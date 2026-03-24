Interview with Diane Menville of International Fund for Agricultural Development

As development finance faces rising expectations around accountability, capital access, and measurable outcomes, leadership is increasingly defined by strategic balance. In this interview, Diane Menville reflects on how finance, risk, and sustainable impact converge in today’s global development agenda.

What key experiences shaped your path to senior leadership, and how have they influenced how you think about finance, risk and impact today?

What really shaped my path to senior leadership is my curiosity. I was trained as a statistician and started my career in risk modelling, but I always tried to change perspective and see how finance works from different angles. That led me from commercial banks to central banks or to a credit rating agency. Each experience added a new layer to my understanding of finance and risk.

But the real turning point was when I moved into the universe of development banks. For the first time, finance was clearly tied to concrete objectives. It was no longer about trading or selling volatility, but about financing real projects, supporting developing regions, and seeing tangible results on the ground. Finance had a much more practical purpose.

Of course, another important factor has been meeting people. The support of my managers and my colleagues played a huge role in my journey. They gave me the confidence to believe that with solid evidence, a bit of audacity, and the right energy, ambitious goals were achievable.

Over time, finance — which started as something very mathematical and abstract — became much more concrete, but also more forward looking. It became about vision and projection: understanding risk, making informed choices, and using finance as a tool to create impact. This is where finance, risk, and impact naturally come together, and where leadership really takes shape.

Today, my perspective is much more integrated: finance and risk are no longer pulling in opposite directions but working together coherently, with well managed risks and disciplined finance making our operations more effective and fully aligned with strategy.

As CFO at the intersection of development finance and global capital markets, what are your top leadership priorities when balancing financial discipline with development impact?

Access to capital markets is one of the most powerful tools development banks have to mobilise private capital. But it is not equally applicable to all institutions: it depends on their own financial maturity, their liquidity needs, and their business models. Not every development bank can rely on capital markets with the same intensity or effectiveness.

In our case, concessional lending is at the core of our model. It is the support of our Member States that allows us to deliver impact in the most fragile regions. Our credit rating gives us the ability to go further, to scale up our capacity and increase our outreach, but our concessional nature requires us to use capital markets with discipline.

Access to capital markets is one of the most powerful tools development banks have to mobilise private capital.

My priorities are therefore including several parameters: ensuring the longterm sustainability of the institution while optimising our resources, our outreach, and our impact, and remaining fully aligned with our mandate. This is why our financial strategy is deliberately gradual and prudent. We focus on capital optimisation, making sure that the risks we take are always consistent with our financial capacity.

Our approach has given us more flexibility, while preserving a strong capital and liquidity compass. Capital markets are not an objective in themselves; they are a means to support a development model that is resilient, credible, and impact driven.

Development institutions are increasingly turning to capital markets to fund impact. What does IFAD’s ESG bond programme reveal about how sustainable finance is evolving globally?

IFAD’s ESG and sustainability bond programme illustrates a fundamental shift in global sustainable finance: impact is no longer seen as a concessionary objective but as a core investment proposition. When IFAD entered the capital markets in 2022, it did so with a clear premise – that investing in rural economies, smallholder agriculture, and climate resilience offers both measurable development outcomes and strong credit fundamentals. The rapid uptake of IFAD’s bonds, now exceeding US$1 billion across multiple currencies, signals that institutional investors increasingly demand credible, impactlinked assets that meet rigorous ESG and governance standards.

What is particularly revealing is the evolution of investor profiles. IFAD’s bonds have attracted pension funds, central banks, and insurance companies from Europe, Asia, and Africa, reflecting a growing convergence between fiduciary responsibility and sustainable development goals. The programme also demonstrates how sustainable finance is maturing beyond labels: investors are scrutinizing use of proceeds frameworks, impact reporting, and alignment with ICMA Sustainability Bond Guidelines. In this sense, IFAD’s Sustainable Development Finance Framework shows that the future of sustainable finance lies in transparency, disciplined governance, and real economy impact, particularly in sectors such as agriculture that are critical for global stability and climate resilience.

Since IFAD entered the capital markets in 2022, how has sustainable bond financing changed the scale or speed at which you can invest in smallholder farmers and rural communities?

Access to capital markets has fundamentally changed IFAD’s ability to scale and accelerate investments. Traditionally, development finance institutions relied heavily on periodic donor replenishments, which, while essential, impose timing and volume constraints. Sustainable bond financing has added a complementary, market based funding channel that allows IFAD to mobilize capital more flexibly and at scale. Since 2022, bond issuances have enabled IFAD to front load investments, respond faster to crises, and maintain continuity in longterm rural development programmes.

Proceeds from bonds are channelled through IFAD’s lending portfolio to support smallholder farmers in adopting climate resilient practices, accessing markets, and strengthening rural enterprises. Importantly, the scale effect is not only financial; it is strategic. Capital markets discipline reinforces efficiency, portfolio quality, and results management. In an era of constrained official development assistance, sustainable bond financing has become a critical enabler of speed, predictability, and resilience in financing rural transformation

With investments of US$22.8 billion across more than 190 programs reaching over 200 million rural people, how does IFAD ensure transparency, accountability, and reliable impact measurement at such scale?

