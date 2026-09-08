Interview with Michael Bochmann of Docuware

AI is reshaping document management into intelligent information flows, enabling organisations to automate routine work, support better decisions, and build more responsive operations.

For years, document management has focused on storing information, finding it, and moving it through established workflows. AI is now changing that model, turning documents and business data into inputs for faster decisions and more responsive processes. Michael Bochmann, Chief Product and Technology Officer at DocuWare, explains how organisations are moving from managing documents to building intelligent information flows, while balancing automation with trust, usability, security, and human judgment.

Good to have you with us, Mr Bochmann! You’ve been part of DocuWare ’s journey from paper-based digitisation to cloud workflows and now AI-driven systems. What do you see as the most fundamental shift in how organisations define “work” today compared to even five years ago?

The biggest shift in our industry is that work is no longer about creating and passing around documents. The centre of gravity has moved to continuous, file-independent information flows. The document is not where work happens – it’s just a fixed snapshot of a much richer, dynamic process.

Our focus is shifting away from drafting and distributing files and toward expressing intent, managing access, and letting systems act on our behalf.

This changes everything. Today, information is captured instantly, transactions are automated, and AI adds real-time context. Our focus is shifting away from drafting and distributing files and toward expressing intent, managing access, and letting systems act on our behalf.

I’m not saying that the document is vanishing, simply evolving. It is leaving behind its role as the main vessel of work to become the anchor of trust – the permanent record of what happened. Ultimately, our job is now enabling the intelligent, responsive information ecosystems that modern organisations actually need.

AI is everywhere in enterprise software right now. What made this the right moment for DocuWare to deeply integrate AI across its platform?

We’ve hit a genuine turning point. After years of modernising our platform, strengthening our Cloud foundation, and rethinking the user experience, AI technology has finally matured enough to unlock that full potential.

What’s changed is scale and speed. AI can now handle enterprise-grade content in real time – understanding context, surfacing instant insights, and supporting critical decisions. It is no longer a helpful add-on, but instead very much a core engine of our platform.

Deep AI integration completely redefines how organisations interact with their data. As mentioned, the industry is moving away from static documents and toward dynamic, intelligent systems that do the heavy lifting so people can focus on high-value work.

With DocuWare Aura acting as an AI companion to file cabinets, how do you ensure it delivers trusted, context-aware answers rather than just fast retrieval?

DocuWare Aura delivers trusted, context-aware answers because it is built on structured, validated information rather than unverified data. Its design stems from a foundational truth. AI is only as reliable as the information grounding it. By working directly inside the repository, DocuWare Aura leverages the exact context, relationships, and metadata that give enterprise data its meaning.

We strengthen this foundation through our AI Hub, where we develop proprietary models and advanced OCR technology to make complex content both understandable and actionable. Instead of relying on generic training data, the system learns directly from the organisation’s actual information landscape.

This architecture delivers an AI defined by speed and absolute dependability. DocuWare Aura’s answers reflect the integrity of the underlying source material, giving organisations total confidence that their insights are accurate, contextual, and securely aligned with their own truth.

Do you see DocuWare evolving from a document management platform into a decision-support system?

We are already moving in this direction because the very role of the document is changing. As documents shift from static files to digital records of a decision or event, our platform naturally evolves to support the decisions themselves, rather than merely storing the aftermath.

Capabilities such as DocuWare Aura, zero-shot extraction, master data matching, as well as broader technology like Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), accelerate this transition. They allow workflows to self-trigger, validate information instantly upon capture, and drive decisions directly from the data embedded within the content.

To us at DocuWare, this represents the next logical step in document management. The system is evolving beyond secure file storage to actively power judgment, context, and action across an organisation.

Your new GenAI-based zero-shot extraction capability in DocuWare IDP is a major shift. How does it change the way organisations approach document classification and data extraction?

Zero-shot extraction eliminates one of the biggest barriers to automation: the need for training data. Instead of spending weeks preparing models, tuning rules, or building templates, teams can extract critical information immediately.

