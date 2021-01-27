How to Grow Your Customer Base While Expanding Internationally

By Nicole Crawford

International expansion is the goal of every person in the business. However, going global means that you need to have a large customer base in the areas you are planning to expand in. increasing customers is not a difficult task. The only thing you need is a seasoned team of employees to help you impress customers.

Entering the international market

But, when expanding in the global market, you will need the assistance of an international PEO to help you navigate overseas. Hiring a PEO will help you recruit and manage employees so that you focus on growing your customer base. If you are a company operating in Canada, these service providers act as your Canada Employer of Record. While a PEO works for you, here are some of the ways that you expand the number of your customers:

1. Give them a free newsletter

No one is opposed to having free things and companies whether small or big can afford to share a newsletter with their customers. This document can be shared via emails as a form of a marketing strategy. The newsletter you share should have detailed information on your brand and other relevant information such as how to make purchases. When you offer your customers this document for free, it shows that you are ready to share information from the very beginning. When the content you provide is good, more customers will learn about your business because the existing ones will share your newsletter with other people.

2. Acknowledge customer opinions

When you are running e-commerce, you should normalize taking into account customer opinions. Among the things that you could do to get this valuable information is to request your customers to participate in a small survey after visiting your website. Often, people are happy to have their sentiments heard. The survey should include their experiences online and offline. You can use such as a survey to measure customer satisfaction, experience and perform research. Having this data will help you identify the areas that you need to improve on.

3. Enhance customer service

Nothing draws customers to a business like excellent customer service. As an entrepreneur, you realize that all customers are important in a business. The new customer that calls customer service to enquire about the product for the very first time is as important as the one who calls to make an order for the fifth time. Providing these two customers with better services will help you draw more customers to your business. People always remember the good things that were done to them. Therefore, when you promote customers with good service, they are likely to share that information with their colleagues and friends. To monitor customer communication, you can use the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. This application offers business owners a chance to analyze customer interactions with past and present ones.

4. Maintain fresh web content

To begin with, before creating any fresh content for your website, you need to have conducted thorough research to understand who your audience is and what they a looking for. With this information, you can now create informative content since you have the power to customize it to your customer’s to their liking. To ensure that you always create fresh content, you need to share with your consumer’s information about hot or trending topics as well to capture their attention. Great content on your blog also assists your web page rank higher to the search engine creating traffic.

5. Utilize social media

Social media platforms such as Facebook have more than two billion users with individuals having an average of 229 followers. Therefore, this platform is one of the most leading sources of customers. Thus, when you develop content, you need to share it with your customers on social media. However, for social media to work for you, you need to first develop a strong following so that whatever you share be it links to blogs or products go viral. In this day and age, social media platforms offer you the most efficient ways to grow your customer base. Social media a source of robust data that you can use to design strategies for drawing more people to your business.

Conclusion

To grow your customer base while expanding internationally, you need to have a solid marketing strategy. Strengthening efforts in the provision of a newsletter, taking surveys, utilization of social media as well as creating cutting edge content will get you the large customer pool that you desire.

About the Author

Nicole Crawford is a business development representative with 11 years of experience in the field. With a sharp skill set in creating strategies, he identifies prospects and initiates the first outreach with potential customers. He specializes in research target demographics, economic trends, customer needs and interests, and other data that can be used in creating strategies for business development.