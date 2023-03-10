Fireplace Inspiration: How to Decorate a Living Room With Style

Adding a fireplace to your living room is one of the best home decorating decisions. Not only does it provide ambiance and warmth during the colder months, but it also adds a touch of style and sophistication to any living space.

However, knowing how to decorate a living room with a fireplace can be challenging without sacrificing style. Thankfully, we’re here to help. In this post, we’ll share some of our top tips on selecting furniture, arranging accessories, and creating visual interest around your fireplace. With these ideas in mind, you’ll be able to create a beautiful living space that will make all your guests feel warmly welcomed!

Create a Cozy Ambiance With a Fireplace

You want to create a cozy and inviting atmosphere in your living room. A fireplace can help you do just that.

When it comes to decorating with a fireplace, the functional aspects of the design should come first. Make sure you choose one with the right BTUs for your space, and that fits in with the size and layout of your living room.

Once you have a fireplace that meets your needs, it’s time to add some style. Consider painting or staining the mantelpiece to create contrast with the wall color. You can add subtle accents like a decorative clock or mirrors above, or go bold and hang an eye-catching piece of art. Finish off with decorations associated with the season—pinecones in fall, garlands of greenery in winter, etc.—to create an inviting atmosphere that changes as each trend passes by.

Accentuate With Stylish Rugs and Curtains

If you want to make your living room stand out, there’s nothing quite like a stylish rug and curtains to capture visitors’ attention. Not only does a rug add warmth and comfort, but it can also add layers of color and texture that are sure to be eye-catching. Curtains also offer warmth and protection, but they also allow you to showcase your style by choosing colors that coordinate with the walls and furniture.

When it comes to decorating with a fireplace in mind, consider mixing different shades of blues and greens to create a peaceful atmosphere. If you’re looking for something classic yet modern, try using complementary colors like orange and yellow or red and black.

A few strategically placed throw pillows can do wonders for adding interest, while artwork or framed photos can help tie everything together. You can even find fire-resistant cabinets or shelves explicitly designed for fireplaces—perfect for stashing all those extra sweaters or blankets!

Balance Out With Floating Shelves

Adding floating shelves to your living room around a fireplace is a great way to balance the space and allow easy access to items you use frequently. With little floor space, floating shelves are a great solution as they will take up minimal room and provide tons of storage.

Even better, these shelves can be used as decorative pieces, allowing you to display ornamental items, photos, or books. You can stick with one long shelf on top of the mantel or notch several shelves around the mantle for more display opportunities.

Pick the right material

No matter which option you choose, ensure that materials are durable and consistent with other elements in your living room. That means picking materials like solid wood or MDF with oak finishes coordinated with other furniture in the space.

Decorative accents

Once you have your shelves installed, it’s time to bring on the accessories! Reorganize your books and add a vase of flowers or candles for a comfortable vibe—the possibilities are truly endless here!

Add Character With a Statement Wall

If you have a fireplace in your living room, great! Your wall can become eye-catching and take center stage with statement wallpaper. You’ve got the perfect starting point for adding character to your design.

The design possibilities are endless, whether you go for a bold pattern or a more muted hue. Try opting for paper that echoes the fireplace’s brickwork to achieve a unified look. Don’t forget to choose a bolder shade that complements—not competes—with the main attraction. Create an accent wall by hanging large-scale art such as photographic prints or oversize canvases. Or simply switch up the paint color to add depth and warmth to the space.

Here are some tips when selecting wallpaper:

Choose high-quality paper that comes in large rolls, and purchase extra rolls for touch-ups later.

Measure out how much wallpaper you need before buying it.

Test out swatches of patterns and colors beforehand so you can see how they look in person.

When in doubt, opt for something classic or neutral with timeless appeal.

Conclusion

Decorating a living room with a fireplace offers a great way to create an inviting and cozy atmosphere. With the right elements, you can turn it into a showstopper the entire family will enjoy. Whether it’s making your living room more functional with clever furnishings or giving it an eye-catching focal point, there are plenty of inspiring ideas to help you create a space you’ll love. Still want more? Head over to DeCasa Collections, they cover a wide range of topics on home décor options!

So, when decorating your fireplace, think of ways to make it a space that truly reflects your personal style. With a little creativity, you can show off your sense of individual design while maintaining a sense of balance.