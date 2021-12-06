How New Jersey Has Become One of the Most Popular Gambling Destinations in the World

When many people think of a great gambling destination, Las Vegas, and Monte Carlo at the two that often come to mind. However, in terms of the United States, New Jersey has grown to become one of the most popular gambling destinations in the world.

New Jersey is home to Atlantic City, one of the leading cities in the United States for casinos. New Jersey has long been one of the states in the US to be more open to gambling and up until 1844, when they were made illegal, lotteries were common in New Jersey. The funds raised from the lottery were used to pay for the military, so there was a benefit in terms of national and state security, especially during the American Revolution.

Horse racing is one of the main reasons why New Jersey has become one of the most popular gambling destinations in the world. The state was home to the first racetrack in the US, Freehold Raceway and races have been held in New Jersey since the 1830’s. Fast forward to 1976 and casino gambling was legalized in New Jersey but restricted to Atlantic City, with Resorts Atlantic City the first casino to open two years later. Nevada was the only other state to legally allow casinos at the time, so it was a big move and one of the many decisions to have propelled New Jersey to the forefront of gambling.

Moving to sports betting and in 2011, New Jersey Governor Chris Christie signed legislation to allow sports gambling in the Garden State. Sports gambling was placed under the guidance of the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, and it permitted any of the state’s racetracks and casinos to accept sports betting, other than college events played in New Jersey or events involving New Jersey teams played outside of the state.

So, as you can see, New Jersey were one of the frontrunners in terms of all forms of gambling, ranging from casinos and lotteries to sports betting. This put New Jersey firmly on the map for those interested in Gambling and people would come from everywhere to try their luck in the casinos or have a wager on a sporting event.

The introduction of online gambling further enhanced the credentials of New Jersey as the place of choice for gamblers around the world. NJ online slots were some of the first to appear online in the US as online casinos were launched in the state in November 2013. The options were not great at the beginning but as more people have turned to their computer and mobile device for gambling, the number of online casinos in New Jersey increased. Caesars Casino, BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, Unibet Casino, DraftKings Casino, and Pala Casino are just some of the online casinos available online for those residing in New Jersey.

With online gambling still restricted in most other states when New Jersey opened for business, many people chose to travel to the Garden State simply to play online casino games. Geolocation technology blocks those living in states where online casinos are illegal from gambling but if you travel to a state where it is legal, such as New Jersey, you can play online casino games without restriction.

With New Jersey being home to many of the first legal land based and online gambling venues, there is little wonder it is one of the most popular gambling destinations in the world.