Grab The Best Casino Bonuses

The gambling world is now very competitive. By this, we don’t mean that the market is competitive towards players, but rather competition between online casinos for players. This means that every online casino wants you to register as a player, deposit your money with them and play their games.

One way online casinos compete for your euros is through welcome casino bonuses. Welcome casino bonuses play a very important role in attracting new players. Removing a welcome casino bonus from an online casino is almost the same as a village bar losing its ‘a’ license.

Without having to spend a huge amount of time finding the best online casino bonuses, with terms that aren’t exorbitant and give you the biggest treats for your casino gaming. You can be sure that you will find on Casinoguy.org all the best online casino bonuses that online casinos give to their players.

Best casino bonuses 2021

Online casinos started giving out online casino bonuses in the 1990s when online casino gambling became more common. Back then, you didn’t need an expert to find a good casino bonus. Casino bonuses certainly caught the attention of every online casino player. Since the turn of the millennium, competition between online casinos has led to an increasingly fierce casino bonus war and the choice of online casinos.

Today, online casino bonuses are much bigger and offer more opportunities for players to play online than ever before. Either way, think carefully before you decide to sign up for an online casino, as you will want to make the most of the best possible online casino bonus you can find on the internet. Keep in mind that not all casino bonuses that online casinos advertise on their websites are as great as they first appear. So make sure you carefully read the requirements for casino bonuses at online casinos..

Why should you take advantage of casino bonuses when playing at an online casino?

Casino bonuses give you more money to play online casino games. You can use most of the casino bonuses on any game. However, the biggest online casino bonuses are usually on slots.

Understanding the bonuses and claiming the best casino bonus

You probably already know that there are many online casinos on the internet from which you can choose your casino bonus. The choice is of course free in this respect, but before you walk through the virtual door of the casino, decide for yourself what kind of casino player you are and how much you are willing to play at the online casino. For example, if you want to try online casino gambling without depositing your own money, you can choose a no deposit casino bonus, which will allow you to play casino games with the free play money that the casino will give you. On the other hand, if you are a high roller player who can afford to pay even more, then high roller casino bonuses are definitely the best option for online casino gaming.

1. Consider whether the recycling requirements are reasonable or unreasonable

One thing we often look at with a magnifying glass is the wagering requirements for casino bonuses. You can usually find information about wagering requirements for online casinos in terms and conditions. The wagering requirements are often represented by an X which represents your deposit amount, along with the amount you have to multiply your deposit by. For example, if an online casino tells you that you need to meet the wagering requirement 20 times over and you deposit €200, you need to wager a total of €4,000 to be eligible to withdraw your funds from the online casino where you deposited your money.

2. Make big deposits to get a big online casino bonus

Assuming you can afford it, you should deposit larger amounts of money at a time at an online casino rather than smaller amounts frequently. Why? Because this way you can simply get a bigger online casino bonus than if you deposit small amounts several times.

3. Find out when your casino bonus expires

Before you deposit money into an online casino, it’s always better to find out when your casino bonus expires, as doing so will help you avoid the unpleasant problem of finding out that your casino bonus has expired and you can no longer use it.

4. Take advantage of game-specific casino bonuses

If you want to play certain types of casino games such as Slots, Blackjack, Roulette, etc., you might want to choose an online casino that offers tailored casino bonuses for players on these games. Assuming you are looking for a specific casino bonus, take a look at our online casino guide where we go into detail about the different casino games and how to play them.

5. Think about the casino bonus as a whole

A good casino bonus alone is not enough of a reason to sign up to an online casino. When considering whether or not to sign up to a casino that offers a good casino bonus, be sure to evaluate the other factors that contribute to the overall gaming experience at the online casino, most importantly the security of the online casino, and you should also remember to check the game selection, as well as the casino software, payment options, etc….

