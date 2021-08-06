How Do I Resign on a Short Notice?

A resignation letter is a document written and signed by an employee to an employer to inform them of their decision to quit their position at a particular date or immediately. Even if you have to leave a short notice, writing a resignation letter is a good practice because it allows the employer to look for a qualified substitute for the position.

In this article, we’ll talk about what a short notice resignation letter is and a guide on drafting one to help you write one of your own.

What is a Short Notice Resignation Letter?

A short notice resignation letter is a document drafted by an employee informing the employer of their intent to quit their current position in the organization within less than two weeks. Whatever reason you may be having to leave your position, the resignation letter allows you to express your gratitude to the company for offering you a platform to display your talents.

If you want to resign with short notice, click here for a step-by-step guide on drafting one.

How to Draft a Short Notice Resignation Letter

If you want to maintain a great relationship with the employer even after quitting your position, follow the following steps when drafting the short resignation letter.

1. Notify your Manager First

Having a conversation with the manager in person before handing in your resignation letter is a courteous gesture. It helps minimize the feelings of enmity or hostility between you and the employer.

It is also important because it allows you to talk about your final pay, benefits, anything else you may wish to inquire about before submitting your resignation letter.

2. Use the Formal Business Letter

Despite being a short notice resignation letter, it is still considered a professional document; therefore, it should follow the business letter format.

A business letter format includes:

Your contact information on the top left corner and the employer’s contact information

The date you are handing over your letter.

Closing signature at the end of the letter with your name below the signature

3. Keep It Simple

The resignation letter does not require tremendous amounts of details; in fact, short and straight to the point is often the best. The most crucial element in a resignation letter is usually your last day in the office.

If you need to know how to keep it simple, visit the CocoDoc website for the appropriate templates.

4. State the Post You Are Resigning from and the Effective Date

Mentioning your position in the letter is important as it helps you stay on topic and lets the recipient understand its purpose. The resignation date is also equally important because it gives the employer a definite period until the organization receives your services and time to hire an able substitute to fill in your position.

5. Give a Reason as to Why You Are Resigning on Short Notice

It’s always best to give a brief justification as to why you are quitting your current job. Some of the reasons for short notice resignation letters are; a new professional opportunity, unsafe work environment, personal emergencies, just to mention a few. Personal reasons, however, should not be disclosed in the resignation letter.

6. Be Gracious

Before concluding the letter, express gratitude by thanking the employer for the opportunities they offered you, leading to your professional skills and overall experience. Even if you were dissatisfied with the state of your position in the organization, a “thank you” would be very much appreciated.

7. Proofread and Edit

Thoroughly go through your resignation letter before submitting it to the employer to ensure no grammatical errors and edit where necessary. The main objective is to leave a positive impression on the organization, and a well-written letter will help you do so.

8. Make It Official

To conclude the short notice resignation letter, append your official signature followed by your full names just below the signature and the position you hold in the company. Always ensure you say thankfully or sincerely before signing the letter.

Resignation Via Email Tips

You can also send short notice resignation letters via email, which is usually beneficial if you have to notify your employer about your resignation as soon as possible. However, it’s advisable to send a follow-up letter for your employee file.

Below are some tips on how to draft your resignation letter via mail.

Use an understandable subject line: The subject line should communicate the purpose of writing the email to ensure it captures the employer’s attention.

Keep it short: Your email should be short, just like the handwritten resignation letter. All you have to state is that you are resigning and the date you’ll be leaving; it should not be longer than one page. Don’t forget to express your gratitude and offer your assistance during the transition.

Proofread the email: Ensure you go through your email before submitting it to ensure no grammatical errors or spelling mistakes. The font should also be large enough, preferably Times New Roman, size 12.

Closure: A letter is always closed with terms like ‘Sincerely’ or ‘Best Regards’ accompanied by your full name.

Conclusion

Most people believe that you should write a resignation letter as an employee if you want to resign from your current job. However, in most companies, there’s no formal requirement that you must do so.

So why write a resignation letter? It simply makes you seem professional and courteous. However, the primary reason is that it helps you maintain a good relationship with your previous employer as you kick start your new job.

Networking doesn’t always happen at formal networking events; a strong professional network can significantly impact your career success.