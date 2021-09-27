How AI Is Helping Online Education In This Pandemic

By Alishba Memon

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been revolutionizing numerous industries throughout the world for decades. The growing popularity of AI-powered learning and communication tools has not spared the education sector.

In the United States, the majority of university students favor the use of digital learning technology (DLT) as an academic tool. DLTs help teachers are more productive in class, according to 79% of them, and they also assist enhance grades, according to 81%.

As a result, colleges and universities are eager to use AI to improve their educational systems. Universities are increasingly using AI-powered chatbots to ease interactions with applicants, prospective students, and current students. Let’s look at how universities are utilizing chatbots to enhance their educational systems and create better experiences for their students.

Benefits of Using Chatbots At Educational Institutions In A Nutshell

Before we get into the more advanced applications of chatbots at educational institutions, let’s take a look at some of the most common advantages of using them on campus.

Educational institutions can benefit from using chatbots in the following ways:

Provide a speedier response time: Millennials want quick responses, and using a chatbot can help you ensure that their simple questions are answered quickly.

Provide round-the-clock support: With a chatbot, you can respond to your applicants’ and students’ inquiries and difficulties at any time, day or night. This will assist you in improving their experiences and keeping them engaged.

Reduce costs: A chatbot can manage several inquiries while maintaining a high level of conversation quality. Having a bot interact with your applications and students 24 hours a day, seven days a week can help you save money on the help desk.

5 Advanced Chatbot Use Cases for Your Educational Institutes

The following are the ways through which chatbots can be used to overcome the issues caused by pandemics to educational institutions:

Simplify the Enrollment Process

Enrollment can also be made easier with chatbots. You can use bots to answer the most common queries that each year’s fresh class of students has. They can tell you about the university’s campus, amenities, scholarships and benefits, and the application process.

Chatbots can also assist students with concerns such as registration and login access to online platforms, as well as address their problems. This will ensure that the new class of students is at ease on campus.

Offer Omnichannel Support

Millennials don’t like to be kept waiting for long periods of time. They expect immediate responses to their questions and issues. Incorporating automated student support services is essential if you want to meet the expectations of these young students. With AI-powered chatbots, you can easily automate their day-to-day interactions and provide immediate support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

At universities, these bots can be used as an additional layer of communication. They can respond to common student questions as well as escalate more complex issues to your staff. As it interacts with users, the bot learns, allowing it to handle more complex questions and situations over time.

Creating A More Beneficial Learning Environment

Chatbots driven by artificial intelligence is transforming the way students learn and absorb information. Universities may now deliver a customized learning environment to their students using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Chatbots can assist instructors to reach, teach, and counsel their students on the go, as well as answer student questions and help them learn faster. They also make it easy to share comments in a fun and participatory manner. By evaluating how students respond, you can design intelligent tutoring systems that can give superior learning experiences. Chatbots can assess each student’s level of understanding on a regular basis and offer the next chapters accordingly.

Collect Information From Students

Universities can also utilize bots to collect data from students in order to understand more about their preferences and how they interact with your online platforms and web services. This can assist you in identifying areas where you need to improve in order to improve their experience.

For example, if a high number of students are interested in learning more about a particular topic, you can create a new web page to deliver that information. Similarly, if students have trouble finding a specific portion of your website, you may utilize that information to improve navigation.

Assist Students In Making Better Decisions

Students frequently worry about selecting the best job choices. They want to be sure they’re selecting the appropriate courses based on their academic interests, financial constraints, and prospective career chances.

Students must then make another option if there are several colleges that offer the courses they want to attend. Chatbots can be used by universities to recruit and engage students who are likely to be interested in their courses. Students can use AI-powered chatbots to direct them to specific web pages, watch course explanatory videos, and make better judgments.

Chatbots can direct students to their interests using well-designed conversation flows. This may assist institutions in securing more course registrations and increasing admissions.

Nutshell

Chatbots can help universities save time and money by assisting with admissions, student assistance, and offering instant access to information. Consider designing and incorporating a chatbot into your education system if you want to improve it.

