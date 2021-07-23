Gambling Laws in New Zealand

Players from New Zealand are very active in the gambling industry. Interestingly, 80% of them are involved in legal activities like lotteries, pokies, sports betting, and so on. According to the Gambling Act 2003, the forms of gambling are considered to be valid as long as they are given the green light by the government. The domestic and international organizations agencies pay attention to legal and illegal aspects of betting and gambling routines. Before you jump on the best New Zealand casino sites, find out more information about the recent updates in the local legislation.

Categorization of Gambling Routine

In the national legislation of New Zealand, all gambling activities are divided into separate classes. Each of them is governed by the specific law and has its clearly-defined features. Those activities that don’t belong to the following classes are considered to be illegal.

Class 1: It involves cash and non-cash rewards with the value of up to $500. Although it doesn’t require any license, it issues the profit in accordance with the law.

Class 2: It involves cash and non-cash rewards with the value of up to $5000. The general turnover per a single gaming session can’t exceed $25,000. Moreover, all the proceeds must be initiated by a society, not an individual. Despite the lack of official authorization, the gambling activity can’t ignore the basic principles stated in the law.

Class 3: It involves cash and non-cash rewards with the value exceeding $5000. The local brands mainly offer massive lotteries, live casinos, as well as instant games. All of them can be managed by a society. In the case of regular gambling activities, a corporate society can be involved. Compared to the previous classes, this one required the license issued by the Department of Internal Affairs.

Class 4: It makes use of gaming machines such as traditional and modern slots. A business society can only operate the activities in order to raise money.

Restrictions Imposed by the Gambling Act 2003

According to the Gambling Act 2003, remote interactive gambling must be kept away from the public eye. For example, the prohibition includes online sales of lottery tickets. The exception is made for sales campaigns intended for lotteries.

The national law doesn’t support remote interactive gambling, but it says nothing about the use of offshore gambling resources. For example, it is not illegal for Kiwi to gamble on a website that is located abroad. However, you should realize potential risks. By revealing your personal and financial data over the Internet, you automatically expose yourself to potential scams. This is why you should check twice or even trice what website you consider registering on. The selection process will be less challenging if you refer to online reviews. At pokiesgo.co.nz, you can find the detailed information on the game assortment, the system of bonuses, official licenses, and safety measures featured by different online casinos in New Zealand. Gambling specialists have made things easier for you by conducting thorough research and analysis for you.

Final Word

Due to adequate laws, New Zealanders can enjoy using multiple online gambling websites. However, not all of them are worthy of your attention. The local government is concerned about the fact that a lot of money is going out to illegal gambling sites and never coming back. So, we will see how they are going to fix the problem in the future. Meanwhile, players should always use review websites that reveal the truth about multiple sites. This makes it easier for them to make an adequate choice.

To avoid the shady schemes applied by the gambling sector, you should act in a smart way. Check out the list of well-reputed and well-trusted resources made up by review websites. Eventually, their guidance will save your day!