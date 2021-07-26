Homeowners Guide to Pool Deck Maintenance

To get the most out of your pool all year round, maintenance & cleaning of essential elements such as the pool deck is of paramount importance. Unfortunately, pool owners struggle to keep their pool deck in the best possible shape for years, both aesthetically & functionality-wise. Although pool deck maintenance requires time & effort, it’s still worth the investment.

Not only will it ensure your pool area appeals inviting and stylish when you host a pool party, but also minimizes wear & tear. A well-maintained pool deck will last longer than a deck that isn’t cared about.

In this article, we have created a practical mini-guide on pool deck maintenance. So, let’s scroll down to learn about it in detail.

Clean Your Pool Deck Thoroughly

If you want to cut through the grime and want your pool deck to be sparkling clean every day, you require the right cleaning tool and solutions. Commence with mixing some water, dish soap, and household bleach in a bucket. Next, you have to apply the solution to the scrub brush and start with a thorough scrubbing of the pool deck.

Never forget the grout lines, as grime and dirt are more likely to build up there. Once you are done with scrubbing, rinse off the pool deck with a pressure washer nozzle.

How to Clean Different Pool Deck Surfaces

The pool decks are available in various material options, spanning from wood, composite to the concrete pool deck. Typically the process remains the same, but the specific products to use depends upon the deck material.

Cleaning Your Concrete Pool Deck

While concrete pool decks are much easier to clean, they are highly prone to cracking. It is because of foundation flaws, water leakage, or freezing temperatures. Not only do the concrete cracks appeal unsightly, but also contribute to tripping hazards and may even lead to serious injury down the line.

So, the concrete pool deck requires regular use to prevent further deterioration and damage. Use a high-quality quality concrete sealer product for sealing concrete pool cover.

As pool decks are exposed to extreme weather including high levels of certain chemicals, it’s best to use a product that’s designed for concrete pool decks. Since the pool decks are exposed to extreme weather conditions and chemicals, use a product designed specialized for concrete pool decks.

Cleaning Your Wood Pool Deck

There’s no denying that a wood pool deck is aesthetically the most preferred choice. Unfortunately, this beauty comes with a price, as it requires proper maintenance.

For cleaning a wood pool deck, make sure you use a specialist paint roller and a garden sprayer to the cleaner. Scrub the problem areas, then apply the cleaner. Let the cleaner sit for a couple of hours before you rinse it with water. Once you have thoroughly cleaned your wood pool deck, and let your deck dry. Apply the sealer that comes with a waterproofer to ensure all-year-round protection.

Cleaning Your Composite Pool Deck

If you have a composite pool deck, it is highly advisable not to use a pressure washer as it could lead to permanent damage and void your warranty.

Instead, it is highly recommended to use a scrubber with soft bristles and a cleaning solution that is safe for composite material.

For stubborn stains, use a deck brightener that consists of oxalic acid.

Preventing and Treating Algae on Your Pool Deck

There are deck cleaners available on the market that help in preventing & getting rid of any algae growth.

So, the whole idea is regular maintenance and the use of quality cleaning solutions to keep algae at bay. This is especially important for wood, as algae contribute to the decaying of the wood.

To prevent algae and mildew growth, use a solution that includes one part of bleach to four parts of water. Once you apply the solution, let it sit for 15-30 minutes, and even more, depending on how long the mildew has been present.

After some time, scrub the problematic areas. Repeat the process until the algae growth has been eliminated. While algae & mildew are treatable if you notice mold, rope in a professional for this job.

Install a Patio Cover for Pool Deck

Several accessories add value to your backyard pool. Do online research and find information on patio enclosure for they have plenty of benefits to offer.

The reel enables covering & uncovering with a push of a button or a flick of a switch, with no elbow grease. Whereas a patio enclosure adds class & elegance.

If you do not wish to make a big investment, buy a pool cover reel instead. It is a practical addition that costs you less than a patio enclosure.

There are many options available on the market for pool accessories like the ones we explained to maintain your pool deck.