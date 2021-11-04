How to get CAD?

There are three main methods of getting CAD in the USA such as:

Paypal;

Robinhood;

Coinbase.

The first two options have some weak points and limitations, and Coinbase is highly advisable if you are going to use USD to get CAD.

First, you need to create your personal Coinbase account filling in some personal information, keeping in your mind that you shall use your real first and last name as you will have an account verification later. Your e-mail address will be verified, too. Fill in the rest of the details without wasting much time and get your identity verified as for Coinbase the main purpose of registration is to have a personal investment account. The last step of your signup process is verifying your photo, which can be easily carried out by uploading an ID card/ Passport photo or Driving License. Now you are ready to kick off funding your account in Coinbase.

You need to add a funding method to your account using one of two options – a Bank account or a Credit card. The statistics show that the most comfortable way is to pay with a credit card; however, you need to check if your card company does not charge a fee for purchasing cryptocurrency via a card. Before buying Candy Protocol, you need to purchase another cryptocurrency first and transfer it to an exchange that at that moment supports trading CAD. Read more about best crypto pairs for exchange.

The experience shows that Bitcoin is the most popular and safest way to do so. If you lack an account at your desired crypto exchange, you need to set up it first, get the wallet ID of the currency, and come back to the Coinbase platform to do what you are eager to do. You’ll find very easy and user-oriented navigation on Coinbase. One click on the Prices option (it is in the top menu bar) will give you a chance to look through the list of all supported currencies. Look for CAD in the searching box and then click on a button named Trade. As you see, it is very straightforward, so you will never have problems getting CAD after reading our instructions.

How to convert ONE to CAD?

ONECAD is the rate in Canadian Dollar which is necessary to purchase a Harmony; On various sites, you can see the present-time ONECAD rates. Some people even predict some details regarding this trading pair applying some charts and making their technical analysis better at the same time. For example, 1 ONE is equal to 0.363276 CAD right now. Therefore, it means that 1 Harmony can be converted into 0.363276 Canadian dollar.

Some beginners may ask a question, “What is ONE to CAD convert and how can we do that?” while reading this article. It is possible to trade ONE for CAD on a cryptocurrency exchange, that is to say, to convert Harmony to Canadian Dollar, the best method of which is offered on Binance.

Candy Protocol trading in 2022

Lots of investors, however, come up with some questions:

“Is CAD a good investment?”

“Will it be reliable in the coming years?”

“What are the predictions for 2020?”

According to some sources, the best decision regarding CAD is to have a long-lasting investment with it. Some analyses provide price predictions telling what will happen with Candy Protocol in 1, 5, or even ten years. To make a good choice of investment, investors very often turn to the help of predictions.

In 2022, CAD will be considered a good option for investment. Its community will be bigger than it is today and will become more popular in some months. It is always very difficult to predict the fluctuations and changes of price, yet our technical analysis makes us believe that it will be neat to 0.011$ and will not exceed 0.012$.