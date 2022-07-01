If you want to catch live one of the biggest alternative rock bands of the 90s, get your Goo Goo Dolls concert tickets at the earliest opportunity. Tickets for the upcoming tour are now available on all major sites, and if you’re aiming for the best seats, be quick and secure your tickets. You’ll find numerous ticket options to choose from at varying price ranges for all events. Whether you’re looking for cheap Goo Goo Dolls tickets or VIP tickets, options are plenty. You can filter the price range and choose your tickets depending on how much you’re willing to spend.

The American rock band from New York was formed in 1986 and started as a cover band. After releasing several albums with partial success, the band rose to stardom in 1995 with their breakthrough single “Name” from their fifth studio album “A Boy Named Goo,” topping numerous charts and debuting at No.5 on the Billboard Hot 100. The band’s discography contains 13 studio albums, 11 Eps, 6 Compilation albums and more. At present, the band members comprise John Rzeznik and Robby Takac. You can catch the band in action as they hit the road for their Summer tour 2022. If you’re looking for Goo Goo Dolls concert tickets, you can find them at various price ranges and will be priced depending on the seat selection.

The legendary rock band is also known for some of its biggest hits such as "Iris," "Give a Little Bit," "Slide," "Broadway," "Black Balloon," and "Stay with You," among others.

Fans are quick to snatch up the best tickets for the show, so you’ll have to be quick if you don’t want to miss out on the best seats. The band has sold millions of records throughout their career and has garnered major accolades, including 4 BMAs, 3 RMAs, 5 ASCAP Pop Awards, and 4 Grammy nominations. They’re one of the most famous rock bands of their generation.

Goo Goo Dolls Tour 2022

Since the band will be hitting the road after two years, undoubtedly, die-hard fans of the rock band will be on the hunt for the best Goo Goo Dolls Tickets, and you too should get yours soon. Before the official tour kicks off, you can catch the band performing in music festivals such as Innings Festival Florida in Tampa on March 20, SunFest Music Festival in West Palm Beach on April 28, and Let’s Go Music Festival Crownsville on June 5.

Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour 2022 will begin on July 15 in Nampa at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater. After which, the band will be making notable stops at West Valley City, Kansas City, Maryland Heights, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Toronto, among others, with the tour wrapping up on August 12 in Bridgeport at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater. Make sure to save your spot for the band’s upcoming shows to a venue near you.

Goo Goo Dolls Ticket Prices

On average, you can expect to pay $220 to see the legendary band's live show, with the lowest ticket price at around $30. But, every show will have a different price range, and if you're eyeing seats close to the stage, they're the most expensive and can be priced at about $2900.