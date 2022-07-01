Gillette Stadium VIP Box & Suites

Are you looking for a spectacular suite experience while attending an event at The Shaver? You’ll have your desires fulfilled when you rent Gillette Stadium suites. Being in your own space surrounded by world-class amenities is a privilege that only a few manage to obtain. A Gillette Stadium VIP box is the best choice for guests who want to live the premium side of life. These premium seating options are highly coveted and offer a one-of-a-kind experience to anyone looking for superior treatment. Don’t be hesitant to secure this opportunity and enjoy the best things that the stadium has to offer.

How To Buy Gillette Stadium Suites & Boxes

A Gillette Stadium VIP box or suite is a dedicated seating area reserved for those fans with premium suite tickets. These seats offer the best amenities and views in the venue, making it a highly memorable experience. You’ll be able to enjoy the comfort of your own space in the company of those who matter to you. With amazing views of the actions taking place in the field, you’ll have a truly unforgettable experience. The lights, the furnishings, and the amenities all provide a fantastic experience that will surely attract you even on your next arrival at the venue.

Whether you wish to entertain your whole family or hold a business conference, these suites make the perfect choices. You don’t have to deal with the distractions that come from other fans because you’re located away from the bulk of the crowd in the comfort of Gillette Stadium suites. The privacy that these suites offer is one of the best reasons why guests rent them. It will be a stress-free experience where you can keep the noise and distractions at bay. With plush furnishings and world-class amenities surrounding you, you’ll have a wonderful break from the daily routines of life and relish a unique and luxurious experience.

Guests who hold tickets to Gillette Stadium VIP Club seats will get a chance to enjoy various exclusive privileges that offer the most convenient experience while at the venue. Each luxury suite at the stadium comes with unique perks and amenities, so don’t forget to go through the options to see what’s in for you. Some common amenities that you can expect with premium VIP boxes and suites include private access to a VIP club, private restrooms, and an in-seat attendant. Suite ticket holders are laden with high-end privileges that set them apart from the rest of the crowd. They will also get a chance to access VIP parking and enter through a dedicated VIP event entrance.

Gillette Stadium suites have an area of 850 to 2500 sq. ft. and are ideal for small companies and offer great views. These suites are furnished with marbled bathrooms, granite wet bars, and dedicated suite attendants. Guests with these luxury suite ticket holders get exclusive access to the Putnam Club. The club lies above the lower bowl along the sideline with an area of 11000 sq. ft. Many amenities are available, including in-suite catering and attendants, top-notch furnishings, and more. Both the east and west clubs are larger than an NFL field and feature floor-to-ceiling glass walls for optimal views.

Aside from Putnam Club, the Dell Technologies Suite Levels feature 89 Gillette Stadium suites. Each of the suites features 800 to 2700 sq. ft and is considered one of the largest luxury spaces in football. These luxury suites lie above the Putnam Club for easy access. The Private Luxury Suite fits up to 30 guests and offers 4 VIP parking passes for guests for the highest level of convenience. Be sure to make the best use of the amenities they offer and have a memorable time with your friends and family. A Gillette Stadium VIP box offers the best experience at your favorite event. Be sure to grab the chance today and amaze yourself with all the grand luxuries that await with a suite treatment.

If you wish to experience the thrill of Gillette Stadium suites, secure the tickets as soon as possible because they have a good chance of selling out. These are exclusive and limited options that are sought after by many people attending the event. Located at 1 Patriot Place in Foxborough, Gillette Stadium is one of the most prominent multi-purpose stadiums. The venue hosts two professional sports teams, the NFL New England Patriots and the MLS New England Revolution, the latter performing the first game at the stadium since its opening. The stadium opened in 2002 as CMGI Field to replace the Foxboro Stadium. It fits 65878 fans and features 89 executive suites and more than 5000 club seats at the venue. It is highly advisable to book a Gillette Stadium VIP box in advance to stay ahead of the competition.

Gillette Stadium has hosted a variety of events since it opened its doors. It has entertained various sports and games, including football, ice hockey, soccer, lacrosse, AMA Supercross Championship, Monster Jam, and more. The first musical act to perform at the venue was Jeremiah Freed. Following this, many notable artists like Green Day, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, and Brad Paisley have graced the stage at the venue. If you wish to enjoy an exciting upcoming concert in the comfort of a Gillette Stadium VIP box, find the best options today. The venue is scheduled to host highly-anticipated performances of artists like Garth Brooks, Dead and Company, Elton John, and The Weeknd.

Gillette Stadium VIP Box & Suite Prices And Details

How Much Do Gillette Stadium VIP Boxes & Suites Cost?

Many factors can influence the price of Gillette Stadium VIP Boxes & Suites. However, the major influential factor is the type of event as well as the type of suite that you rent. The tickets can range from $3000 to $37000. Available single suite tickets have a price between $159 to $789.

How Many Guests Can Fit In A Gillette Stadium VIP Box Or Suite?