Grenada Citizenship for Indians: Requirements and Features of Obtaining

Nationals of India can get Grenada nationality for themselves and their family, an E-2 US visa, avoid income taxes, receive a 5% return on investment, and travel freely to 144 regions. A minimum of 150,000 to 220,000 USD (11-16 million INR) is required to join the program.

Grenada is a country with excellent living conditions: no crime, constant economic growth, and a sunny Caribbean climate. The country is a member of the UN, the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the Caribbean Common Market (CARICOM). Grenada citizenship for Indians is also attractive because it does not require taking exams in English and history.

Benefits of Grenada Citizenship for Indians

Possibility to obtain an E-2 US visa

In 1989, the government of Grenada underwrote a pact with the USA, through which all nationals of Grenada can obtain an E2 visa, move, and formally find a job in the United States. To do this, you will need to do an enclosure in a company in the United States.

Fast application cause

The entire Grenada citizenship process for Indian investors will take no more than 3 months.

2 weeks — preparation of the request and required documents by the legal agent.

2 months — review of the application and checking of papers by the Citizenship by Investment Committee (CBIC) of Grenada.

2 weeks — deposit or buying of real estate.

Issuance of a Grenadian passport.

The possibility to include the family in the claim

There is an opportunity to include your children no older than 30 years, spouse, parents, and grandparents over 55 in the claim. Your child can get citizenship by inheritance.

Save Indian nationality

You don’t have to inform the Indian government of your intention, which keeps you secure. It is possible to take favor of the Citizenship Act 1955 and obtain foreign citizenship of India or quickly acquire a dual one. The applicant can be in any country and may not learn the language.

No taxes

Due to the absence of taxes on income and capital gains, it is easy to do business in the country. Also, citizens do not pay stamp duty and taxes on inheritance, global income, dividends, interest, or royalties received from other countries. Investors can open accounts in international banks, including EU countries. You get business conditions much more profitable than in many other countries.

Free movement to 144 states of the world

Visa-free travel to EU, Caribbean and Commonwealth countries, a 30-day visa-free period in China.

Exceptional opportunities for life

Grenada is:

Low crime rate and political neutrality of the country.

Opportunity to study at an international university.

The right to move freely, study, and reside in CARICOM countries.

E2 visa conversion

The US E2 visa will permit Grenadian nationals to stay and labor in the USA with a spouse and children under the age of 21. To be able to immigrate to the US, you need to invest at least $120,000 in a business in the US. It can be a new business, a franchise, or an existing business.

Benefits of an E2 visa:

You don’t need to buy the whole business; a 50% share is enough.

Family members can make gift contributions to you.

Your spouse may be officially employed.

Children are given the right to study in public institutions.

Funds are provided for business development.

The visa is valid for five years, after which you must leave the US and re-enter for a two-year extension.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Finance of Grenada, 1,423 applications for citizenship of Grenada were approved for 2014-2021. According to the Immigrant Invest specialist Zlata Erlach, 5-10% of them received second citizenship and an E2 US visa. Alternatively, you can convert your E2 visa into a green card and become a legitimate continuous resident of the United States.

How to obtain Grenada Citizenship for Indians?

In 2013, the administration of Grenada released the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Act No. 15, and citizens of all races can now acquire Grenada citizenship through investment. To do this, the applicant must meet the following conditions:

Age from 18 years The applicant must be of sufficient age to take part in the CBI program. Our company provides assistance with CBI in Grenada for Indians. According to the Immigrant Invest agency specialist Zlata Erlach, the process of obtaining a Grenada passport for Indians will take 3 months or more https://immigrantinvest.com/blog/grenada-citizenship-by-investment-guide-en/ . All copies of requests and a schedule of required documents will be provided by our agent. Also, our company will make law expertise of your documents. So, you will need to have the following documents: Collect documents.

Passport

Police and court certificates of criminal convictions

Ten years of employment history

A bank statement showing that the average amount in your account over the past 12 months has exceeded the sum of your investment. You can provide investment accounts for an equivalent amount.

Medical examination and HIV test. Medical records forms will be delivered by your agent.

4. Complete the documents and feed them to the CBIC. Once completed, the batch of papers is fed to the Grenada Citizenship by Investment Committee (CBIC). Within approximately 3 months, it will process your application, and, if approved, you will receive a letter with further instructions.

5. Make an investment or purchase a house. You can choose from two options. You can put up in the National Transformation Fund (NTF) or purchase a house or hotel from a list approved by the government of Grenada. If the value of the property is too high, you can purchase a share of the property. So, the amount will be:

$150,000 for one person or $200,000 for one applicant with 3 dependents, plus $25,000 for each additional dependent. This cash is contributed to the National Transformation Fund (NTF) of the Government of Grenada and is non-refundable.

$220,000-$350,000 to buy a home or invest in a construction project. The list of available real estate is claimed by the government of Grenada. This money can be returned later by selling the property.

US$12,000 paperwork fee.

If you do not have the required amount, you can take a loan secured by a bank. In this case, the loan amount should not exceed 70% of the value of the collateral. After five years, you can sell your property, get your money back, and keep your Grenadian passport. Also, you can receive 3-4% of the income from the investment under the developer’s profit-sharing program.

6. After all the conditions are met, you send a receipt of payment to CBIC, and it issues a certificate of recording and a passport of Grenada.

The operation of obtaining citizenship is discussed in more detail on the website immigrantinvest.com.

Conclusion

Become a citizen of Grenada with your family in just 3 months, spending a small amount compared to the citizenship programs offered by other countries.

To become a citizen of Grenada, Indians don’t need to be in Grenada before, during, and after the citizenship process. If you are in the United States or are looking for formal employment, you can obtain an E2 visa and the right to permanently reside and work in the United States.