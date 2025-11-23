How Fintechs Can Build a Strong B2C Foundation

By Eugenia Mykuliak

Before shifting from B2B to retail, fintechs must ask themselves the big question: are they truly ready? Retail markets have their advantages and pay-offs, but making this transition is not a simple matter. To succeed, you need a mindful approach that will allow your business to scale in B2C without breaking what was already there for B2B.

Every B2B company eventually faces a moment of contemplation that maybe it’s time to try aiming for retail clientele. After all, if the brand is solid and the product works, why not reach the millions of people using fintech every day — whether through neobanking, payments, or trading platforms — instead of just a few dozen enterprise clients?

The appeal for further growth and expansion of the customer base is very understandable, but putting that idea into practice is not so simple. Because the truth is, going B2C isn’t just about adding a new audience. Moving from serving businesses to serving individuals means rethinking everything: compliance rules, customer experience, even internal culture. A company has to rebuild everything from the ground up.

So if your business has come to that stage, the real question you have to ask isn’t whether you “want” to go retail — it’s whether you’re “ready” for it.

Check Readiness Through Numbers — Don’t Just Make a Leap of Faith

One of the biggest misconceptions one can have here is to assume that enthusiasm can make up for readiness. It doesn’t. A company is truly ready for a B2C transition only when its fundamentals — financial, technological, and structural — can withstand a completely different pace and scale. And to make sure of that, you need to check hard numbers.

Let’s look at finances first. Proper money flow is essential for the health and functioning of any business, but retail margins are generally thinner compared to institutionals, and customer acquisition costs are high these days.

If you’re looking to enter this sector, you should be prepared to see profits per user dropping by 30-50%. At least, at the beginning, while you’re still building up your client base anew. That means your company must have strong financial reserves and the ability to sustain longer payback periods before you can break even.

Another prominent factor to think about is infrastructure. Keep in mind that supporting a relatively minor number of enterprise clients is a world apart from serving millions of individual users. You need to rebuild your entire support system in order to make it work.

Automation and advanced CRM tools are going to be necessary instruments from day one to make this transition easier. Without them, even the best strategy you can develop will buckle under operational pressure when you try to put it into practice. That’s how big a difference in scale we’re talking about here.

Finally, internal structure matters, and much more so than many teams expect. Transitioning to serving all those above-mentioned millions of retail clients strains not just the technology, but the personnel as well. Why? Because the rhythm of work changes completely.

You need to develop a whole new playbook, and every department — sales, support, compliance, marketing, and so on — needs to be rearranged to operate in sync. But all of them have their own KPIs and focus areas, and for institutional services, those focuses are very different. Without taking the time to adjust workflows and priorities, operations will clash and cause chaos instead of efficiency. The company won’t be able to get anything done.

Get Ready to View Compliance as a Core Function

As I already briefly mentioned above, fintechs in retail face a very different compliance landscape than in the B2B space. The relevant frameworks and consumer protection laws fundamentally reshape how you should approach risk management.

In B2B, compliance often revolves around counterparties — verifying institutional clients, maintaining reporting standards, and ensuring partner-level data protection. In B2C, the focus flips entirely because every individual user becomes a regulated entity in your system. And any misstep in handling their data or their rights can be cause enough for lasting reputational damage.

Frameworks like DORA or GDPR demand airtight data governance but also transparency about how user information is handled. Consumer protection frameworks add another layer of complication, requiring clear lines of communication, fee disclosure, and easy dispute resolution — all of which require automation and real-time monitoring to stay compliant.

To get it right, fintechs must ensure strict segregation of client funds, maintain real-time updates and disclosures, and reinforce cybersecurity protocols capable of reacting instantly to incidents.

In short, compliance in retail isn’t about passing audits — it’s about building trust into your very foundations and proving your reliability with every single interaction you have with users.

Grow Retail Without Breaking Your B2B Core

Based on everything we’ve covered above, it should feel clear that for a business to successfully expand into retail, it’s not enough to simply “add” a B2C stream alongside its existing ones.

You have to pretty much build an entirely new business unit to sustain efforts in this direction. One with its own dedicated team, KPIs, risk framework, and data infrastructure. Such clear separation is meant to protect both sides of the equation: ensuring the retail arm can grow, but without destabilizing the B2B backbone. It’s about focus, control, and direction.

A retail operation moves fast, measures success differently, and depends on real-time data to adjust to customer needs. Meanwhile, a B2B division is more likely to run on long-term relationships, negotiated contracts, and tailored services. Trying to run both on the same set of processes will inevitably lead to tensions. Or worse, cause bottlenecks and lead to the quality of service dropping on both sides.

That’s why separating the retail and corporate structures is a necessary safeguard. The can — and should — still be aligned in overarching brand values and vision, but everything else simply works too differently to run on the same rails.

How to Balance Branding Across Corporate and Retail Audiences

Finally, one last crucial thing that we must cover is how moving to the retail sector means learning to speak a whole new language.

Broadly speaking, what B2B clients value most in their partnerships is precision and long-term stability. Retail users, on the other hand, respond far more readily to clear explanations, simplicity in operations, and speedy services. As a result, you need to adjust how you talk to both of these very different groups.

Some companies solve this by creating separate branches — one for corporate clients and one for consumers. Others go for a unified identity but develop distinct communication strategies for both groups. Either approach can work, and only you can decide which is better for you.

But one thing I must emphasize is consistency. Even if you speak in a different tone, both institutional and retail audiences need to trust you. Without that, you won’t get results. And that means that the quality of your services, communications, and overall brand values must stay on an equal level, no matter which of the two groups you’re dealing with.

Sending out a blurred message can damage credibility and lead to your reputation taking a hit.

Think Carefully Before You Cross This Line

In the end, I can only underscore once again that while expanding into retail can unlock tremendous growth, it is not just a decision to make hastily or lightly. A B2C transition takes serious commitment because it forces you to both rebuild your systems and retrain your teams. Your entire mindset from the ground up needs to be rethought.

Done right, it can create long-term strength and brand credibility. But if a business misjudges its capabilities, it can lead to operational strain, regulatory missteps, and lasting financial and reputational damage.

So before crossing the line into B2C, measure your readiness — not your desires. That’s what’s going to make all the difference.

