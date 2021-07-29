How to Choose Great Gifts for Entrepreneurs

There are many occasions when you’re supposed to choose a gift for an entrepreneur. It can be their birthday, anniversary, some work-related event or the holiday season. Whatever the occasion, if you really want to make your friend or business partner happy, you need to invest some time and thinking into choosing a unique gift that they would appreciate. To help you get started, we’ve compiled a list of unusual things you could buy.

First things first

Before you get down to selecting a gift, you need to think about the recipient and how well you know them. Try to focus on the things that they are interested in or those that would help them do their job more easily. Next, it’s time to determine how much you’re ready to spend. Remember that you don’t want to go overboard and splash a lot of cash, because the recipient might feel uneasy about getting an expensive gift. Finally, you need to rely on a Google search and get some ideas, but you should pay more attention to those unconventional ones. Here are just some ideas you might want to consider.

Online course

Probably not what you have in mind when you consider gifts, but online courses for entrepreneurs are actually a great gift idea. You have a range of courses, from marketing to human resource management to choose from and every entrepreneur should appreciate an opportunity to hone their management skills and your gift will definitely be appreciated.

Blender

Most entrepreneurs are obsessed with leading a healthy lifestyle, which is why a blender is a great gift, since they can use it to prepare healthy smoothies to drink in the office or on the go. Even if they already have one, they are bound to use your gift in the office, when travelling on business or as a spare one. Try to find a powerful, sleek one if you want to impress the recipient.

Knife

Another idea that might not be so obvious, but is actually great, is to get your business partner a sturdy switch blade knife if they like spending time outdoors, camping or hiking. Such a gift is very practical and necessary for such activities, but you need to make sure the recipient isn’t a couch potato, although even in that case they are sure to make some use of it.

Portable espresso machine

For hedonist who enjoy their coffee, there are few better presents than a portable espresso machine. Some even don’t require any power, since they use a hand pump to get the perfect pressure for espresso, which makes them perfect for outdoor activities, such as camping. If, however, you opt for a regular one, make sure it’s not very big, but still powerful enough to make excellent coffee.

Noise cancelling headphones

One of the most popular gadgets recently, noise cancelling headphones are fantastic for enjoying your music or films without being disturbed by outside noise. They are also an amazing gift for an entrepreneur who spends a lot of time flying, since they block out all the background noise on a plane. Most modern ones are wireless and allow fast-charging and long-life playback, which make them a perfect travel companion and you don’t have to break the bank for a solid pair.

Laptop bag

Most entrepreneurs rely heavily on laptops and/or tablets for work. One of the greatest advantages of such gadgets is that they are portable, which makes this idea great for a businessperson. There are so many bags and backpacks for portable devices to choose from that you’ll be spoiled for choice and most of them are quite elegant. Just make sure the one you choose provides solid protection, i.e. that it’s padded well.

Bluetooth selfie stick

These have been around for a while now and some of them also double as a mini-tripod, which is an excellent feature. This gift can be used to record videos, such as comments and interviews, but it can also be carried around with ease on family outings and trips.

Bluetooth speaker

If you are uncertain about what your business partner would like, one of the safest bets is a Bluetooth speaker. It’s portable, useful and can be used in almost any situation. However, you should try to get one that provides excellent sound quality, since that is the most important feature of any speaker. Luckily, there are many to choose from and you shouldn’t have problems finding one in your price range.

These are just some ideas to help you start thinking in the right direction. Naturally, the most important thing is to always bear in mind the person you’re buying a gift for and their preferences. If you manage to strike a chord with them, your gift will go a long way towards strengthening your professional and private relationship.