The first hire in another country rarely arrives as a strategic decision. Someone excellent turns up in a candidate pipeline, they happen to live in Portugal or Poland or Colombia, and by the time anyone thinks about mechanics you have already told them you would love to work together.

That order of events is fine. It is how most small companies end up international. The trouble is that the mechanics then get sorted at speed by whoever is least busy that week, and the same handful of errors show up again and again.

Assuming the contract you already have will travel

The employment agreement your lawyer drafted at home is built on one country’s rules about notice, probation, working time, holiday, sick pay and termination. Change the country and most of those clauses either fall away or get quietly replaced by whatever local law says instead.

You can send that document abroad. It will be signed. It will also be read, later, by someone applying local statute to it, and the clauses that conflict simply do not hold. Probation periods running past the local ceiling. Notice you thought was two weeks. Restrictive covenants that are unenforceable without consideration or a payment across the restricted period.

The practical version: the contract has to be built under the law of the place the person works, not translated into it.

Defaulting to a contractor agreement because it is quicker

Contracting is a legitimate way to engage people, and plenty of international work should be structured that way. The problem is never the model. The problem is choosing it because it takes an afternoon rather than because it describes the relationship.

If you set someone’s hours, hand them a laptop, put them in the daily standup, give them a manager and expect them available Monday to Friday, most authorities looking at that arrangement will see employment regardless of what the agreement says. The test is the substance of the working relationship, and it varies country to country.

Contractor engagement done carefully has its own compliance path. Proper agreements, a classification view taken before signing, clean invoicing and payment records, IP assignment written to work in that jurisdiction, and a defined offboarding. Done that way it holds up. Done as a shortcut it converts, usually at the least convenient moment available.

Budgeting the salary and nothing around it

Employer costs sit above gross pay and they vary a great deal between countries. Social contributions, mandatory insurance, pension enrolment, additional month payments where they are customary or required, statutory leave accrual, and in some places a payroll tax that falls on the employer alone.

Founders tend to model the offer rather than the cost. Then the first invoice arrives and the run rate no longer matches the one in the board deck. Most material written about global hiring for startups assumes you already hold a view on this, and the honest answer for a first hire is that you probably do not, so get the fully loaded figure in writing before the offer goes out.

Leaving the ending out of the plan

Nobody wants to design a first hire around a departure. Do it anyway.

In much of the world, ending employment is a process rather than a decision. Notice periods are statutory. Reasons may need to be documented and communicated in a particular form. Severance can be a legal entitlement rather than a negotiation. Some jurisdictions require a formal meeting, a specific written sequence, or an authority to be informed before anything takes effect.

The cost of getting this wrong lands entirely at the end, when the relationship has already broken down and you have the least appetite for a careful process. Reading through common global hiring mistakes before an offer goes out costs you an afternoon. Unwinding a badly handled exit costs considerably more than that, in attention as much as fees.

Treating benefits as a perk decision

In your home market, benefits may be how you compete. Elsewhere, a good part of what you think of as benefits is simply the law. Registration with a health system. Pension auto-enrolment. Mandatory insurance cover. Minimum holiday that cannot be bought out.

Get the statutory layer right first, then decide what you want to add above it. Founders often do this in reverse, offering a generous package that reads oddly in the local market while missing a registration that was compulsory from day one.

There is a related habit worth breaking, which is benchmarking pay against your home city because that is the number you know. Local benchmarks exist for a reason, and candidates almost always have better information about them than you do.

What the second hire usually looks like

The pattern repeats reliably. The first international hire is slow, mildly stressful and full of surprises. The second one in the same country takes a fraction of the effort, because the structure already exists and somebody has already asked the awkward questions.

That is the argument for treating the first one as infrastructure rather than an exception. You are not simply hiring a person, you are deciding how your company will employ people in that country for the next several years. Whoever happens to be least busy that week should probably not be the one making that call alone.