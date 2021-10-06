For Aspiring Published Writers: Online Resources to Improve Writing Skills

There is an art to being able to accurately describe what’s on your mind that can really only be diligently done through writing.

Introduction

Ever since the dawn of mankind, humans have been known to being one of the most expressive species – even the most introverted ones. We have been blessed with the privilege of being able to verbally communicate with each other in a way we all know how to, using different languages and non-verbal cues. Being able to use both spoken and written words to convey our messages across is nothing short of groundbreaking.

There are so many things that can be translated over the power of words: stories, wishes, messages, an entire life etched into paper. Writing in plain English is no easy challenge, so eliminating the nuances from one’s writing to get the message across adequately can be quite difficult if you want your work published.

Some of the world’s best writers can capture the attention of readers with their succinct description of events, most of them struggle to find words or phrases to perfectly fall in place with the content. Writing isn’t all about religiously following the syntax rules or making sure your grammar is correct, it’s about conveying the feeling of having a story unfold right before the reader’s very eyes.

Beginning and completing a piece of writing is, to any writer, a complete nightmare. If you think about the very concept of something existing in your mind and breathing life into it on paper, it can feel both exhilarating and burdening. Writing requires a lot of brainstorming and organization. There isn’t a specific formula for any writer, and you’ll soon find out that finding out your own process and rhythm yourself is the best formula there ever will be.

But luckily, there are a few resources available to help you learn how to write, edit, and grow into a writer.

1. Sentence Sense

Considered by many in the writing community to be a lifesaver, Sentence Sense is essentially that: it makes sure that your sentences make sense. This online resource offers writers insights into how sentence construction works and how you can take advantage of its forms to better express your story. You can also use Sentence Sense to learn about proper grammar rules and strengthen your prose.

You can take notes on any grammar tip you didn’t already know, and keep the notes next to you when going over your story. This tool has been found to be immensely helpful to writers who are just starting out with their work.

2. Grammar Monster

As the name suggests, you can expect nothing less than being assaulted with particular grammar shticks to mould you into a prolific writer. Grammar Monster houses a plethora of lessons that are broken down into easy-to-use chunks of bullet points, making it convenient for the writer to apply it to their writing.

Even if, say, you’re someone whose fully confident in their possession of a wide vocabulary archive – you can still use this website as a platform where you can check your skills to see if indeed you are on the right track. Grammar Monster also allows users to periodically remind themselves of concepts they might need more brushing up on.

3. Using English

For writers who may not have English as their native language, Using English is a perfect tool to hone those skills into perfection. The most utilised section of this website is the English reference section. The resource comes equipped with a list of English Idioms, Phrasal Verbs, Grammar Glossary, and English Irregular Verbs. For someone who is not a native speaker, these reference sections are very important when they are introduced into the language. With Using English, you get an opportunity to learn about things that your tutors are not going to teach you.

4. Grammarly

Does this even need an introduction? If you’re not familiar with one of the most innovative vocabulary extensions to come in the last decade, you’ve been missing out big time. Grammarly is considered to be one of the best and most essential online resources to significantly improve your vocabulary and writing skills. Think of it as an online word processor, which goes beyond your simple Merriam Webster dictionary or any of your English language books. Grammarly fixes over 250 types of English errors, which the Microsoft Word application could not correct. The app also suggests synonyms for your chosen words to improve the context of the phrase. It basically has everything.

5. Readability-Score

In order for your writing to fully impact someone, they have to connect with the material. This means structuring them in such a way that it flows seamlessly and without hitch, taking them from one scene to another without any abrupt transitions. Readability is an aspect of writing which many writers fail to take note of. No matter how grammatically correct maybe your sentences, taking the readability factor into consideration is essential in writing better English.

This is where Readability-score comes in. It is an online resource that helps writers calculate the readability scores of their entered text. On a scale of 0 to 100, this tool rates the content you entered for its readability factor, the higher your score, the better is your content. Reading and re-reading over your work might seem tedious, but it’s all about curating the best narrative experience for the reader.

Conclusion

Publishing a book isn’t for the fainthearted. It involves a lot of passionate pitches to publishers, early morning crying sessions with your editor, and even, occasionally, maybe losing your mind a little.

But the prospect of having your words be read, the very same ones you devoted countless of hours over and over again, is nothing short of magical. So don’t rush the process, and take the time to learn as much as you can