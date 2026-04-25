The global beauty industry is undergoing a massive shift as consumers move away from synthetic chemicals in favor of ethical, plant-based alternatives. However, many people find it challenging to discover high-quality vegan skincare that balances traditional botanical wisdom with modern scientific efficacy. For European consumers, the demand for clean beauty is at an all-time high, yet the market is often saturated with brands that prioritize marketing over authentic, sustainable sourcing.

Cocoon, Vietnam’s leading vegan beauty company, is stepping into this gap as it launches its official journey into the European market, starting in Paris. Known for utilizing indigenous Vietnamese ingredients like Dak Lak coffee and Hung Yen turmeric, the company offers a unique fusion of cultural heritage and 100% vegan formulations. This interview explores Cocoon’s expansion strategies, its commitment to cruelty-free practices, and how it plans to redefine the natural skincare landscape in Europe.

Q: As Cocoon makes its debut in Paris, what inspired the decision to choose France as the primary gateway for your European expansion?

Cocoon: We chose France not only because it is one of the most influential centers of the global beauty industry, but because it represents the highest benchmark for quality, safety, and consumer expectations in Europe.

For us, France is not just a market entry — it is a validation market. If a Vietnamese beauty brand can earn trust in France, it proves that our products can meet the most demanding standards globally.

At the same time, French consumers are increasingly conscious about sustainability, ingredient transparency, and ethical sourcing — values that have been at the core of Cocoon since day one.

Entering France is therefore both a strategic decision and a statement of confidence in the quality of Vietnamese cosmetics on the global stage.

Q: Your products are famous for using local Vietnamese ingredients; how do you ensure these traditional elements meet the rigorous safety and quality standards of the EU Cosmetics Regulation?

Cocoon: Our biggest concern is meeting the European Union’s strict regulatory standards for beauty products. While our products have been well recognized in the domestic market, entering Europe means complying with much higher requirements in terms of manufacturing, transparency, certifications, and labeling.

That said, this is not something we approached overnight. We have spent years preparing—from upgrading our production facilities to obtaining vegan certifications and ensuring full transparency. We see these standards not as a barrier, but as a necessary step to prove that

Vietnamese cosmetics can meet global expectations in quality, commitment, and integrity.

Q: The “vegan and cruelty-free” label is a core part of your identity. How does Cocoon differentiate itself from the many other eco-friendly brands already established in Europe?

Cocoon: Vegan and cruelty-free standards are essential for us to compete in Europe — but today, they are no longer a differentiator on their own.

What makes Cocoon different is that we bring a Vietnamese-origin story into a very mature and competitive market.

Our products are deeply rooted in local agricultural ingredients such as coffee, coconut, or pomelo — but reimagined through modern cosmetic science to deliver real efficacy.

We are not just offering clean beauty — we are offering new cultural and ingredient experiences that European consumers may not have encountered before.

Q: Moving from a Southeast Asian climate to a European one involves different skin concerns. Have you adapted your product formulations for the European consumer?

Cocoon: We bring to Europe unique, locally sourced Vietnamese ingredients—each with its own cultural story and origin.

For example, Vietnamese coffee from Đắk Lắk is already globally recognized, but we offer a new perspective by applying it in skincare. Instead of just being a beverage, coffee becomes an ingredient that helps improve skin texture, radiance, and delivers a distinctive sensory experience.

What makes this compelling is not only the ingredient itself, but the story behind it—its origin, its cultural significance, and how we transform it into a modern, vegan beauty solution.

This combination of authenticity, innovation, and storytelling creates a strong connection with international consumers.

Q: Sustainability goes beyond the ingredients. What steps is Cocoon taking regarding eco-friendly packaging and reducing its carbon footprint during this international rollout?

Cocoon: Sustainability for Cocoon goes beyond ingredients — it is embedded in how we design, produce, and distribute our products.

We continuously reduce unnecessary packaging, prioritize recycled materials, and expand refill solutions to minimize environmental impact.

In Vietnam, we have already introduced recycled plastic packaging for selected product lines and implemented our “old bottle collection” program since 2021 to encourage more circular consumption habits among consumers.

As we expand internationally, our goal is not only to bring products to new markets, but also to share and scale these sustainable practices globally.

We believe sustainability is not a short-term campaign — it is a long-term system that brands must commit to building.

Q: Looking at the next five years, what are the primary milestones you hope to achieve as you grow your presence across the continent?

Cocoon: Over the next five years, our goal is to expand beyond France and gradually enter multiple markets across the European Union.

We aim to build a strong presence through both retail and online channels, while increasing brand awareness as a Vietnamese vegan beauty brand.

In the long term, we are working toward becoming a globally recognized vegan beauty brand that is trusted by consumers across Europe.

The Future of Conscious Cosmetics

This conversation highlights the growing influence of Vietnamese innovation in the global cosmetics sector. By focusing on transparency, indigenous ingredients, and strictly ethical production, Cocoon is positioning itself as a bridge between Southeast Asian botanical traditions and Western beauty standards. The brand’s arrival in Paris is a watershed moment for consumers seeking efficacy without compromising their commitment to animal welfare or environmental health.

As the beauty world continues to evolve, the success of brands like Cocoon signals a permanent shift toward conscious cosmetics. Integrating heritage-rich ingredients with modern laboratory standards provides a roadmap for the future of the industry. For European skincare enthusiasts, this expansion offers a fresh opportunity to experience the power of Vietnam’s natural resources through a professional, science-backed lens.

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