to-date information on transformation progress. These tools also enable two-way communication, allowing employees to express their concerns and suggestions.

Platforms that integrate various forms of communication, from formal announcements to informal team discussions, are particularly valuable. This allows for building a sense of community and commitment around the change process.

Regular progress monitoring is crucial to the success of any change process. Modern analytical systems allow for real-time tracking of key success indicators, enabling rapid response to emerging issues and making necessary adjustments.

Effective monitoring systems should encompass both hard metrics (such as productivity and costs) and soft measures of success (such as employee satisfaction, motivation, emotions, and engagement levels). A holistic approach to measuring change effectiveness allows for a better understanding of the transformation’s impact on all aspects of an organization’s operations.

Investing in employee competency development is crucial to the success of change processes. Modern e-learning platforms enable organizations to deliver personalized training programs tailored to the individual needs and learning pace of each employee. Tools that allow for hands-on practice of new skills in a safe environment before applying them in real-world work situations are particularly valuable. Simulations and interactive scenarios can significantly accelerate the process of adapting to new work conditions.

Summary and Recommendations

Managing change in modern organizations requires a holistic approach that combines proven theoretical models with practical knowledge of organizational functioning and human psychology. The key to success is understanding that change is, above all, a human process that requires time, patience, and systematic support.

Key recommendations for practitioners include investing in leadership and communication, a systematic approach to planning, and the flexibility to adapt strategies to changing conditions. Organizations that embrace change management as a core strategic competency are better prepared to address the challenges of today’s business environment.

In an era of constant transformation, the ability to effectively manage change is becoming not only a competitive advantage but a prerequisite for survival. Organizations that develop this capability gain the ability not only to respond to change but also to anticipate it and proactively shape their future.

The future of change management will likely be characterized by an even greater emphasis on agility, conciseness, transparency, personalized approaches to diverse employee groups, and the use of technology to support transformation processes. Organizations that invest in developing these competencies today will be better prepared for the challenges of the future.

About the Authors

Dr. Monika Klein , an award-winning movie producer and design expert, specializes in creative sector economics, regional development, and business models. With over 80 works, she excels in design thinking, service design, and user-focused solutions. Renowned for leading teams to success, she inspires impactful projects across diverse creative and social spheres.