Ensuring transparency and accountability at scale requires institutionalized systems rather than adhoc reporting. IFAD has built this through a robust Results Management Framework (RMF), which guides each replenishment cycle and defines clear indicators, targets, and links to the Sustainable Development Goals. This framework is complemented by systematic impact assessments conducted on a representative sample of projects, comparing beneficiaries with control groups to identify attributable outcomes – a methodology that distinguishes IFAD among international financial institutions.

Accountability is further reinforced by independent evaluation. IFAD’s Independent Office of Evaluation conducts project and country programme evaluations, while management tracks followup actions through structured systems such as PRISMA*. Transparency extends to capital markets as well: under its Sustainable Development Finance Framework, IFAD publishes annual allocation and impact reports for bond investors, detailing how proceeds are used and what results are achieved. Together, these mechanisms ensure that scale does not dilute accountability, but rather strengthens it by embedding evidence, learning, and disclosure into every layer of IFAD’s operations.

*PRISMA: IFAD’s system tracking management responses and implementation of Independent Evaluation recommendations, strengthening accountability, learning, and institutional performance across projects, policies, and country programmes.

As artificial intelligence reshapes financial systems, where do you see the biggest opportunities for AI to improve risk management, capital allocation, and impact tracking in sustainable agriculture finance?

Artificial intelligence offers transformative opportunities across the full investment lifecycle, particularly in data intensive sectors such as sustainable agriculture. At IFAD, AI is already being used to enhance portfolio analytics, predict project performance, and strengthen evidence based decision making through initiatives such as the ATHENA* project and Omnidata** platform. These tools allow IFAD to analyse decades of project documentation, financial data, and impact assessments using machine learning and natural language processing.

From a risk management perspective, AI can improve early warning systems by integrating climate, market, and socioeconomic data to identify vulnerabilities before they materialize. In capital allocation, predictive models can help optimize targeting – directing resources to geographies, value chains or beneficiary profiles where the probability of impact is highest. For impact tracking, AI enables near real time aggregation and analysis of results, complementing traditional evaluations with dynamic insights. Crucially, IFAD’s approach emphasizes ethical and inclusive AI, aligned with UN principles, ensuring that technology strengthens – rather than replaces – human judgment and local knowledge in rural development finance

*ATHENA: IFAD’s artificial intelligence initiative using machine learning and big data to predict project performance, improve targeting, strengthen risk management, and enhance impact measurement.

**OMNIDATA PLATFORM: IFAD’s AI enabled analytics platform integrating data, dashboards, and machine learning to support evidence based decisions, portfolio oversight, risk analysis, and impact tracking across operations.

Many experts argue that rural women entrepreneurs are key to climate resilience and inclusive growth. From a finance perspective, why does investing in women deliver such powerful development returns?

From a financial perspective, investing in rural women is one of the highest return strategies in development finance. Evidence consistently shows that when women have access to finance, assets, and markets, productivity rises, household welfare improves, and community resilience strengthens. IFAD’s own portfolio demonstrates this multiplier effect: more than half of IFAD project participants are women, and gender transformative projects deliver stronger and more sustainable outcomes.

Investing in women is not only an equity imperative but a sound risk adjusted investment that strengthens the resilience and productivity of rural economies.

Women tend to reinvest a higher share of income into nutrition, education, and health, which reduces longterm social and economic risks. In climate vulnerable contexts, women’s roles in natural resource management and food systems make them critical agents of adaptation and resilience. IFAD has translated this insight into practice through targeted rural finance, matching grants, and value chain interventions that prioritize women entrepreneurs and farmers. From a portfolio standpoint, these investments often exhibit lower default risk and stronger social returns. For financiers, investing in women is not only an equity imperative but a sound risk adjusted investment that strengthens the resilience and productivity of rural economies.

Many corporations are now trying to align profitability with social and environmental impact. What lessons can private sector leaders learn from development finance institutions like IFAD?

One key lesson is that impact and financial discipline are not mutually exclusive. IFAD operates with capital markets scrutiny, credit ratings, and investor reporting, while maintaining a clear development mandate. This demonstrates that longterm value creation requires aligning strategy, governance, and incentives around real world outcomes. Private sector leaders can learn from IFAD’s emphasis on measurable results and transparency in reporting.

Another lesson is the importance of investing in foundational systems – rural infrastructure, inclusive finance, human capital – that underpin resilient markets. IFAD’s experience shows that engaging underserved segments such as smallholder farmers and rural women is not only socially impactful but economically rational over the long term. Finally, partnerships matter. IFAD works with governments, private investors, and communities to share risk and align incentives. For corporations navigating ESG commitments, this collaborative, evidence based approach offers a practical blueprint for integrating profitability with purpose, while maintaining credibility and accountability in an increasingly scrutinized global market.

What leadership quality do you believe development finance leaders need most today?

I am not sure there is a special set of leadership qualities in development finance, but what is clear is that the equation is not purely financial. In this space, leadership requires the ability to look beyond financial returns and to value impact as a core outcome. You learn to measure and balance non financial returns alongside financial performance. Being able to put those different dimensions into perspective – and to find the right balance between them – is essential.

Ultimately, effective leadership in development finance requires integrating impact into decision making, which is strategic in development finance.

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