Casino bonuses & bonus codes

If you are new to the online casino world, keep in mind that the online casino world is not exclusively limited to one type of casino bonus. In fact, there are several types of casino bonuses from which you can choose your own casino bonus. In some cases, some casino bonuses may be better suited to your needs than others. Most of the time, a casino player will need to use casino bonus codes when claiming casino bonuses. The bonus codes are usually indicated on the promotions page if there is one. Most often, bonus codes are therefore required when a player wants to use a casino bonus associated with a particular promotion.

What are the most popular casino bonuses?

Welcome casino bonus

Match bonus

Sticky bonus

Free spins

High Roller bonuses

Welcome casino bonus

The Welcome Bonus is possibly the biggest casino bonus you will ever receive. With this bonus, you can not only boost your starting bankroll a lot, but you can also make your overall casino experience more entertaining. Our online casino experts recommend that you choose the biggest possible online casino bonus to maximize your benefits when playing at an online casino.

Match bonus

Match bonus is a casino bonus that you can still get even after you have already registered once as a player at an online casino. In order to receive a match casino bonus, you must first deposit money into your bank account.

Sticky bonus

A Sticky Bonus is a casino bonus that you cannot cash out. For example, if you receive a €400 sticky bonus, you can spend this amount at the online casino but you cannot cash out any money you win at the online casino. Either way, assuming you win something with this amount. A sticky bonus is a casino bonus that is designed to allow you to play real money casino games without having to use your own money to play.

Nowadays, there are a lot of online casinos that are happy to offer you free play money, even if you don’t have any money to deposit at the online casino. This casino bonus is also based on the idea that you can try out games without any financial risk. These free play money no deposit casino bonuses often vary from one casino to another.

Free spins

Many players find slot machines really fun to play. Many online casinos give out free spins from time to time and playing slots is more fun than ever before. With free spins, you have the chance to win just as much as with paid spins. When the right symbols land, you win big, and of course, you get to keep your winnings and cash them into your account.

High Roller bonuses

If you are a High Roller player, meaning you play a lot, you can be sure that online casinos will treat you like a VIP when you play at online casinos. Our experts have found the best High Roller Casino offers that are tailor-made for High Roller players.

Loyalty bonuses came into the online casino world for two reasons, of course, to allow online casinos to reach their customer base and to allow online casinos to offer casino bonuses to their loyal players. Needless to say, this type of casino bonus is intended for players who have been playing at a particular online casino for a long time and have of course made large deposits at the online casino.

The Refer a Friend Bonus is a bonus given to a player who manages to refer a friend to a particular online casino. Once your friend signs up to an online casino, you will receive the casino bonus if you are already a player at that online casino.

In recent years, mobile gambling has changed online casino gambling by offering online casino games on mobile. This is why many online casinos want to offer a lot of opportunities for mobile players, by offering online casino games for mobile players.

If the casino allows you to play games such as roulette or baccarat to qualify for the bonus, you may be able to try to protect your bets. For example, in roulette, if you bet €20 on red and €20 on black in the same round, you have already played €40 of the bonus requirement with less than 0.5% risk. Unfortunately, most operators do not allow hedging bets to count towards your bonus, but newer operators may offer the option to hedge.

If hedging bets fail, the next best thing to consider is games with a small house edge. Every casino should have games with a relatively small house edge, taking into account the fulfillment of bonus conditions. Pai Gow poker, for example, is one such game to look out for, as the house edge is less than 3%. Craps, however, is even better, with a house edge of less than 2%. When claiming a casino bonus, the rule is pretty simple: the lower the house edge on the game you play, the more likely you are to be in the black when the casino bonus redemption requirements are met.

Sufficient balance in your account

To clear the bonus requirements, it is important that you have enough play money in your account. This is so that you can meet the bonus requirements even if you go on a long losing streak. There is almost always a time limit on bonuses, and if a time limit is reached, you could lose your casino bonus. Often the time limit is quite tight. For example, the welcome bonus at Bethard Casino is only seven days. Be sure to check this when claiming your casino bonus.

A reminder for casino bonus hunters