Oil and gas have long been perceived as industries of necessity rather than inspiration. Often shrouded in criticism, the sector is viewed through a lens of environmental impact, price volatility, and political complexity. Within this landscape, Mehma Bridgen, co-founder of The Fuel Store, has carved out a bold and unexpected role, transforming how the company is perceived, and more importantly, how the industry itself can be understood.

For Bridgen, the journey into energy was not one of deliberate choice. Her entry was shaped by family legacy. The Fuel Store, known for its innovative approach to fleet fueling, was originally engineered by her husband, Jamie Bridgen, the CEO and co-founder of the company, whose father had worked in the oil and fleet sector for over two decades.

“It wasn’t a choice of mine,” she explains. “I joined later as a tangible part of what was already being built. But I found myself in the most cutthroat industry in the world, oil. Nothing sleeps in this sector. Prices move by the hour, geopolitics dictate supply, and everything from commodities to the cost of living is shaped by oil. You have to be dynamic just to keep up.”

Her frank acknowledgement of oil’s challenges is part of what makes her approach innovative. While many companies in the sector shy away from the spotlight, Bridgen has embraced what she calls an “audacious” strategy. Rather than treating oil and fleet management as a matter of grim obligation, The Fuel Store projects confidence, vibrancy, and transparency, building a brand that does not hide from scrutiny but actively seeks to reframe the narrative.

This branding sets The Fuel Store apart. In a crowded marketplace where agents resell fuel from major providers, many competitors present themselves in what Bridgen describes as “basic vanilla” fashion. The Fuel Store, by contrast, has invested in a brand identity and web user experience designed to attract customers, partners, and talent by making oil both approachable and modern.

“Branding is everything,” she says. “Look at some of the biggest brands in the world. It’s not just about the product but how you make people feel. That’s why we’ve built a strong, distinct identity while others in the industry might play it safe.”

But Bridgen’s influence goes beyond aesthetics. She has been central to shaping the company’s educational ethos. Founded in 2016, The Fuel Store positions its staff not as sales representatives but as fuel specialists, professionals who guide clients through data-driven decisions about fuel usage, efficiency, and sustainability. This educational approach is paired with proprietary systems that are pushing the sector forward. The company pumps millions of litres of fuel weekly through its cards, managed by advanced in-house technology designed to improve oversight and efficiency.

Her perspective also highlights the scale of oil’s influence. “A tremor in one corner of the energy market can send waves across the globe,” she says. “Oil prices ripple through every sector, from transport to food to manufacturing. For businesses, fuel is the second-largest expense after wages. Managing it responsibly isn’t optional; it’s essential.”

Under Bridgen’s influence, The Fuel Store has rapidly stood out among a crowded field of agents. Her strategy has combined education, psychology, and branding to create a package that reframes fuel cards not as a commodity but as an essential tool for resilience and growth.

Equally significant is her role as a woman in energy leadership. The oil and gas sector remains one of the most male-dominated industries, with women severely underrepresented in leadership. Bridgen’s unapologetically bold presence challenges stereotypes and offers a different kind of visibility. By embracing audaciousness, she has attracted clients, media attention, and partnerships that see The Fuel Store as more than another player in oil and fleet management.

In a space where nothing has changed for a century, Bridgen is pushing for innovation and education and invites open conversation around this topic. In doing so, she has ensured that The Fuel Store is not just keeping pace with the sector but ushering it into a new era of responsible, modern, and dynamic growth.

The photos in the article are provided by the company(s) mentioned in the article and used with permission.