Because the system interprets completely unfamiliar documents and adapts to new formats on the spot, processes once deemed too inconsistent or expensive to automate are now highly viable. This significantly accelerates deployment, expands the scope of automation, and allows teams to focus on utilising data rather than teaching systems how to read it.

In practical terms, this technology transforms extraction from a complex configuration exercise into a native, out-of-the-box operational capability that continuously improves with use.

The new DocuWare user experience and mobile companion suggest a stronger focus on usability. What are the biggest UX principles guiding this redesign?

Our new user experience is built entirely around accessibility, clarity, and mobility. We have integrated Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG)-aligned design directly into the foundation, ensuring the interface natively supports every user from day one.

A major focus of this overhaul is eliminating fragmentation. Instead of forcing people to toggle between scattered documents and disconnected views, the interface unifies information into a single, coherent environment where users can understand and act on data immediately.

The mobile companion addresses the reality of modern, distributed work. Its features feel intuitive and immediate whether someone is at a desk or on the move. Together, these design pillars deliver a consistent, streamlined experience across all devices and contexts.

E-invoicing is becoming increasingly regulated across regions. How are you ensuring flexibility while staying compliant across different jurisdictions?

Our strategy is to provide a single, global e-invoicing service that adapts to regional regulations without forcing users into a maze of custom setups. Instead of redeveloping our code for each country, we use a unified technical foundation that we tailor to the specific national compliance requirements. This allows the service to connect seamlessly with various regional networks and to be constantly adapted to changing local regulations.

The service currently supports multiple global e-invoicing networks, and our phased European rollout ensures day-one compliance across markets. We keep the core architecture stable while making regional variations entirely configurable, keeping our customers and Partners compliant without adding operational complexity.

When introducing AI-driven capabilities like Aura or zero-shot extraction, what are the biggest adoption challenges you see among customers?

A big challenge is shifting organisations away from ingrained manual verification and reconciliation habits. For years, teams relied on “Human APIs” – people manually stitching systems together because legacy technology fell short. Overcoming this mindset requires building confidence in automated data validation and proving that AI serves to augment human judgment.

The technology is ready. The critical path forward lies in building user trust, ensuring operational clarity, and managing the cultural evolution required to adopt an AI-driven model.

We also help teams navigate the profound impact this has on capacity. When automation absorbs repetitive workflows, skilled employees transition from pushing paperwork to solving high-value problems. While this operational shift feels unfamiliar initially, it rapidly surfaces as the most valuable outcome of the transformation.

The technology is ready. The critical path forward lies in building user trust, ensuring operational clarity, and managing the cultural evolution required to adopt an AI-driven model.

With more than 20,000 customers worldwide, how do you balance innovation speed with the stability and trust expected from enterprise-grade systems?

We balance rapid innovation with enterprise stability by anchoring new capabilities in a disciplined, long-term product strategy. Our development cycles move quickly, but every feature is engineered onto a highly stable architecture, ensuring customers and Partners never have to compromise reliability for progress.

This predictability stems from our dedicated AI infrastructure and the rigorous testing within our AI Hub. These environments allow us to experiment, iterate, and advance our technology while upholding strict enterprise security and performance standards. What’s more, our unified product experience guarantees that new features integrate seamlessly, preventing platform fragmentation.

Through strategic investment, architectural coherence, and measured rollouts, we proudly deliver fast-paced innovation that simultaneously strengthens platform trust.

Looking ahead 3–5 years, what do you believe will DocuWare be known for leading in that future?

We are evolving our identity from traditional document management to enterprise information intelligence. Our current engineering investments in applied AI, agentic automation, and intelligent assistants are laying the foundation for a future where systems anticipate events rather than just responding to them.

Powered by our AI Hub and proprietary models, we are uniquely positioned to move our customers and Partners from reactive workflows to proactive, insight-driven operations. By turning enterprise data into a strategic asset, we help them make better decisions, faster.

Executive Profile