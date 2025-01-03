A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in flames outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing the driver and injuring seven others. The FBI is investigating whether the blast was an act of terrorism, officials said. Videos from witnesses captured the vehicle engulfed in flames just outside the hotel. The explosion occurred hours after a deadly truck attack killed 15 New Year’s Day revelers in New Orleans, raising concerns about possible links.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police noted the high-profile location and vehicle, saying, “Obviously, a Cybertruck, the Trump hotel – there’s lots of questions.” The FBI’s Jeremy Schwartz stated that while the driver had been identified, no conclusions had been reached about terrorism.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk dismissed any connection to the Cybertruck’s design, confirming the explosion was caused by large fireworks or a bomb in the vehicle’s bed. The 2024 Cybertruck, rented via Turo, arrived at the hotel at 8:40 a.m. local time. Firefighters extinguished the blaze within minutes, and the Trump Hotel was evacuated, with guests relocated.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, confirmed the incident on X. Investigators are now examining potential links between this explosion and the New Orleans attack, where an explosive device was found.

