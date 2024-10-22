It’s no secret that teen drivers are at higher risk for car accidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), teenage drivers are three times as likely to get involved in a fatal auto accident than drivers over 20.

The reasons behind this are obvious such as inexperience, driving under the influence, and other distractions. While there is no way to avoid accidents completely, there are several things teens can do to lower their chances of getting involved in road crashes, and here are four of them.

Develop the Right Driving Attitude

Attitude is one of the most powerful factors in driving. Drivers with a positive attitude are less likely to experience road accidents because they make sound decisions to avoid high-risk situations.

Developing a good driving attitude is a process that mainly involves controlling emotions such as anger, impatience, egotism, and impulsivity. The ability to handle your feelings will help you handle a variety of stressful driving situations on the road in a positive way.

Another aspect of developing the right mindset is respecting the rights of other road users. While driving, do not be tempted to feel too powerful and untouchable by breaking the rules of the road or driving aggressively to irritate other drivers.

Avoid Driving Under the Influence

Alcohol and drug use are among the primary causes of teen accidents in the United States. In fact, among the 2,700 teen fatalities that occurred due to motor vehicle crashes in 2020, about 30 percent were attributed to alcohol.

Many teens ignore warnings about the dangers of drunk driving and driving while high, thinking it makes them feel relaxed and cool. Unfortunately, driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol impairs your judgment and motor coordination. As a result, you are less likely to react quickly and safely to unexpected road conditions or the actions of other drivers.

Stay Away from Distractions

Distracted driving refers to any activity that takes your attention off the road. It can include texting, talking on the phone, eating, talking to other passengers, applying makeup, and more.

In modern society, cell phones are the number one cause of distracted driving among teens on U.S. roads. So, keep your phone away and if you have to make a call or text, pull over at a safe spot and attend to everything you need to.

Get Enough Supervised Practice

Driving is a skill that you need to practice for some time before you’re comfortable enough to hit the road alone. Therefore, in addition to the driving lessons from your instructor, ask your parents if you can practice with them occasionally.

Taking supervised driving practices will give you experience and help you build the much-needed confidence to drive safely. Moreover, it will allow you to receive guidance from your parents regarding how to respond to different road situations.

Know What to Do When You’re Involved in an Accident

Despite your best efforts to stay safe on the roads, you can’t completely avoid accidents as you share the road with other motorists.

