By Paul Connell

The EPC landscape is changing fast. Explore five critical trends defining how engineering and construction firms will compete, adapt and deliver in 2026.

Digitalization continues to dominate conversations across the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) industry. And for good reason. Projects are becoming more complex. Resources are stretched. Expectations keep rising.

The conversation is no longer about why digitalization matters. It’s about how effectively EPCs can implement and scale digital initiatives to improve visibility, collaboration and project performance. Companies that embrace connected workflows and real-time data will be better positioned to remain competitive in an increasingly demanding market.

To learn more about how leading organizations are approaching this challenge, explore our Digitalizing Industrial Projects page.

1. The talent crunch is getting real

EPC firms continue to face growing workforce challenges as experienced professionals retire and fewer skilled workers enter the industry. At the same time, projects are becoming larger and more complex, placing additional pressure on already stretched teams.

Digital technologies can help bridge the gap by improving knowledge sharing, reducing manual work and enabling employees to work more efficiently. Mobile applications, automated workflows and field productivity tools allow organizations to do more with limited resources.

Key stat: 66% of engineering and construction firms plan to increase investment in digital capabilities. (Source)

Organizations that fail to invest in workforce enablement risk slower execution, increased rework and declining productivity.

2. Gaps in visibility are undermining execution

Many EPC organizations still struggle with fragmented data, disconnected systems and delayed reporting from the field. When project information is difficult to access or outdated, risks often go undetected until they become costly problems.

Real-time visibility is becoming essential for effective project delivery. Leaders increasingly need immediate access to project, procurement and field data to improve decision-making and respond proactively to emerging issues.

Key stat: 47% of organizations identify lack of visibility as a primary supply chain challenge. (Source)

Success in 2026 will depend on how effectively firms transform data into actionable insights that support planning, risk management and execution.

3. Technology maturity is accelerating while adoption lags

The technologies available to EPC companies continue to evolve rapidly. Cloud collaboration platforms, digital twins, advanced scheduling and analytics solutions. Yet many organizations still struggle to fully adopt these tools because of legacy systems, siloed processes and resistance to change.

While technology capabilities have matured, implementation remains a challenge. Many firms continue to operate with disconnected workflows that limit collaboration and reduce the value of digital investments.

Key takeaway: Firms that don’t adopt modern technologies risk falling behind.

Organizations that successfully align technology, processes and people will gain a significant advantage in productivity, visibility and project delivery.

4. Cost pressures continue to rise

Volatile material pricing, supply chain disruptions and shrinking margins are keeping cost management at the forefront of every EPC leader’s agenda. Without reliable data and visibility into procurement and project performance, even small issues can quickly escalate into significant overruns.

Connected digital systems help organizations improve forecasting, monitor supplier performance and identify cost risks before they impact project outcomes.

Key stat: Large projects typically take 20% longer than scheduled and can be up to 80% over budget. According to McKinsey, greater transparency is essential for reducing these overruns and improving project execution.

Accurate forecasting and agile procurement processes are becoming critical capabilities for protecting margins and improving project certainty.

5. Demand for end-to-end accountability is growing

Owners, regulators and project stakeholders increasingly expect complete transparency throughout the asset lifecycle. Traditional phase-based reporting and fragmented project updates are no longer sufficient.

As a result, EPCs are investing in connected workflows that improve traceability, accountability and collaboration across teams. Digital transparency helps organizations align stakeholders, reduce risk and build trust through better decision-making and reporting.

Key takeaway: Digital transparency is becoming a requirement for remaining trusted and competitive.

Looking beyond technology

Technology is only part of the equation. While digital tools can significantly improve project planning and execution, their impact depends on how effectively organizations adopt them.

The most successful EPC firms combine digital innovation with strong leadership. Clear change management strategies and a culture built around collaboration and continuous improvement also play a key role. When people, processes and platforms work together, organizations achieve far greater results than technology alone can deliver.

The future of EPC

The direction of the industry is clear. Digitalization, workforce enablement, real-time visibility, cost control and end-to-end accountability will define successful EPC organizations in 2026 and beyond.

Companies that embrace connected, data-driven operations will be better equipped to navigate industry challenges, improve project outcomes and build lasting competitive advantage. Those that delay transformation risk falling behind in an increasingly digital and performance-driven market.

About the Author

Paul Connell is a Senior Product Manager in Octave’s Build pillar, where he leads construction strategy and owns the commissioning and fabrication portfolio. He advises owners and EPC contractors delivering some of the world’s largest capital projects.

Sources:

Octave Digitalizing Industrial Projects page : https://www.octave.com/go/digitalization-industrial-projects 1.