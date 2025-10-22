In an era when global challenges—from energy crises to climate shocks—demand unconventional solutions, two well-known players from different fields have decided to combine their expertise.

The international consulting group Hagman Global Strategies (HGS) and a regional division of technology giant Samsung have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at promoting sustainable development in countries with the most vulnerable economies.

The agreement, signed in London, marks a new stage in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) — where technology meets diplomacy, and engineering solutions merge with a deep understanding of political and social realities. The partners intend to jointly design and implement projects in key crisis sectors — energy and water supply — focusing on Africa, South Asia, and Latin America.

“Today, it’s not enough just to build a solar power plant or a water treatment system,” emphasized Anthony Hagman, Senior Analyst at HGS. “For infrastructure to work, it must be embedded in the local context — taking into account legal norms, cultural specifics, and the political landscape. This is where our expertise in international relations and public governance becomes critically important.”

Hagman Global Strategies has extensive experience in addressing such challenges. Over more than 20 years, the company has implemented over 200 projects in 70 countries, collaborating with the UN World Food Programme as well as multinational corporations such as Unilever and Warner Bros. HGS’s coordinating role was particularly notable in 2019, when the company played a key part in an international humanitarian mission to combat hunger in East Africa, facilitating dialogue between the governments of the U.S., Canada, India, and regional authorities.

Now, this diplomatic and strategic expertise will complement Samsung’s cutting-edge engineering capabilities — built over decades of designing sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure around the world.

The first joint initiatives are already being launched, including the introduction of technologies aimed at reducing developing countries’ dependence on fossil fuel imports. All projects will be implemented in close coordination with national governments and international institutions.

Experts note that such alliances signify a shift in the paradigm of corporate responsibility. Companies increasingly go beyond traditional philanthropy, becoming strategic partners in addressing global issues. The HGS–Samsung partnership is a vivid example of how the private sector can become a catalyst for sustainable development, when technological excellence is combined with political sensitivity.

Both sides emphasize that all initiatives will be developed in strict compliance with the principles of transparency, respect for national laws, and environmental accountability. The details of the first projects will be announced in the coming months as agreements with local authorities are finalized.

In a world where the boundaries between business, politics, and humanitarian missions are increasingly blurred, such partnerships may become not just a trend — but the new norm.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



