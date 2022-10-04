How to Ace an Essay These Days: Review of the EduBirdie’s Essay Writing Course

Almost every student these days have faced a strong necessity of becoming a better writer and earning good grades as a result. As a matter of fact, most learners become enrolled in a college or university all unprepared. Unfortunately, the introductory courses offered are usually insufficient to help students with all the writing mechanics. Researching available options, the purpose was to look at the free solutions that would focus on formatting and styling while getting one prepared for a perfect essay.

The range of available free options has been extremely limited. Some of the courses at Coursera and Khan Academy were either too specific or a bit expensive for a challenged college learner. Remembering our prior research and reviews of the company called EduBirdie, we actually went and asked their experts about their opinion. This is how we found out about the “Write Your Perfect Essay” online course by Edubirdie where one can become enrolled free of charge. Let’s review what this essay writing course offers and find out who may benefit from it!

The Course Structure

The structure is one of the best in terms of accessibility. It is also because the course has been made with the Thinkific software platform that makes it possible to create and deliver online content. In this case, things start with the course introduction where you can learn about what is being on offer. According to the introductory video, the primary idea is to explain the essay formatting, get tips on choosing your essay topic from the various ideas, research what you may have been provided with, write an actual essay, and revise it when you are asked to, and, finally, edit and proofread the results. The main curriculum consists of five important chapters.

Essay Formatting. This is where things get interesting. You are not simply dealing with the templates but learning about the best ways to format your essay according to the style. An introductory video provides you with the basics as you get the paradigm of essay formatting explained. There are general rules that you must follow with the list of Dos and Don’ts. It is beneficial as you also learn what to avoid. As a way to check what you have learned, there is a quiz dealing with the subject.

Brainstorming an Essay Topic. The second chapter also starts with an introductory explanation where you’re offered a brief visual explanation regarding the technique of brainstorming. One can understand how their subject works and find the most related and strong points before they start writing. The chapter also ends up with a helpful quiz. Based on our evaluation, EduBirdie has taken a helpful approach as their writers always work with brainstorming.

Researching an Essay Topic. Chapter 3 tells about how to pick all the important points together before you start writing. It is mostly where the problems lie for most college learners. The chapter explains the most popular sources where students can seek helpful information. There are tips and tricks from the pros. The quiz in this part is more challenging and requires reading through the part of the course with due attention.

Writing and Revising. This is where this free course truly shines. An EduBirdie expert actually focuses on how to write an essay with ease and provides you with a list of revision recommendations to start with. These are especially helpful when your college professor asks you to revise the paper. The course provides an explanation of how to cope with stress. Once again, there is a quiz to work with!

Editing and Proofreading. The majority of modern courses that focus on writing mechanics only mention this part briefly. Not so with this course! It has a good structure because the essay editing is explained in greater detail and there is a great quiz that actually tests your proofreading skills in practice. It’s all about being attentive and doing it aloud, as we have learned.

The course ends up with a helpful checklist that sums up the most important information and the concepts that have been mentioned throughout the course! Based on what we could learn, it should be helpful both for first-year college students who are only starting to dive into the world of academic challenges and those who already have prior experience in essay writing and researching.

Who Will Benefit From This Course?

Reading through the blog of the EduBirdie company, we can see that the course is mostly aimed at college students and those who would like to improve their writing. Since it carries a general nature to it, the main advantage here is the accessibility and the way how they seem to deliver important information. The majority of college learners do not have much time to spend learning and they need a simple explanation that they can understand. This is where their course excels and provides a great option where one can learn even without prior experience. Even though it’s aimed at academic writing challenges, one can benefit from it, being an online course creator, a blogger, or an influencer on Instagram. This online essay writing course basically teaches you how to research and get your writing polished!

The Pros and Cons of the Course

PROS:

The course is offered free of charge and has a great structure that you can see even before you become enrolled.

There are no writing tasks to complete, which might make some learners happy as they will go through the quizzes to see how well they have mastered the source material.

The course focuses on preparation for essay writing. It means that you are getting to learn about the mechanisms that actually help you to overcome the stress and get ready for your assignment.

It keeps things narrowed down and focuses on essay writing and getting all these writing mechanics under one’s proverbial belt.

CONS:

The negatives may include the lack of certification or any official acknowledgment of the fact that you have passed the course.

Some learners may find it too general and ask for more information about the essay types.

We wish there could be more comments from the company’s experts.

Similar Alternatives

There are several other options available that you may consider for the sake of comparing things. As we worked on our review, we came across the “Getting Started with Essay Writing” course offered via Coursera by the University of California. It is also free to start with and you can receive a paid certificate at the end if you wish so. It lasts for 5 weeks long and contains about 20 hours of study materials. Comparing this to the course by EduBirdie, things may seem a bit complex as they mostly focus on the academic writing specifics like how to write a compare-and-contrast or an argumentative essay. There are also three writing assignments that must be done before a person completes the course. The offering by the famous bird is somewhat easier to get used to.

Summing Things Up

Researching over a dozen of free courses that promise to provide you with all the right tools and skills to ace your essay, the course by EduBirdie is still unique. If you want to get the basic checklist and learn how to get ready for essay writing of any type, this helpful course might be a good solution for you. It is worth checking and you won’t be disappointed!